Horoscope: Aquarians, Make Sure You Save Enough For Hard Times | Read Astrological Predictions For November 20
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:01 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For November 20, 2026
Aries (March 21- April 20): You're finally impressed by the yogis. You may even fulfil a desire to begin lessons in music or dance, or something that has interested you since long. A good day, it smells of sweet success. You may feel hurt due to statements or comments made by your life partner. However, your emotional stability will remain high and you will get along well later at night.
Taurus (April 21 - May 21): You will be in a commanding position in terms of your love life. However, you don't seem to be taking advantage of it. Emotions will take hold of you today. You may not be yourself today, as you might opt for short-cuts in order to get work done. You seem to be shifting your focus from your prime responsibilities to minor activities. You may feel confident to finish pending tasks on time.
Gemini (May 22 - June 21): There may be emotional moments where you may wish to be in the company of your loved one as soon as your work gets over. You may be engaged in fun-filled activities as you plan to enjoy pleasant times with your partner. In case of confusion, follow a well wisher’s advice to work on matters related to your finances. Despite tricky situations, you may move on with strategic thinking on the work front. Prioritizing and scheduling routine activities may give you relief.
Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Spending quality time with your partner may bring closeness to the union. You may engage in cooking and engage in several fun-filled romantic activities that may bring out your love for your beloved. The day may be a favourable one in terms of money and finance. You may make gains in whichever activity you may try your luck in. At the workplace, you may invest your creative ideas and also turn into a good listener which may assist you in bringing about a smooth workflow.
Leo (July 23 - August 23): It may not be a good day for singles in love and romance. So refrain from making extra efforts to make a relationship work. However, married couples may develop romantic ideas to rekindle their love. Finances may work as there may be gains from stock investments. An ancestral property may fetch a good price. At the workplace, interactions with intellectuals may help you to learn a lot. Use your creativity to complete projects that may be half-done.
Virgo (August 24 - September 22): When you come home, you may spend a fantastic time with your family. You may decide to attend a scrumptious dinner with your parents and loved one. Work life is going to be good, as your work will be praised today. This will put you in a good mood. Health wise, this is not a bad day. You will be able to make good money through your professional contacts today.
Libra (September 23 - October 23): A romantic nature may help you and your partner grow closer to each other. This may be an exciting phase as you may share some sweet moments. Some financial imbalance may disturb you, so make sure you plan your priorities and spend accordingly. On the professional front, there may be excellent opportunities coming your way which may help you to discover new skills. You are brimming with enthusiasm to put your true potential to work.
Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): In love, you may get a little possessive. Control your emotions and exercise patience to keep your partner happy in the relationship. Financially, there may be massive returns for those who may not have been into stock trading. Career-wise new projects may rapidly move towards completion. You may get support from internal and external sources. Concentrate on your work and maintain quality and perfection to attain success as the stars may favour you for the day.
Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Your creative energy and power of imagination will bring your sweetheart closer and help maintain a long-term relationship. As for work, you need your space to achieve the best results. You hate interruption when you are concentrating on work. However, your mind may be occupied by domestic responsibilities you have to fulfill in office today. Just keep calm and let the day pass. Health-wise, the day will prove to be moderate.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): Emotional support from friends and loved ones may be indicted for the day. Make sure you don't miss an opportunity to enjoy a wonderfully romantic atmosphere to ignite your passion. On the financial front, there may be no chances to enhance your monetary status. It may be a testing time in terms of career because two contradictory thoughts may put you in a perplexed state. However, you may be able to get over this condition in the latter part of the day.
Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): There may be emotional stability and understanding with your beloved. Your passionate connection remains blissful. Some struggles may be foreseen on the financial front. Despite earnings, you may not be able to cater to the needs of your family. Make sure you save sufficient reserves for hard times. Professionally, you give your best in whatever you undertake, whether easy or difficult but staying in close contact with colleagues may be of utmost importance.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): An emotional attachment with your partner may help you to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Your highly romantic and imaginative side may assist you in your expressions. It may be the best time to earn goodwill by helping friends in financial matters but make sure people do not take you for a ride. Professionally, you may get innovative ideas but confusion may stop you from putting them into practice. However, the dilemma may be resolved shortly.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)