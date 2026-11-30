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Horoscope: Pisceans Need To Be Pragmatic On The Financial Front Today | Read Astrological Predictions For November 30

See what the stars have in store for you today ( Getty Images )

Astrological Predictions For November 30, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): Expect a lot of new things to happen today. You are advised not to worry as there is a good amount of money coming up for you. It’s a perfect day for romance. Your mental and physical energy will almost be at its best, influencing your work positively and giving better output at the workplace today. You are more relaxed about things that used to make you feel worried.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): You are likely to get impatient and restless today. Thank the stars; in spite of that, you will remain adequately steady and focussed on your work, and perform suitably and commendably as expected. During the latter part of the day, your colleagues and superiors are likely to be more helpful and responsive. As darkness falls, you vent your day's frustration on your loved one. Don’t engage in such emotional burden. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Singles may move ahead with a sizzling new love affair. Those in committed relationships may need to mend their words lest they get muddled in their conversations. It gets difficult to focus on financial matters due to personal and professional responsibilities. On the work front, you need to go that extra mile to perform every task you undertake. This may propel you to achieve the best results. So set your goals in advance! Cancer (June 22 - July 22): In love, you relate to your sweetheart. Though times may not sound entertaining, there are no hurdles in your relationship. The early part of the day may not be auspicious for financial matters. However, in the latter part of the day, things turn favourable for you. Constructive criticism helps you to work on your flaws. You need to nurture your talents. Pay attention to the logical flow rather than the emotional side. Leo (July 23 - August 23): Spending some enjoyable moments with your partner absorb your evening. An expensive holiday is indicated for the day. However, you may need to entrust someone to handle financial matters in your absence. An imbalance in your personal and professional life makes things go topsy turvy. You get engrossed in completing some unfinished assignments. A good day to knock on your debtor’s door. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): Since profession is your primary concern, your love life will most probably take a back-seat today. Health issues are likely to bother you during the second half of the day so you should not ignore any signals or warnings. Avoid getting involved in conflicts and quarrels today because it will affect your energy levels. This is not a good day to sit and negotiate either. It’s better to wait for positive planetary transits for such activities.