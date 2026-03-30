ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Curly Girlies' Hair Survival Guide For Summer

Summer is harder on curly hair, so it needs more care in this season ( Getty Images )

Humidity in summer turns your carefully styled curls into something that looks like you fought a small thunderstorm. Your scalp becomes oilier than a pizza box. The one day you finally get perfect ringlets, the sun immediately decides to test your emotional resilience. Straight-haired people often say things like, “Just tie it up!” which is the hair-care equivalent of telling someone with a broken leg to simply walk it off. Curly-haired women know the truth: summer requires strategy.

Here’s the thing about curly hair: it doesn’t want to behave like straight hair. The sooner you stop trying to force it into submission, the happier both of you will be. Summer curls are meant to look a little wild, a little textured, more alive. So if you’re a curly girl navigating heat waves, sweat, and the general chaos of humidity, here’s how to keep your curls looking glorious.

Why Summer Is Harder On Curly Hair

Curly hair already has a slightly dramatic personality. Structurally, curls are drier than straight hair because the natural oils from the scalp have a harder time travelling down the twists and turns of each strand. Now add summer to the mix. Heat opens up the hair cuticle. Humidity sneaks in. Moisture enters unevenly. The result is frizz: those rebellious strands that behave like they’ve joined a protest movement.

Meanwhile, your scalp produces more sweat and oil because your body is trying to cool itself. This can leave curls looking limp at the roots but frizzy at the ends, which is possibly the most unfair combination in the history of hair! However, with the right habits and products, curls can actually thrive in summer. You just need a slightly smarter routine.

Deep Condition Regularly

Curly hair survives on moisture the way houseplants survive on sunlight. Summer heat strips moisture from the hair shaft, which is why curls start looking rough and frizzy. The easiest solution is deep hydration. Look for sulfate-free shampoos, hydrating conditioners with shea butter, aloe, or coconut oil, and weekly deep-conditioning masks. Think of deep conditioning as therapy for your curls. It restores softness, improves elasticity, and keeps the cuticle smooth.

Switch to Lightweight Styling Products

Styling products should be lightweight (Getty Images)

Heavy creams might work beautifully in winter, but in summer they can make curls collapse faster than a badly built sandcastle. Instead, try curl-defining gels, lightweight leave-in conditioners, mousse for volume. These products define curls without suffocating them. The goal is bounce, not buildup. Less product often works better in humid weather.

Stop Overwashing Your Hair

Sweaty scalp = temptation to wash hair every day. Frequent washing strips away natural oils that curls desperately need. Instead wash your hair 2-3 times a week and use a co-wash or conditioner wash between shampoos if needed. This keeps your scalp fresh while allowing your curls to retain their natural moisture balance.