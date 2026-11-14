ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: A Lucky Day For Leos To Propose To Someone | Read Astrological Predictions For November 14

See what the stars have in store for you ( Getty Images )

Astrological Predictions For November 14, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): Love life may remain enthusiastic as you may enjoy a fun-filled evening with your near and dear ones. A cheerful spirit may attract your beloved and bring a smile on their face. You may be lucky in financial matters as you mint money today. An ideal time to launch big projects. On the work front, you may have new assignments. You are likely to share opinions in meetings and your suggestions may be appreciated by friends and colleagues.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): Personal life may remain uneventful as you are likely to stay aloof. Domestic chores may bore you. Singles may spend time alone whereas those in committed relationships may plan to bring in excitement for the day. In finances, you are likely to face problems as lack of support from others may empty your coffers. Professionally, work may seem slightly boring unless you explore new possibilities. Equanimity may be seen in your actions. You may feel hesitant to handle new tasks. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): It's time you took stock of your personal life. You are advised to use your communication skills to resolve some issues with people today. However, you should not speak much as it will drain you faster. You might have to deal with people with various attributes today. It's the time to use your wit when dealing with others at work. You may pour all your energies into exploring new avenues. You need to be careful while making important decisions. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): This will be a unique and auspicious day for you. The chance of shifting to a new home is indicated. You should not let any complexities reign your mind. You need to stay away from any sort of disagreements in case of personal relationships. A few critical situations may come your way at the workplace. You need to handle responsibilities and make your own judgement. Your support system may need tweaking. Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will be in a very good mood today. You will inspire others to achieve substantial things in life. While you have been looking to take on an extremely challenging project, you have been unable to find the right opening so far. You ought to start such projects today. The sun will shine brightly for you on the relationship front, so it is a lucky day to propose to someone. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): Today, find yourself rummaging through the vast recesses of your inner self. You will make money to spend on your fabulous loved ones. Face up to work pressures by indulging in corporeal pleasures. You may warrant the company of someone special to think out loud all that is inside you. You may have to abide by a fixed schedule to balance personal and professional lives. Do not apply too much logic to things.