Horoscope: Librans Are In Their Best Mood Today | Read Astrological Predictions For November 25
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 12:02 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For November 25, 2026
Aries (March 21- April 20): Today, you crave total freedom in whatever you are doing. Your have better focus on what you want to do, and patience will help you deal with matters more easily. Your happiness will be high and physical health will remain good. During this phase, you are thinking more seriously about financial planning and long term security. The desire to have a more stable financial graph increases today, as you pay more attention to expenses.
Taurus (April 21 - May 21): You wake up feeling determined and decisive today. Be careful as your rigid views may make you seem stubborn. You may not be willing to come halfway during a conflict and make a habit of articulating your viewpoint. Tension at the workplace will eat through most of your time today. Your agenda for the day is health and well-being. It goes without saying that you chalk out a fitness plan and immediately start exercising.
Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Today, you resume your quest for spirituality which you had aborted some time back. However, that doesn't mean you are on your way to sainthood. You are just trying to get close to your inner self. Though you are frugal while spending on yourself, your lavish treatment of your beloved stumps everyone. You are energetic and confident in your commitment. You may feel satisfied with the sacrifices you have made to make the relationship work.
Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You are likely to succeed in your efforts to please your beloved by spending money on him/ her. This is an auspicious day to exchange gifts. The stars are in your favour to win someone’s heart by spending on them! You are in the perfect mood to boost creativity. A big pat on the back for the tasks you have accomplished at work will add to your happiness. You tend to inspire others to think out of the box.
Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will give your house a new appearance by decorating it or undertaking a renovation project. You will make the best out of waste, and produce some truly marvellous pieces of art for improving the ambience of your nest. You are able to save up some money. With your concentration soaring and self-confidence rising, you are able to complete your work within the preset time-limits.
Virgo (August 24 - September 22): Gifts may be the best token to express your love towards your sweetheart. Keep an account of their likes and dislikes if you wish to make a long-term commitment. Luck may favour you in financial matters as a positive approach towards maintaining a balance sheet may help you to make the right decisions. At the workplace, you may need to rely on karma that plays a vital role in defining your destiny. Believing in your capabilities helps you get desired results in the long run.
Libra (September 23 - October 23): On the work front you may be in the midst of meetings or negotiations, which work out favourably for you. This helps ease your tension and you feel mentally free. Today you feel more vibrant and active too and hence will be able to get more done. You are in your best mood today. The day is not very favourable for you in financial matters. You are advised not to invest your funds aggressively.
Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You may have to wait a little longer in terms of your business and joint venture. However, don't lose hope because the fruits of patience are sweet. Avoid running into confrontations. Talk to your partner, listen to his or her advice and sort out any issues immediately. Strike the right balance between your personal and professional life. At the workplace, important meetings should go well. Plan and carefully revise your schedule.
Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): The nerd in you will rise to the fore today. Religious literature will catch your fancy. You can be seen diving deep into pages of detective tomes, murder and science fiction. You will not sit idle today. You will plan your work in such a way that your energy is used properly. Health-wise, it's an average day so don't push yourself too much. Give time to yourself too and spend some time in seclusion.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): You are mentally active today and more than willing to learn new things. You need to learn more about investment and speculation or you can invest money into some creative pursuit. Your professional life may be flooded with opportunities today. Your advice or decision will reap fruitful results. Lucrative profit-making opportunities, incentives and perks are promised, provided you work hard. Become pragmatic and take good care of your wellness.
Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): You might reach home early to spend quality time with your family. Preparing a delicious meal together or discussing lifestyle matters occupy your mind tonight. Beware of purchasing electronic gadgets or things that have just been introduced into the market. Such investments will give you only a transient pleasure, so better keep temptations at bay. You ponder over some work-related matters today. Anyway, it is high time that you identify your professional shortcomings.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You may behave with your beloved as if you are in Utopia. Your actions and behaviour will leave your partner dazed. You need to be realistic too in order to fulfill your beloved’s needs. You plan to go for a long drive to get some fresh air. Keep in mind that every investment has some return, whether you realise it or not. Changes in your work style will prove very useful for you.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)