Horoscope: A Romantic Night Is On The Cards For Geminis Today | Read Astrological Predictions For November 23
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Astrological Predictions For November 23, 2026
Aries (March 21- April 20): You will rediscover your lost union or someone special. A positive turning point in your love life may add to your happiness. Giving in to the temptation to spend your money on unnecessary luxuries can cost you dearly and deplete your reserves. Stay focused on your actual needs and not desires. It's a power-packed day. Vitality and vigour will be at its best.
Taurus (April 21 - May 21): Being flexible is the right way to enjoy perfect bliss. You should engage in activities that occupy a place in your partner's heart. In financial matters, you may be out of luck today. Though you may be planning your finances for the long-term, you shall be all too conscious of the need to maintain stability and security. A careful decision will keep you safe in front of your supervisor.
Gemini (May 22 - June 21): You are advised to avoid sharing any professional matters with your beloved. You will feel satisfied discussing your preferred topics with him/her. A romantic night is on the cards. You are in a generous mood and will feel like pleasing those near and dear to you. You will feel energetic today. You may even be praised for focusing your energy and attention on the tasks at hand. Rejoice! A wonderful day is in store. You shall be rewarded for your hard efforts today.
Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Differences in opinions or mindsets may broaden the communication gap in your relationship. Therefore, you need to stay cautious and avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with your partner. Today is an auspicious day for investment of energy but not in tangible things. Try to remain associated with people in powerful positions as they are likely to fetch you good deals. You will receive applause for your efforts. This will make you happier than usual. You will feel great thinking that your colleagues depend on you.
Leo (July 23 - August 23): You may decide to spend the evening in a peaceful space. A harmonious evening will bring both of you closer to each other. Today you are likely to be able to maintain your standard of living without compromising anything. You will also feel motivated enough to earn more money. The amazing ingenuity you display while handling tasks in the office will be appreciated by your seniors.
Virgo (August 24 - September 22): After a hard day, you want to be alone. It’s sweet to dim the lights and relax with a soothing number. You may feel that your efforts to earn money are going in vain. However, this is a passing phenomenon. You should not be shaken up by things going wrong today. Pending tasks seem to get finished on time and your computer is expected to be loaded with responsibilities. More complex and critical tasks are coming your way.
Libra (September 23 - October 23): You may spend money on pleasing your life-partner or someone who has been with you for a long time. You may also spend money on maintaining your public image. Today, you will enjoy the mixed benefits of work plus pleasure. However, with an increase in responsibilities, you must not expect a rise in payscale. Rechecking the current working status will help you develop a systematic routine. Your day will be full of social interactions and communication with people.
Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You need to avoid being critical of your lover’s activities. Adjustment is the keyword to maintaining a long-term relationship. You should try to maintain a good rapport with those who owe you money. This will make recovery of money easier. Money may be spent on recurring daily expenses. You tend to be logically sound but you need to put more effort into tasks. It will eventually help you achieve your daily goals and maintain productivity.
Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You seem to be kissed by imagination rather than the ground reality. You need to work on your temperament to relate to your sweetheart better. You are able to work on your own with dignity as you know how to get the things done. You will work smoothly on your project, though you may need someone to guide you. You should use your skills related to attention to detail. Being in an excellent mood, you undertake many activities today.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): Your hands are full with plenty of projects and assignments. Finish them off as soon as you can and spend the rest of the day refreshing your mind. Communicating with people of all walks of life will make you enhance your horizon of knowledge. Your life partner will depend on you. You tend to worry about your future too much. You will let your partner indulge in joint decision-making to root out any difference in opinions or disagreements.
Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): You have already fulfilled your short-term objectives. However, you are ambitious, and straightaway begin to set your long-term goals. Leisure time with family will rejuvenate and prepare you for a better stint at work. With your mind power rising today, you should make the most of your abilities to solve complex issues. Stay active and you shall be amazed at what it can do for your mood and outlook. Your resistance power will skyrocket!
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A time to relax and get cozy with your beloved. You may feel satisfied with the changes in your relationship. Take the help of an expert to sort out your monetary tangles. Emphasize on long term financial planning and execution. Emotional attachment to your work may help you to thoroughly enjoy the day. There may be steady progress in the workplace. Confidence may remain at an all-time high as you enjoy fun moments with your colleagues.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)