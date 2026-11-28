Horoscope: Things May Go Haywire For Virgos Today, Learn What To Do | Read Astrological Predictions For November 28
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 12:02 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For November 28, 2026
Aries (March 21- April 20): There is excitement in your love life as you share close moments with your beloved. You may get passionate and are thrilled to experiment with new ways to satisfy your partner. Financial matters may not be your priority for the day. Speculative deals need to be avoided. Don’t expect happy endings in the office. There may be times when you lose your temper. However, maintaining a cool temperament may help.
Taurus (April 21 - May 21): Be careful with your words as they may heal as well as hurt! Control your emotions because true love needs commitment and long-term dedication. Avoid thinking intensely about your finances because commercial instincts may be partly active today. The situation on the work front may get challenging with managing excessive workload along with tough decision-making. However, things get under your tight rein at the end of the day.
Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Expect a gala time with your sweetheart after a hard day at work. Colourful attire, rocking music, and an exotic location create a soothing effect in your mind. You get good opportunities to enhance your finances. Make short term financial plans lest they prove futile in the long run. The day is supportive as far as professional matters are concerned. You discover important information through thorough research in your field.
Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You use your extra time to catch up with your family members. A compromising nature may nurture your love relationship. Despite expenses, you breathe a sigh of relief as there are enough funds for contingency needs. Make sure you keep a tight fist on the balance sheet. Not having much work in office leaves you free to take on heavy responsibilities, although, you may need to check whether you do not have any pending tasks on hand.
Leo (July 23 - August 23): There is a feeling of happiness and contentment as you share some pleasant moments with your sweetheart. Champagne, chocolates, and snacks may make your evening more romantic. Despite expenses exceeding income, your financial graph does not look bad. However, you may need to keep your investments on hold for the day. Your amazing performance may catch the attention of your seniors and colleagues. It may be time to display your talents in the meeting chamber.
Virgo (August 24 - September 22): You may get critical of your beloved’s attitude as there is some dissatisfaction. This may make your partner feel indifferent towards you. Learn to handle the situation as things go haywire. A favourable day for financial negotiations. Past efforts and investments pay off well. There may be ups and downs in the workplace. Success follows by setting goals. Moreover, luck continues to favour you as you are successfully able to implement plans.
Libra (September 23 - October 23): Avoid confrontations if you wish to be a part of a stable relationship. However, being committed leaves no space for misunderstanding. You may not get the time for a sneak peek into your finances due to an excessive workload. Your ambitious nature makes you feel like a rockstar as you get into the mood of achieving anything, although you are disappointed to discover that there may be not enough time at hand to achieve your goals.
Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Expect good times, provided you and your partner express love and not anxiety. Make sure you are vocal about each other’s feelings for a long-lasting relationship. As the day advances, you make progress on the financial front. There may be cash inflows from expected and unexpected avenues. Professionally, you find it easy to get things done, so make sure you don’t call it quits out of haste because quitters never win and winners never quit!
Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Romance peaks as you are filled with vigour and vitality. Your confidence may boost your beloved’s trust and sympathy. Monetarily, you focus on accumulated income and find ways to double your finances. However, you may need to keep a constraint on your expenses to save more. Nothing goes wrong on the professional front as luck shines brightly on you. You are energized as the position of the planets empowers you with all their vigour.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): You pamper your beloved by fulfilling their silly demands. Nothing can get better than this as it brings happiness into your love life. You look out for ways to enhance your income but all the same, you may need to strive harder to earn more profit. At work, you may not be in a great mood. You insist on quality over quantity, so avoid embarking on tasks that demand brain work since there are chances of making mistakes.
Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): Your partner’s romantic mood titillates your senses, although it may be necessary for them to do something extraordinary or ultra-exciting to stimulate your romantic mood. An average time for finances and a bit delicate as medical expenses burn a hole in your pocket. The well-placed astral configuration makes the day worthwhile at the workplace. Appreciation from seniors and support from colleagues boosts your spirits. However, you may need to scrutinize the situation before launching a new project.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You need to seek advice from your family and partner for issues that are close to your heart. There may be indications of a small get together at home. You intend to invest in books or musical instruments. It is a day for relaxation as you spend time on entertainment. However, your feelings may collide with each other, making you a victim of an emotional avalanche. Make sure you control your temper to get away with it.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)