ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hardik Pandya To Abhishek Sharma, Cricketers Who Are Putting Natural Diamonds In Their Style Playbook

There was a time when the unofficial cricketer uniform away from the pitch consisted of three things: oversized sunglasses, expensive sneakers and a chain thick enough to have its own fan club. Then, jewellery evolved. Modern men's jewellery has evolved beyond “nice chain.”

Today's cricket stars aren't just wearing diamonds because they're shiny. They're wearing them because jewellery has become another way to tell the world who they are. Think of it as Instagram captions, except made of carbon that spent a billion years underground getting its act together. From minimalist studs to custom pendants packed with symbolism, India's newest generation of cricketers is proving that natural diamonds aren't reserved for wedding receptions or award nights anymore. They're becoming part of everyday personal style.

The biggest shift isn't that cricketers are wearing diamonds. It's how they're wear them. These aren't “special occasion” accessories waiting patiently inside velvet boxes until somebody gets married. They're part of daily wardrobes.

Suryakumar Yadav

If you've ever watched Suryakumar Yadav bat, you'll know he has an unusual relationship with convention. Conventional cricket shots? Optional. Conventional jewellery? Also optional. His custom-designed pendant is inspired by the sport that made him famous and features an astonishing 1,848 natural diamonds across the pendant and chain.

The result isn't simply luxurious; it's unmistakably personal. Rather than choosing something straight out of a catalogue, SKY opted for jewellery that reflects the milestones, ambition and individuality that define his career.

Abhishek Sharma's bracelet has 14 cushion-cut natural diamonds, each nearly a carat (ETV Bharat)

Abhishek Sharma

Some people celebrate milestones by buying a new car. Abhishek Sharma apparently celebrates them by creating wearable autobiography. His custom Forevermark bracelet isn't the sort of jewellery that barges into a room. It's far more sophisticated than that. This is “quiet luxury”. The bracelet features 14 cushion-cut natural diamonds, each nearly a carat, arranged so that the Forevermark icon becomes part of the bracelet's very architecture.