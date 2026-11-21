ETV Bharat / lifestyle

India's Master Craftspeople And National Award Winners To Gather For Karigar Bazaar's Second Edition At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Karigar Bazaar is set to return to Delhi for its second edition from 27 November to 6 December 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 1, Lodhi Road. Bringing together over 250 artisans and makers from 26 states and union territories, the 10-day showcase will offer visitors an opportunity to explore India's diverse craft heritage through traditional textiles, regional art forms, handmade accessories, pottery, home décor and more.

Karigar Bazaar is the flagship initiative of the Craft and Artisan Revival Welfare Foundation. It is founded by Aamir Khan and Pankaj Singh Rana and shaped through the collective vision of Aamir Khan, Pankaj Singh Rana, Manoj Baghel, Aashi Khan and Sana Israr. The edition will feature National Award-winning artisans, National Sant Kabir Award recipients, GI-tagged craft practitioners, master craftspeople, traditional weavers, rural artisan communities, women-led Self-Help Groups, small makers, independent creators and emerging craft entrepreneurs.

At its core, Karigar Bazaar aims to place artisans and their craftsmanship at the centre of the experience (Special arrangement)

At its core, Karigar Bazaar aims to place artisans and their craftsmanship at the centre of the experience. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact directly with the makers, learn about their craft traditions and discover the generations of skill and knowledge behind each creation.

The bazaar will showcase an extensive range of traditional Indian crafts, including:

Handloom textiles such as Banarasi, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Bhujodi, Jamdani, Tussar Silk and Ikat; Regional block printing and natural dye techniques such as Ajrakh, Bagru, Sanganeri and Kalamkari; Embroidery styles including Chikankari, Phulkari, Zardozi and Kutch Embroidery; Traditional paintings such as Madhubani, Pattachitra, Gond and Pichwai.

Visitors can also explore pottery, ceramics, wood and metal crafts, traditional jewellery, handmade leather footwear, sustainable crafts, artisan bags, home décor and other handcrafted lifestyle products representing India's diverse cultural traditions. Adding an experiential dimension to the showcase, the Karigar Experience Centre will allow visitors to watch artisans practise traditional techniques such as weaving, embroidery, pottery, painting and carving live. The initiative aims to give visitors a closer understanding of the processes, creativity and craftsmanship involved in creating traditional Indian art and craft forms.