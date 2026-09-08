Don't Have Much Space At Home? Your Ganpati Corner Can Still Look Beautiful If You Do These Things
You can create an elegant Ganesh Chaturthi decoration without spending a fortune or sacrificing half your living room.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of those festivals when your house suddenly needs to become five things at once: a place of prayer, a mini art installation, a sweets counter, a photography studio and still be a comfortable living space. The problem is that most of us don't live in palaces. We live in apartments where the sofa is already occupying most of the living room and the dining table doubles up as a work desk.
So, when Ganpati Bappa comes home, the challenge is to decorate without making your house look like a craft store exploded in it. However, you don't need a huge room, expensive decorations or professional event planners to create a beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi setup. With a little creativity, even a small corner can become the perfect festive space. Here are some easy ideas to try this Ganesh Chaturthi.
Create A Dedicated Ganpati Corner
The first rule of decorating a small home is: don't try to decorate the entire home. Choose one corner for your Ganpati idol and make that the star of the show. It could be a console table, a small side table, a shelf or even one section of your living room.
Clear the area and create some visual breathing space around the idol. A clean background can actually make the decoration look more elegant. You don't need ten different decorative elements competing for attention. Sometimes, less really is more. Especially when your house is 700 sq ft.
Use Flowers As Your Main Decoration
Flowers can make even the simplest Ganpati setup look festive. Marigolds are an obvious choice, but you can also use jasmine, roses, chrysanthemums or whatever seasonal flowers are easily available. Create a simple floral garland and place it behind the idol. Alternatively, put flowers in small bowls or vases around the setup.
You can also make a floral curtain by tying flowers or flower strings vertically from a thread. The best part is that flowers don't require you to understand interior design.
Try A Simple Dupatta Backdrop
Here's a decoration hack that costs very little but can make a big difference. Take a colourful dupatta or saree and use it as a backdrop behind the Ganpati idol. Choose a fabric in a festive shade such as red, yellow, orange, green or pink. Drape it neatly against the wall and secure it carefully.
Add a string of fairy lights around the edges and you've got yourself a backdrop. And yes, you can use that dupatta again after the festival. This is decoration, not a one-day investment in fabric.
Let Warm Lights Do The Work
If there is one decoration item that can instantly make a space feel festive, it is lighting. Use warm-white fairy lights around your Ganpati corner, along the backdrop or around a window. You can also use small LED diyas or decorative lamps around the idol. Avoid using too many different colours of lights. Your Ganpati setup doesn't need to resemble a nightclub. Warm, soft lighting usually creates a calmer and more traditional atmosphere, particularly in the evening.
Make A Rangoli At The Entrance
A small rangoli near the entrance is enough. Use coloured powder, flower petals or even rice to create a simple design. Beginners can start with geometric patterns, flowers or concentric circles. If you have children at home, let them participate. Their rangoli may not look exactly like the one on Pinterest, but it will probably be more memorable.
Decorate With Greenery
If you prefer a natural look, bring some greenery into your Ganpati corner. Use banana leaves, mango leaves or simple indoor plants to frame the space. Even a couple of potted plants placed beside the setup can create a fresh, earthy appearance. You can also make a traditional toran using mango leaves and flowers and hang it above the entrance. The combination of green leaves, flowers and warm lights works beautifully without requiring much additional decoration.
Turn A Tray Into A Mini Decoration Zone
Here's an idea for homes where even the side table is precious real estate. Take a decorative tray and use it to organise smaller festive elements. Place a small diya, flowers, a few decorative pieces and perhaps a bowl of petals on the tray. The advantage is that everything stays contained in one area. When you need to clean or move things, you can simply move the tray instead of dismantling your entire decoration.
Use Paper Decorations
Paper is one of the easiest materials to work with if you're looking for affordable DIY décor. Make paper flowers, fans, stars or geometric decorations and hang them behind the idol. You can also get children involved in making them. Choose two or three colours and stick to them. A limited colour palette will make even inexpensive decorations look more coordinated. If your first paper flower looks like something that survived a cyclone, don't worry. Make another one.
Add Diyas, But Don't Overdo It
Diyas instantly bring warmth to a festive setup. Place a few around the Ganpati corner, near the entrance or along a window. But remember that an actual flame needs to be kept away from curtains, paper decorations and anything else that can catch fire. If you have young children or pets, LED diyas are a safer alternative.
Make Use Of What You Already Own
Before buying new decorations, look around your house. You may already have brass lamps, colourful cushions, decorative bowls, lanterns, candles, vases, scarves, dupattas, baskets or fairy lights that can become part of your setup. Move things around. That brass urli sitting unused in the cupboard? Bring it out. Those cushions you normally use on the sofa? Put them around the festive seating area.
Create A Small Seating Area
If you expect family and friends to visit, don't forget the people. Place a small floor cushion or two near the Ganpati corner. Add a colourful rug or dhurrie if you have one. This makes the space feel welcoming and gives people somewhere to sit during prayers.
In a small home, you don't need a separate seating arrangement. Just rearrange the existing furniture temporarily.
Keep The Décor Sustainable
Festivals are joyful, but they can also generate a surprising amount of waste. Instead of buying plastic decorations that will be used once, choose reusable fabric, paper, flowers, wood, bamboo or metal décor where possible. Save decorations that are in good condition and reuse them next year. You can also repurpose cardboard boxes, old newspapers and leftover craft materials for DIY decorations. The most beautiful festival decoration is arguably the one that doesn't end up in a garbage bin two days later.
Leave some empty space around the Ganpati idol. Let the backdrop breathe. Don't cover every wall with flowers and lights. A beautiful festive corner should feel peaceful, not crowded. After all, Lord Ganesha is coming home for a celebration, not to inspect your interior-design skills.
Also read: