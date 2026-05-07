India's Largest Trade Fair For All Things Jewellery, HJF 2026 Opens Tomorrow
Hyderabad is set to witness the 18th edition of mega trade show, Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl & Gem Fair (HJF 2026) on May 8 and 9
Published : May 7, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
The Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF) 2026 will be held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre on May 8 and 9. The trade show is expected to feature more than 350 exhibitors, over 750 brands, and more than 8,000 trade buyers from across the jewellery industry.
One of the main attractions this year is the Jewellery Retail Symposium 2026, a new large-scale conference focused entirely on jewellery retail. The two-day event is designed for retailers and will feature more than 20 industry leaders across four panel discussions. Starting at 10.30 am at the venue, the exhibition will focus heavily on sourcing opportunities for retailers and businesses. A major addition this year is the Zaveri Bazaar Pavilion, which will bring over 25 jewellery manufacturers from Mumbai to connect with the South Indian market. The pavilion is aimed at helping retailers access ready-to-sell collections, competitive pricing, and quicker catalogue updates.
Specialised sourcing zones at the exhibition:
- Machinery Pavilion showcasing manufacturing equipment
- CAD Designer Zone focused on digitisation and jewellery customisation technology
- Silver Pavilion catering to the growing silver jewellery segment
- Filigree Pavilion dedicated to traditional filigree craftsmanship
Apart from jewellery displays, the event will also focus on industry knowledge and business discussions. The symposium will explore how jewellery retail is changing from traditional selling methods to more technology-driven and strategy-based approaches.
Sessions during the symposium will cover topics such as:
- Technology disruption in jewellery retail
- Changing retail formats and consumer behaviour
- Bullion market trends
- Premiumisation in jewellery design
- AI-driven customer engagement and digital strategies
Speakers At HJF 2026
Speakers at the event include well-known industry names such as Paul J Alukkas, Amit Pratihari, Ashish Pethe, Nirupa Bhatt, Bharat Oswal, and Chandu Siroya. Another panel featuring Vineet Jogani, Rishab Aryan, Jeevagan Prakash, and Rakesh Bhan will discuss how AI and data-driven tools are changing customer engagement and improving business operations.
Additional speakers include Aneesh Kumar, Vijay Golecha, Shweta Dhanak, Zulu Ghevriya, Ashutosh Bansal, and Vishal Mehta, who will speak about jewellery design and premium products. The final session will feature Surendra Mehta, T K Seetharam, Surabhi Kartik, and Nitin Kedia discussing bullion trends and market outlook.
The symposium is supported by the Dubai Business Group for Gold & Jewellery Designers, bringing international perspectives to discussions around India’s jewellery retail market. The event will also host “Samvad with Renu Chaudhary,” an on-site podcast series featuring conversations about market trends, leadership, and the future of jewellery retail.
Recognition programmes planned during the fair:
- The Shakti Awards, honouring women entrepreneurs in the jewellery industry
- Power of Young, recognising senior leaders from South India’s jewellery sector
- Legends of the South, celebrating young entrepreneurs and innovators
The exhibition has been scheduled ahead of the festive and wedding season to help retailers and manufacturers finalise collections, discover suppliers, and prepare inventory based on changing consumer demand. According to the World Gold Council, South India accounts for nearly 40% of India’s gold jewellery demand, making Hyderabad an important trade hub for the industry.
Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, stated: "The 2026 HJF edition reflects our understanding of the jewellery industry's evolving needs, where success extends beyond mere transactions to encompass knowledge sharing, innovation, and meaningful partnerships. Our curated offerings, including the Jewellery Retail Symposium, Zaveri Bazaar Pavillion Mumbai, Awards and Recognition program, and dedicated strategic sourcing zones.”
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