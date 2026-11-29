Horoscope: Sagittarians, Be Careful In Handling Emotional Matters Today | Read Astrological Predictions For November 29
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 12:01 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For November 29, 2026
Aries (March 21- April 20): You are in a position to affect other peoples' lives. Since you are quite compassionate and caring, people will look up to you whether as a peer or a superior. Make good use of this excess energy to solve prickly issues. You are being urged to take up large-scale projects. You will meet a happy-go-lucky person today. Since you're in a good mood, you'd want to socialise with a group or a club.
Taurus (April 21 - May 21): You are likely to take a day off from work and immerse yourself in domestic activities. A lot of time is spent blissfully with your family folk, chatting away or doing nothing in particular. The idea of getting your interiors redone and giving your house a new look occurs to you. You are able to accomplish your tasks only if you are in a balanced state of mind.
Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Your logical and analytical ability are good today, so you end up making good decisions. During the first half of the day, you are using your mind and logic to your benefit. Focus single-mindedly on your financial situation if you want to increase your income today. If you think of too many things, your mind will only get muddled. Luck is in your favour, so things should go well today.
Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A wondrous beginning to the day! Unique vibrations are foreseen in your romantic life. Ties with your life partner are cordial. Peace and happiness prevail in the family. The whole day is blooming and jovial. Today, you are ready to do anything and everything for the one you love. You are likely to maintain good physical fitness today. However, as far as your temperament is concerned, you may become sentimental and thus feel low.
Leo (July 23 - August 23): Surviving an earthquake will seem easier than getting through this day without ruffling feathers. It is not your best day, and you shall have to work really hard to meet targets today. Business-wise, do not expect to gather the dividends you have been expecting so far. The day is going to start well and you will be in good health and a positive mood. In the first half of the day, you will be clear in thinking and actions.
Virgo (August 24 - September 22): In all likelihood, you will indulge in some writing or artistic work, which will bring about wonderful results. As you are passionate about these things, you may convert them into your hobbies, if you are not involved in them as a professional. Overall, an enthusiastic and energetic day. However, some minor issues on the domestic as well as professional front may cause some anxiety. To overcome such situations, you need to remain composed.
Libra (September 23 - October 23): You spend time with your family members, putting them above other commitments. The health of a close relative may cause concern today. Couples may face rough weather on the love front. You need to find a happy medium. A pleasant interaction with a loved one rejuvenates your relationship. Sacrifice and commitment play key roles to strengthen your relationship. Health-wise, a great day is in store for you.
Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Suddenly, you may become health conscious. Today's resolution would be to eat healthily and live a wholesome life. A regular exercise regime tops the list of daily activities. Today, you realise the true meaning of the adage, 'work is worship'. Implementing this in your day-to-day life brings you closer to success. You are worried about money matters today. These worries will be regarding long-term monetary matters, inheritance or joint finances with your partners.
Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Appreciation for all that excellent work you have put in is a no-go for you! Yet, you stand to gain nothing by losing heart. While the acknowledgment you look for has been delayed, it has not been denied and is in the offing already. You need to be extremely careful in handling emotional matters. As for your health, this day looks to be less favourable. However, you may get up feeling lethargic in the morning.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): You'll apparently have no time for anything else, as partnerships and projects keep you on your toes. Your communication skills and diplomacy fetch you accolades in meetings, and also enable you to judge a person or a situation correctly, in order to form the right opinion. Generally, you are calculative when it comes to money matters, and you spend only after thinking many times over. However, today, you are likely to be influenced by other people’s opinions and thoughts.
Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): You will be performance-oriented and performance-focussed during the first half of the day whereas the second half will draw your attention towards health. You should not waste time behind fruitless activities and must decide your priorities. Today is a good time to book your profits because if you wait any longer, you may receive the same amount of profit. The entire day, you will be busy in technical troubleshooting.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You may reach out to a friend or a relative living abroad today. There is a chance that these communications could translate directly into a substantial gain for you. You find yourself in the mood for socialising. You will likely invite friends over to dinner at your place in the evening. Financially, this is going to be a good day. You will be able to spend a good amount of money on yourself and also on others.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)