ETV Bharat / lifestyle

India's Largest Trade Fair For All Things Jewellery, HJF 2026 Opens Tomorrow

The Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF) 2026 will be held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre on May 8 and 9. The trade show is expected to feature more than 350 exhibitors, over 750 brands, and more than 8,000 trade buyers from across the jewellery industry.

One of the main attractions this year is the Jewellery Retail Symposium 2026, a new large-scale conference focused entirely on jewellery retail. The two-day event is designed for retailers and will feature more than 20 industry leaders across four panel discussions. Starting at 10.30 am at the venue, the exhibition will focus heavily on sourcing opportunities for retailers and businesses. A major addition this year is the Zaveri Bazaar Pavilion, which will bring over 25 jewellery manufacturers from Mumbai to connect with the South Indian market. The pavilion is aimed at helping retailers access ready-to-sell collections, competitive pricing, and quicker catalogue updates.

Specialised sourcing zones at the exhibition:

Machinery Pavilion showcasing manufacturing equipment

CAD Designer Zone focused on digitisation and jewellery customisation technology

Silver Pavilion catering to the growing silver jewellery segment

Filigree Pavilion dedicated to traditional filigree craftsmanship

Apart from jewellery displays, the event will also focus on industry knowledge and business discussions. The symposium will explore how jewellery retail is changing from traditional selling methods to more technology-driven and strategy-based approaches.

Sessions during the symposium will cover topics such as: