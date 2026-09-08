ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Don't Have Much Space At Home? Your Ganpati Corner Can Still Look Beautiful If You Do These Things

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of those festivals when your house suddenly needs to become five things at once: a place of prayer, a mini art installation, a sweets counter, a photography studio and still be a comfortable living space. The problem is that most of us don't live in palaces. We live in apartments where the sofa is already occupying most of the living room and the dining table doubles up as a work desk.

So, when Ganpati Bappa comes home, the challenge is to decorate without making your house look like a craft store exploded in it. However, you don't need a huge room, expensive decorations or professional event planners to create a beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi setup. With a little creativity, even a small corner can become the perfect festive space. Here are some easy ideas to try this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Create A Dedicated Ganpati Corner

The first rule of decorating a small home is: don't try to decorate the entire home. Choose one corner for your Ganpati idol and make that the star of the show. It could be a console table, a small side table, a shelf or even one section of your living room.

Clear the area and create some visual breathing space around the idol. A clean background can actually make the decoration look more elegant. You don't need ten different decorative elements competing for attention. Sometimes, less really is more. Especially when your house is 700 sq ft.

Use Flowers As Your Main Decoration

Flowers can make even the simplest Ganpati setup look festive. Marigolds are an obvious choice, but you can also use jasmine, roses, chrysanthemums or whatever seasonal flowers are easily available. Create a simple floral garland and place it behind the idol. Alternatively, put flowers in small bowls or vases around the setup.

Surround the idol with pretty flowers and plants (Getty Images)

You can also make a floral curtain by tying flowers or flower strings vertically from a thread. The best part is that flowers don't require you to understand interior design.

Try A Simple Dupatta Backdrop

Here's a decoration hack that costs very little but can make a big difference. Take a colourful dupatta or saree and use it as a backdrop behind the Ganpati idol. Choose a fabric in a festive shade such as red, yellow, orange, green or pink. Drape it neatly against the wall and secure it carefully.

Add a string of fairy lights around the edges and you've got yourself a backdrop. And yes, you can use that dupatta again after the festival. This is decoration, not a one-day investment in fabric.

Let Warm Lights Do The Work

If there is one decoration item that can instantly make a space feel festive, it is lighting. Use warm-white fairy lights around your Ganpati corner, along the backdrop or around a window. You can also use small LED diyas or decorative lamps around the idol. Avoid using too many different colours of lights. Your Ganpati setup doesn't need to resemble a nightclub. Warm, soft lighting usually creates a calmer and more traditional atmosphere, particularly in the evening.