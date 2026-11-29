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Horoscope: Sagittarians, Be Careful In Handling Emotional Matters Today | Read Astrological Predictions For November 29

See what the stars have in store for you today ( Getty Images )

Astrological Predictions For November 29, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): You are in a position to affect other peoples' lives. Since you are quite compassionate and caring, people will look up to you whether as a peer or a superior. Make good use of this excess energy to solve prickly issues. You are being urged to take up large-scale projects. You will meet a happy-go-lucky person today. Since you're in a good mood, you'd want to socialise with a group or a club.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): You are likely to take a day off from work and immerse yourself in domestic activities. A lot of time is spent blissfully with your family folk, chatting away or doing nothing in particular. The idea of getting your interiors redone and giving your house a new look occurs to you. You are able to accomplish your tasks only if you are in a balanced state of mind. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Your logical and analytical ability are good today, so you end up making good decisions. During the first half of the day, you are using your mind and logic to your benefit. Focus single-mindedly on your financial situation if you want to increase your income today. If you think of too many things, your mind will only get muddled. Luck is in your favour, so things should go well today. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A wondrous beginning to the day! Unique vibrations are foreseen in your romantic life. Ties with your life partner are cordial. Peace and happiness prevail in the family. The whole day is blooming and jovial. Today, you are ready to do anything and everything for the one you love. You are likely to maintain good physical fitness today. However, as far as your temperament is concerned, you may become sentimental and thus feel low. Leo (July 23 - August 23): Surviving an earthquake will seem easier than getting through this day without ruffling feathers. It is not your best day, and you shall have to work really hard to meet targets today. Business-wise, do not expect to gather the dividends you have been expecting so far. The day is going to start well and you will be in good health and a positive mood. In the first half of the day, you will be clear in thinking and actions. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): In all likelihood, you will indulge in some writing or artistic work, which will bring about wonderful results. As you are passionate about these things, you may convert them into your hobbies, if you are not involved in them as a professional. Overall, an enthusiastic and energetic day. However, some minor issues on the domestic as well as professional front may cause some anxiety. To overcome such situations, you need to remain composed.