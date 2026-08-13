ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyderabad’s Photography Community Is Coming Together For World Photography Day

Mathews would like us to interrupt that process. “I think it comes down to how we look,” he says. “Today, almost everyone has a very good camera in their pocket, so taking a technically good picture is not difficult anymore. But taking a picture and making a photograph are two different things.”

This is an increasingly useful thing for an exhibition to ask of us. We live in a time when photographs have become almost disposable. Scroll through any social media feed and you can encounter hundreds of them before you've properly registered one. A photograph appears, we process it, perhaps tap a button, and move on. Eventually, looking at photographs begins to resemble eating popcorn: pleasant, automatic and difficult to remember afterwards.

It is not, Mathews tells ETV Bharat, an exhibition built around one grand theme. Instead, the photographs are united by their different ways of looking at the world. Some document people and places; others observe landscapes or animals. Some are likely to tell you their stories immediately. Others may leave you standing in front of them for longer than expected, wondering what exactly you are supposed to be noticing.

That question sits at the heart of a new exhibition opening at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur on August 16, World Photography Day. Supported by the Hyderabad Centre For Photography, State Art Gallery and the Indian Photo Festival, the exhibition brings together photographers from Hyderabad and Telangana, presenting a deliberately broad selection of work across portraits, street and documentary photography, landscapes, architecture, travel and wildlife.

We are surrounded by photographs now. We photograph our lunches, our dogs, our holidays, sunsets, birthdays, shoes, coffee, badly parked cars and, with increasing confidence, ourselves. Our phones have become remarkably good cameras, which means that taking a technically competent photograph is no longer much of an achievement. The difficult part, as Aquin Mathews, Artistic Director at Indian Photo Festival (IPF), puts it, “is knowing what is worth photographing, and taking the time to really see it”.

The photographs selected for the exhibition had to possess something that made him stop. “I wasn't looking for technical perfection as much as a sense that the photographer had something of their own to say,” he tells us. That is a useful philosophy in an age of increasingly sophisticated cameras. Technology can sharpen an image, improve its exposure and help you photograph something that would previously have been impossible. It cannot, however, tell you why the picture matters.

Geometry never looked so good (Courtesy Ashok Kumar)

The exhibition also provides a snapshot of a photography community that has been developing in Hyderabad and broadly in the state of Telangana over the years. IPF has played an important role in that ecosystem, bringing international photographers to the city, creating exhibition opportunities and conducting workshops for local practitioners.

For young photographers, Mathews believes, the value of encountering photographers from elsewhere is not just technical. “When young photographers see how their peers in different countries are working, it opens up new possibilities and makes them look at their own surroundings in a different way,” he says. The tea shop you pass every morning acquires possibilities. The neighbour's balcony becomes a composition. The city you've stopped noticing begins to look like a place again. That has been one of IPF's contributions to Hyderabad's photographic culture: creating opportunities for photographers to encounter work beyond their immediate surroundings while also giving local photographers a platform of their own.

Nature and ritual juxtaposed (Courtesy Chandrasekhar Singh)

This exhibition is accessible because you do not need to know anything about aperture, shutter speed or the difference between a prime and a zoom lens to enjoy it. In fact, Mathews would rather you forgot about all of that. “Ask yourself why the photographer chose to photograph that particular person, place or moment,” he suggests. “And then see what the picture makes you feel or think about.”

This is good advice for most art exhibitions, and particularly good advice for photography. Technical knowledge can sometimes get in the way of simply looking. You can spend five minutes wondering whether a photograph was shot at f/2.8 and completely miss the fact that the person in it looks heartbroken. The best photographs tend to resist that sort of technical interrogation anyway. They remain after the specifications have been forgotten.

The photographs give a glimpse into life in Telangana (Courtesy Sayini Sai Charan)

This is why World Photography Day remains relevant in an era when practically everyone is a photographer. Anyone with a phone can make an image, edit it and distribute it to an audience of potentially millions. Yet the abundance of photographs has created a peculiar problem: we have never had more images and perhaps never had less time to look at them. A good photograph interrupts that. “It can capture something that happened in a fraction of a second and allow us to come back to it years later,” Mathews says. “It can take us to places we have never been and introduce us to people we may never meet.”

Come for World Photography Day, if you like but stay for the pictures that make you forget to check your phone.

(The exhibition will be on view at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur, Hyderabad from August 16 to August 26. The opening takes place on Sunday, August 16, at 3:30 pm, with an opportunity to meet the exhibiting photographers.)