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Horoscope: Aquarians, Make Sure You Save Enough For Hard Times | Read Astrological Predictions For November 20

See what the stars have in store for you today ( Getty Images )

Astrological Predictions For November 20, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): You're finally impressed by the yogis. You may even fulfil a desire to begin lessons in music or dance, or something that has interested you since long. A good day, it smells of sweet success. You may feel hurt due to statements or comments made by your life partner. However, your emotional stability will remain high and you will get along well later at night.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): You will be in a commanding position in terms of your love life. However, you don't seem to be taking advantage of it. Emotions will take hold of you today. You may not be yourself today, as you might opt for short-cuts in order to get work done. You seem to be shifting your focus from your prime responsibilities to minor activities. You may feel confident to finish pending tasks on time. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): There may be emotional moments where you may wish to be in the company of your loved one as soon as your work gets over. You may be engaged in fun-filled activities as you plan to enjoy pleasant times with your partner. In case of confusion, follow a well wisher’s advice to work on matters related to your finances. Despite tricky situations, you may move on with strategic thinking on the work front. Prioritizing and scheduling routine activities may give you relief. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Spending quality time with your partner may bring closeness to the union. You may engage in cooking and engage in several fun-filled romantic activities that may bring out your love for your beloved. The day may be a favourable one in terms of money and finance. You may make gains in whichever activity you may try your luck in. At the workplace, you may invest your creative ideas and also turn into a good listener which may assist you in bringing about a smooth workflow. Leo (July 23 - August 23): It may not be a good day for singles in love and romance. So refrain from making extra efforts to make a relationship work. However, married couples may develop romantic ideas to rekindle their love. Finances may work as there may be gains from stock investments. An ancestral property may fetch a good price. At the workplace, interactions with intellectuals may help you to learn a lot. Use your creativity to complete projects that may be half-done. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): When you come home, you may spend a fantastic time with your family. You may decide to attend a scrumptious dinner with your parents and loved one. Work life is going to be good, as your work will be praised today. This will put you in a good mood. Health wise, this is not a bad day. You will be able to make good money through your professional contacts today.