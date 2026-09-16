ETV Bharat / lifestyle

With Conscious Unbossing, Gen Z Is Looking At The Corner Office And Saying, “No Thanks”

There was a time when being offered a promotion was one of those things you looked forward to in your career. You started at the bottom, worked your way up, acquired increasingly impressive job titles and eventually reached the managerial floor, where you were rewarded with a larger desk, a better email signature and the opportunity to attend meetings with the management. The money was supposed to make up for everything. The promise of becoming “a leader” was supposed to make up for the fact that you now had 14 people asking you questions you didn't know the answers to.

Gen Z appears to have looked at this arrangement and asked a rather sensible question: “But why?” That question is behind a growing workplace trend being described as “conscious unbossing”: young professionals deliberately turning down promotions into management because they don't necessarily want the additional stress, responsibility and time commitment that come with the job. This is not the same as refusing to work hard. It is refusing to assume that working your way upward is the only definition of success.

This generation is crowdsourcing polite ways of saying no (Getty Images)

The Promotion Used To Be The Prize

For previous generations, career progression had a fairly predictable narrative. The management job was proof that you had made it. However, the bargain has become less convincing. The additional responsibility can be enormous. The increase in salary may be surprisingly modest and the manager can end up squeezed between senior leadership demanding results and employees demanding explanations, while being responsible for both, morale and the quarterly numbers.

It is not difficult to see why someone might look at that arrangement and decide that their existing job suddenly seems better. According to a 2024 survey by recruitment firm Robert Walters, more than half of Gen Z respondents said they did not aspire to become middle managers, while 72% prioritised personal development over managing other people.

'More Responsibility' Is Not A Salary

Consider 30-year-old Juhi P, an corporate trainer who has rejected promotions three times over a decade. On one occasion, she discovered that the promotion involved considerably more responsibility without a meaningful increase in pay. This is where the traditional career story begins to wobble. “I had been taught to think of promotion as an automatic upgrade. But it is actually a transaction. You give the company more of your time, energy, emotional labour and accountability. The company gives you more money and a new title. I didn't receive enough of the latter,” she says.

If the first part increases dramatically while the second barely moves, Gen Z seems increasingly willing to point out that this isn't necessarily a promotion. It might just be additional work wearing a nicer name tag.