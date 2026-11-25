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Horoscope: Librans Are In Their Best Mood Today | Read Astrological Predictions For November 25

See what the stars have in store for you today ( Getty Images )

Astrological Predictions For November 25, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): Today, you crave total freedom in whatever you are doing. Your have better focus on what you want to do, and patience will help you deal with matters more easily. Your happiness will be high and physical health will remain good. During this phase, you are thinking more seriously about financial planning and long term security. The desire to have a more stable financial graph increases today, as you pay more attention to expenses.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): You wake up feeling determined and decisive today. Be careful as your rigid views may make you seem stubborn. You may not be willing to come halfway during a conflict and make a habit of articulating your viewpoint. Tension at the workplace will eat through most of your time today. Your agenda for the day is health and well-being. It goes without saying that you chalk out a fitness plan and immediately start exercising. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Today, you resume your quest for spirituality which you had aborted some time back. However, that doesn't mean you are on your way to sainthood. You are just trying to get close to your inner self. Though you are frugal while spending on yourself, your lavish treatment of your beloved stumps everyone. You are energetic and confident in your commitment. You may feel satisfied with the sacrifices you have made to make the relationship work. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You are likely to succeed in your efforts to please your beloved by spending money on him/ her. This is an auspicious day to exchange gifts. The stars are in your favour to win someone’s heart by spending on them! You are in the perfect mood to boost creativity. A big pat on the back for the tasks you have accomplished at work will add to your happiness. You tend to inspire others to think out of the box. Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will give your house a new appearance by decorating it or undertaking a renovation project. You will make the best out of waste, and produce some truly marvellous pieces of art for improving the ambience of your nest. You are able to save up some money. With your concentration soaring and self-confidence rising, you are able to complete your work within the preset time-limits. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): Gifts may be the best token to express your love towards your sweetheart. Keep an account of their likes and dislikes if you wish to make a long-term commitment. Luck may favour you in financial matters as a positive approach towards maintaining a balance sheet may help you to make the right decisions. At the workplace, you may need to rely on karma that plays a vital role in defining your destiny. Believing in your capabilities helps you get desired results in the long run.