What Corporate Leaders Often Get Wrong About Returning To Office After Maternity Leave
Many new mothers discover that opportunities become strangely scarce after they return while challenging projects are assigned elsewhere.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Returning to work after maternity leave is a bit like trying to rejoin a TV series after missing an entire season. Everyone else seems to know what's going on, your inbox has developed its own ecosystem, and someone has renamed two projects without telling you. The last thing a new mother needs is a manager who acts as though she has merely returned from an unusually long beach vacation. Yet that's exactly where many workplaces stumble.
According to Kruti Sharma, Compliance & Legal Consultant and Certified POSH, AML/CFT & DPDP Act Expert, “One of the biggest mistakes leaders make is expecting women to return at full speed on day one. Caring for a newborn doesn't come with weekends, annual leave, or a snooze button. Assuming that a returning employee will instantly perform at the same pace ignores the reality of this major life transition.”
Then come the assumptions: those tiny office myths that somehow survive every HR training session. Some managers conclude that a new mother is now “less ambitious,” more interested in baby bottles than boardrooms, and unlikely to want challenging assignments. Sharma cautions that these perceptions can be damaging, affecting promotions, learning opportunities, leadership roles, and even resulting in women being moved to different teams without a meaningful discussion.
“Perhaps the most damaging mistake is assuming that motherhood diminishes professional ambition. Many new mothers discover that opportunities become strangely scarce after they return. Challenging projects are assigned elsewhere. Leadership responsibilities disappear. In reality, motherhood often develops qualities in women that organizations actively seek: resilience, prioritization, patience, emotional intelligence, crisis management, and the ability to make decisions under pressure.” The question should never be, “Is she still ambitious?” The better question is, “Have we asked her what she wants next?”
Communication, or the lack of it, is another common pitfall. When expectations, work schedules, and support needs aren't discussed before an employee returns, misunderstandings become almost inevitable. A simple conversation can prevent weeks of unnecessary stress.
Tips For Corporates
Supporting returning mothers isn't rocket science. The first step towards it is thoughtfulness from the management. Sharma recommends open conversations before the return, flexible arrangements such as hybrid work, adjusted hours, or phased re-entry wherever possible. Managers should set realistic goals during the first few weeks instead of expecting instant peak performance. Just as importantly, women returning from maternity leave should continue to receive equal access to promotions, training, and leadership opportunities. A supportive team culture, wellness programmes, employee assistance services, counselling, and respect for work-life boundaries (like avoiding unnecessary late-evening meetings) can make all the difference.
After all, a great leader doesn't measure commitment by how quickly someone answers an email at 10 pm. They measure it by the quality of work, trust, and long-term contribution. New mothers need fair expectations and the opportunity to prove that parenting and professional ambition can thrive side by side.
Also read:
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- Why Men Often Describe Mental Health Issues Indirectly: The Articulation Gap
- WFH + Monsoon + No Sun = Vitamin D Crisis In Pregnant Indian Women