ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Elrow, The World's Most Colourful Music Festival, Is Coming To India This May

The Neo Kaos Garden theme is essentially what would happen if a rave collided with a comic book. The stage design (flown in from the same productions used globally) creates a strange and beautiful universe where music, theatre and visual chaos coexist. If you attend expecting a simple DJ set and a few flashing lights, you may instead find:

Elrow has built a reputation across the world for throwing parties that feel less like concerts and more like immersive theatre productions where the audience accidentally becomes part of the cast. It started in Spain, the country that has given the world flamenco and tapas. Since then, elrow has travelled through places like Ibiza, London, and major cities across Europe and the Americas, gathering a slightly obsessive following of fans who believe music festivals should be loud, ridiculous, colourful and surreal. Now it’s India’s turn.

If you have ever been to a party that starts normally and then, somewhere around midnight, turns into something slightly unhinged: confetti in the air, strangers dancing like they’ve known each other since school, someone dressed as a giant pineapple, you will understand the basic idea behind elrow. Except that elrow doesn’t wait until midnight... it's like this from start to the night's end. For the first time, this global festival circus is landing in Bengaluru with something called “Neo Kaos Garden” (which sounds like the sort of place Alice might end up if she fell down a rabbit hole and discovered electronic dance music).

In short, it’s the kind of event where your phone storage will fill up long before the party ends. There was a time when concerts were fairly predictable. But something interesting has happened in the last decade. Gen Z doesn't just want to listen to music anymore. They want to experience it. And festivals like elrow have taken this idea and run with it at full speed while firing confetti cannons.

Having already entertained more than seven million fans globally, the festival has become famous not just for its music but for its atmosphere: an organised chaos where the boundary between performer and audience disappears. You might arrive as a spectator. But five minutes later you’re dancing next to someone dressed like a psychedelic mushroom and wondering how your life led you here.

The centrepiece of the Bengaluru edition will be the Neo Kaos Garden. Think of it as a giant, living stage design that constantly evolves throughout the event. Installations will appear unexpectedly. Performers interact with the crowd. Visual surprises will erupt without warning. It’s designed so that the environment never feels static. At any given moment something strange, theatrical or spectacular might happen.

If elrow has a philosophy, it’s this: parties should be joyful and visually overwhelming. Modern life tends to be very serious. Festivals like this offer a temporary escape into a world where the only thing that matters is music, colour and the shared madness of thousands of people dancing together.

Date And Venue For Indian Edition

The Indian debut of elrow will take place in Bengaluru on 23 May 2026, beginning at 3 pm and continuing until the sort of hour where people stop checking the time. Tickets will be available through District by Zomato. Early bird passes are already on sale.

If you do decide to attend, there is one important thing to remember. Wear comfortable shoes. Because somewhere between the DJs, the performers, the colour explosions and the confetti storms, you will almost certainly end up dancing, probably next to a giant inflatable octopus and oddly enough, it will feel completely normal.