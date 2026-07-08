Hardik Pandya To Abhishek Sharma, Cricketers Who Are Putting Natural Diamonds In Their Style Playbook
These cricket stars are treating natural diamonds as extensions of their personalities rather than displays of wealth.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
There was a time when the unofficial cricketer uniform away from the pitch consisted of three things: oversized sunglasses, expensive sneakers and a chain thick enough to have its own fan club. Then, jewellery evolved. Modern men's jewellery has evolved beyond “nice chain.”
Today's cricket stars aren't just wearing diamonds because they're shiny. They're wearing them because jewellery has become another way to tell the world who they are. Think of it as Instagram captions, except made of carbon that spent a billion years underground getting its act together. From minimalist studs to custom pendants packed with symbolism, India's newest generation of cricketers is proving that natural diamonds aren't reserved for wedding receptions or award nights anymore. They're becoming part of everyday personal style.
The biggest shift isn't that cricketers are wearing diamonds. It's how they're wear them. These aren't “special occasion” accessories waiting patiently inside velvet boxes until somebody gets married. They're part of daily wardrobes.
Suryakumar Yadav
If you've ever watched Suryakumar Yadav bat, you'll know he has an unusual relationship with convention. Conventional cricket shots? Optional. Conventional jewellery? Also optional. His custom-designed pendant is inspired by the sport that made him famous and features an astonishing 1,848 natural diamonds across the pendant and chain.
The result isn't simply luxurious; it's unmistakably personal. Rather than choosing something straight out of a catalogue, SKY opted for jewellery that reflects the milestones, ambition and individuality that define his career.
Abhishek Sharma
Some people celebrate milestones by buying a new car. Abhishek Sharma apparently celebrates them by creating wearable autobiography. His custom Forevermark bracelet isn't the sort of jewellery that barges into a room. It's far more sophisticated than that. This is “quiet luxury”. The bracelet features 14 cushion-cut natural diamonds, each nearly a carat, arranged so that the Forevermark icon becomes part of the bracelet's very architecture.
Even the construction tells a story. Fully articulated and flexible, the bracelet moves effortlessly with him. A thoughtful design choice for someone whose profession involves diving, sprinting and occasionally making bowlers bawl.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has never been accused of dressing cautiously. He's the sort of person who looks at a subtle accessory and says, “No, thank you.” Diamond ear studs? Absolutely. Statement rings? Why not? Chunky chains? Naturally. Custom lockets? Of course. Whether celebrating victories, attending events or simply posting a casual Instagram photo that probably took 17 attempts to look “casual,” Hardik uses jewellery the same way some people use punctuation: it completes the sentence. His princess-cut natural diamond studs became talking points during India's major tournament celebrations.
Tilak Varma
Then there's Tilak Varma, making a compelling argument for minimalism. While others embrace layered chains and elaborate pendants, Tilak often sticks to a single princess-cut natural diamond stud. That's it. No attempt to outshine the room. Ironically, that's exactly why it works. His style reflects a growing generation of athletes who understand that jewellery doesn't always need to announce itself. Sometimes a carefully chosen piece says more than an entire collection ever could.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer's style sits somewhere between modern luxury and timeless elegance. His signature two-carat natural diamond studs are instantly recognisable. They reflect a personality that values clarity, precision and confidence. Then, just when you think you've figured out his aesthetic, he appears at a traditional celebration wearing a striking Polki necklace with contemporary silhouettes. It's an inspired combination: Part heritage, part high fashion.
Diamonds Have Left The Jewellery Box
Players like Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer are treating natural diamonds as extensions of their personalities rather than displays of wealth. Some tell stories through custom pendants. Some embrace bold statement pieces. Modern luxury isn't about wearing the biggest diamond in the room but about wearing the piece that feels most like you.
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