ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Corporate Leaders Often Get Wrong About Returning To Office After Maternity Leave

Returning to work after maternity leave is a bit like trying to rejoin a TV series after missing an entire season. Everyone else seems to know what's going on, your inbox has developed its own ecosystem, and someone has renamed two projects without telling you. The last thing a new mother needs is a manager who acts as though she has merely returned from an unusually long beach vacation. Yet that's exactly where many workplaces stumble.

According to Kruti Sharma, Compliance & Legal Consultant and Certified POSH, AML/CFT & DPDP Act Expert, “One of the biggest mistakes leaders make is expecting women to return at full speed on day one. Caring for a newborn doesn't come with weekends, annual leave, or a snooze button. Assuming that a returning employee will instantly perform at the same pace ignores the reality of this major life transition.”

Then come the assumptions: those tiny office myths that somehow survive every HR training session. Some managers conclude that a new mother is now “less ambitious,” more interested in baby bottles than boardrooms, and unlikely to want challenging assignments. Sharma cautions that these perceptions can be damaging, affecting promotions, learning opportunities, leadership roles, and even resulting in women being moved to different teams without a meaningful discussion.