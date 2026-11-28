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Horoscope: Things May Go Haywire For Virgos Today, Learn What To Do | Read Astrological Predictions For November 28

See what the stars have in store for you today ( Getty Images )

Astrological Predictions For November 28, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): There is excitement in your love life as you share close moments with your beloved. You may get passionate and are thrilled to experiment with new ways to satisfy your partner. Financial matters may not be your priority for the day. Speculative deals need to be avoided. Don’t expect happy endings in the office. There may be times when you lose your temper. However, maintaining a cool temperament may help.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): Be careful with your words as they may heal as well as hurt! Control your emotions because true love needs commitment and long-term dedication. Avoid thinking intensely about your finances because commercial instincts may be partly active today. The situation on the work front may get challenging with managing excessive workload along with tough decision-making. However, things get under your tight rein at the end of the day. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Expect a gala time with your sweetheart after a hard day at work. Colourful attire, rocking music, and an exotic location create a soothing effect in your mind. You get good opportunities to enhance your finances. Make short term financial plans lest they prove futile in the long run. The day is supportive as far as professional matters are concerned. You discover important information through thorough research in your field. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You use your extra time to catch up with your family members. A compromising nature may nurture your love relationship. Despite expenses, you breathe a sigh of relief as there are enough funds for contingency needs. Make sure you keep a tight fist on the balance sheet. Not having much work in office leaves you free to take on heavy responsibilities, although, you may need to check whether you do not have any pending tasks on hand. Leo (July 23 - August 23): There is a feeling of happiness and contentment as you share some pleasant moments with your sweetheart. Champagne, chocolates, and snacks may make your evening more romantic. Despite expenses exceeding income, your financial graph does not look bad. However, you may need to keep your investments on hold for the day. Your amazing performance may catch the attention of your seniors and colleagues. It may be time to display your talents in the meeting chamber. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): You may get critical of your beloved’s attitude as there is some dissatisfaction. This may make your partner feel indifferent towards you. Learn to handle the situation as things go haywire. A favourable day for financial negotiations. Past efforts and investments pay off well. There may be ups and downs in the workplace. Success follows by setting goals. Moreover, luck continues to favour you as you are successfully able to implement plans.