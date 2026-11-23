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Horoscope: A Romantic Night Is On The Cards For Geminis Today | Read Astrological Predictions For November 23

See what the stars have in store for you today ( Getty Images )

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Astrological Predictions For November 23, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): You will rediscover your lost union or someone special. A positive turning point in your love life may add to your happiness. Giving in to the temptation to spend your money on unnecessary luxuries can cost you dearly and deplete your reserves. Stay focused on your actual needs and not desires. It's a power-packed day. Vitality and vigour will be at its best.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): Being flexible is the right way to enjoy perfect bliss. You should engage in activities that occupy a place in your partner's heart. In financial matters, you may be out of luck today. Though you may be planning your finances for the long-term, you shall be all too conscious of the need to maintain stability and security. A careful decision will keep you safe in front of your supervisor. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): You are advised to avoid sharing any professional matters with your beloved. You will feel satisfied discussing your preferred topics with him/her. A romantic night is on the cards. You are in a generous mood and will feel like pleasing those near and dear to you. You will feel energetic today. You may even be praised for focusing your energy and attention on the tasks at hand. Rejoice! A wonderful day is in store. You shall be rewarded for your hard efforts today. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Differences in opinions or mindsets may broaden the communication gap in your relationship. Therefore, you need to stay cautious and avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with your partner. Today is an auspicious day for investment of energy but not in tangible things. Try to remain associated with people in powerful positions as they are likely to fetch you good deals. You will receive applause for your efforts. This will make you happier than usual. You will feel great thinking that your colleagues depend on you. Leo (July 23 - August 23): You may decide to spend the evening in a peaceful space. A harmonious evening will bring both of you closer to each other. Today you are likely to be able to maintain your standard of living without compromising anything. You will also feel motivated enough to earn more money. The amazing ingenuity you display while handling tasks in the office will be appreciated by your seniors. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): After a hard day, you want to be alone. It’s sweet to dim the lights and relax with a soothing number. You may feel that your efforts to earn money are going in vain. However, this is a passing phenomenon. You should not be shaken up by things going wrong today. Pending tasks seem to get finished on time and your computer is expected to be loaded with responsibilities. More complex and critical tasks are coming your way.