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Horoscope: Aquarians Should Schedule Important Meetings In The Second-Half Today, Here's Why | Read Astrological Predictions For November 26

See what the stars have in store for you today ( Getty Images )

Astrological Predictions For November 26, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): Your partner may be indifferent to your feelings, views or opinions. It will be difficult if you follow a clear-cut approach. For money issues, your logical and analytical abilities would be better during the latter half of the day. You should make plans for financial investments in the latter part of the day. You will concentrate on your tasks till noon, but work-related issues may scatter your single-minded approach to your job. You may get confused about the right actions.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): You tend to spend time alone organizing your mind and remain irresponsible. Your partner may be upset for this careless attitude. Finally, you will get help from your better half. Your decision power regarding money matters will not be sound especially during the second part of the day. So, avoid making major financial decisions regarding buying/selling in the latter part of the day. Mixed emotions may rule you today. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): The times are good for updating balance-sheets, meeting your chartered accountant and managing your personal bank accounts. Some online deals may draw your attention during the second half of the day. Dawn finds you in a playful mood, distracted at work but after lunch, you feel energetic enough. You are confident while giving a speech in the meeting. Be prepared for important assignments coming your way. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Tension hovers around your love life as your mate doubts your integrity. You are likely to get caught up in a fight with your lover. Be honest and trustworthy with your partner. Your financial decisions during the second half of the day may not be very sound, so you should avoid thinking much about money matters and try to put your mind into something else. You may depend on your luck today. Leo (July 23 - August 23): You are able to communicate your money matters well to others. You find these discussions enlightening and enriching and you may be able to discover new perspectives and ideas. A technical error may get on your nerves at the start of the day. Don’t worry because you will be cautious and alert today. Thanks to your logical thinking, you are able to solve problems easily and earn appreciation from your boss. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): You need to listen to your lover when it comes to matters of the heart. This is a good time to make your financial plans using an excel sheet. There are chances of receiving good news in business or a new assignment in the second half of the day. Luck will play a huge role at work. You are intelligent enough to investigate something in a detailed manner and come up with the appropriate solution.