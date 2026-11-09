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Horoscope: Being too judgemental and analytical might put Scorpios In Trouble | Read Astrological Predictions For November 9

See what the stars have in store for you today ( Getty Images )

Astrological Predictions For November 9, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): Today, a romantic link-up is about to be delivered at your doorstep, all wrapped in silver and tinsel! Hope you are prepared. Don your best attire, check your breath and practice some sweet-talking. After all, who knows what the evening will lead to? Work-wise, this can possibly be a hectic day, as there are chances of some confusion. You will achieve the conclusion but will get stressed and that may affect your health.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): This is a good day for being firm or demanding. You are advised to steer clear of conflicts, arguments and disputes. If you cannot avoid confrontation, be sure you are the one who will have to step back. Loss of face and self esteem may be unavoidable. Domestic activities are on the cards. Busy as a bee, you will be flooded with desk work and other responsibilities. You will stick to the easiest route. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Your day will be spent indulging in activities that appeal to you. You may go out shopping with your family members, or go out to dinner with friends. A leisurely, entertainment-filled, fun day awaits you. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): People will be stunned at the swift pace of your work. All your pending tasks and projects will fructify. However, you are advised not to do anything haphazardly or in any careless manner. Leo (July 23 - August 23): It is a good day to renew old acquaintances and make new relationships. On the financial front, today is going to be a mixed bag of fortune. You shall be doing your calculations to analyse your monetary situation, but there will be no solution in sight. A competitive spirit will catch you today. You may be in a mood to wind up early today and this hurry might cause stress. Fortunately, your logical and analytical abilities will flourish today. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): A medley of good and bad awaits you today. Emotional people will find you immature and inconsistent. However, your bag o' jokes is never empty, and you remain the jester as always. You are advised to meditate and engage in spiritually rich activities to channel and focus all your talents. Financial decisions taken today will work wonders for you. You shall be happy to expand your operations. You are likely to avoid confrontation or misunderstanding and ensure a smooth relationship with people.