Horoscope: Pisceans May Be Praised And Pampered By Parents Today | Read Astrological Predictions For November 17
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For November 17, 2026
Aries (March 21- April 20): Things on the professional front may keep you engaged throughout but do not overstress yourself as it may affect your health adversely. It is a good time to think of new ideas and implement them, as your desire to grow intellectually is strong today. You may want to do something that will expand your business. Client meetings will go as per your expectation. If you wish to increase your earnings, you will have to re-establish contacts.
Taurus (April 21 - May 21): Your stars make you quite confident today and you will be able to express all your thoughts without difficulty. You are able to pour out all your emotions for your beloved. Your attitude towards money will depend on your long-term aims and ambitions. For the moment, you might get involved in the financial aspects of the work you are doing. You may desire to be a free spirit and do whatever you want to feel.
Gemini (May 22 - June 21): An auspicious day for love and relationships. You may recover from stress and anxiety after a hectic work schedule in the endearing company of your beloved. There may be a blow to your finances as you are likely to face constraints. Your ability to earn money may be keen today however, you may lean towards negativity. On the professional front, you may feel like doing things out of compulsion. However, you may have to get out of it to show your loved one your dedication towards work.
Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You may share your professional satisfaction with your beloved. They may help you to look at things from different perspectives. Learn to get more flexible to understand and support your sweetheart in their views. Challenges may be indicated in financial matters however, they may not be your priority for the day. You may face them with confidence. Professional matters may turn favourable as you may make right decisions. Keep up the attitude as it may lead you successfully towards your goals.
Leo (July 23 - August 23): Expressing love in an innovative way may impress your loved one. You may be strongly influenced by an external stimulus that may propel you to enchant your beloved. In financial matters, you may want to start a joint venture, and you may get a proposal for the same. Go for it as it may boost your finances. A busy schedule may keep you engrossed at the work front. Planning and prioritising may help to ease your burden.
Virgo (August 24 - September 22): Your fun and adventure may attract your sweetheart. A happy time may be on the cards as you are likely to be appreciated for your talent and taking romance to new heights. On the monetary front, you may utilize time to study market trends. You may have to plan investments keeping in view their long term benefits. On the work front, you may be in a mood for some adventure. This may propel you to take a much-awaited break from your daily routine.
Libra (September 23 - October 23): You are likely to keep a long-term relationship with your beloved. The best thing about your bonding may be that you may never let detachment grow and find ways to keep the flame burning. An uneventful day for financial affairs. It may not be an ideal time to plan either short term or long term investments. Challenges may mount but make sure you learn to maintain balance between your personal and professional life to keep worries at bay.
Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Enjoying a gala time with family may breathe a new life in you. Your beloved may feel confident as you may spare quality moments for them. Money may not be a matter of worry for the day. All the same, you may be concerned about keeping your expenses in control. The day may bring favours at the workplace as you may be appreciated for your efforts. You may be quick at resolving any sort of problems for the day.
Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Philosophical subjects may allure you, however, you are likely to discuss love with your beloved. You may share some beautiful thoughts with your partner on family planning. Hard work may help to earn some extra money. Learn to get patient as shouldering responsibilities may not immediately bring favourable results. They may pay off well in the future. At work you may need to put in extra efforts. Meeting deadlines may bring stress. You may have to consult people before making important decisions.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): A long discussion may be indicated as you may get in the mood to secure your future with your beloved. In money matters, you may not get inclined to slog for the day. Make sure you measure the pros and cons before shouldering any financial responsibilities. A friendly nature with your team and colleagues may enhance productivity at the office. Teamwork may play a prominent role today. You may focus on quality rather than quantity in work.
Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): You may share some interesting things with your loved one. However, you may tend to get benefit-oriented and may neglect matters of the heart. Spend time with your partner to avoid any rifts in the relationship. Your financial worries may get exaggerated in your mind, although they may get sorted by maintaining a cool and calm temperament. Diligence may help in completing unexpected tasks at work. A new idea may sound weird initially but you may go ahead after weighing its pros and cons.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You may mingle with your family. Pleasant surprises may await you. There may be good times with your beloved, besides you may be pampered and praised by your parents. Average financial gains may be predicted for the day. Hard work may start showing colours as you may receive handsome rewards. Luck may shine upon you in professional matters. However, you may have to rely on hard work. Managing time and moods may get challenging.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)