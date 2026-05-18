ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cooking Hacks: Sambar Secrets Your Mother Probably Never Wrote Down

Sambar is one of those dishes that can make you feel like a culinary genius one day and a confused human the next. Sometimes it tastes like a warm hug from your grandmother. Other times, it tastes like hot vegetable confusion. The thing about sambar is this: everyone thinks they know how to make it until someone’s aunt from Chennai tastes it and says, “Nice rasam,” as an insult. So here are some practical, no-nonsense sambar hacks to try in the kitchen.

1. Roast the Sambar Powder

Before adding sambar powder, lightly roast it in a teaspoon of oil for a few seconds. Raw masala tastes flat. Roasting wakes up the spices like morning coffee wakes up exhausted office workers. But don’t overdo it.

2. Add A Tiny Piece Of Jaggery

No, this will not turn your sambar into dessert. A small piece of jaggery balances tamarind’s sharpness and brings harmony to the flavours.

Add a little jaggery or jaggery powder for more flavour (Getty Images)

3. Cook Dal Till It Looks Slightly Overcommitted

Perfect sambar needs soft, mushy dal. If your dal still has personality and structure, cook it more. Properly mashed dal gives sambar body and comfort. Use a whisk or spoon to mash it well after pressure cooking. Extra hack: Add a pinch of turmeric while boiling the dal for better colour.

4. Tamarind Water Should Never Be Added Too Early

This is where many people accidentally ruin things. If you add tamarind before vegetables cook, they stay stubbornly hard. Tamarind slows softening. Cook vegetables first. Tamarind enters later... like an important celebrity making a delayed appearance.

5. Use Shallots If You Want Restaurant-Level Taste

Big onions work. But small shallots? That is where magic happens. Especially in Tamil-style sambar, pearl onions add sweetness and depth that feels comforting and addictive.