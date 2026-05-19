Cooking Guide: Different Types Of Edible Mushrooms, And Dishes They Taste Best With
Mushrooms are among the most versatile ingredients on Earth, capable of starring in everything from creamy risottos to spicy Indian gravies.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
There are few foods as misunderstood as mushrooms. To some people, they are a culinary miracle: earthy, meaty, strangely sophisticated little umbrellas capable of transforming an ordinary dinner into something vaguely European. To others, they resemble objects one might discover growing accidentally behind a damp cupboard!
The astonishing thing is that there are thousands of mushroom varieties, though thankfully only a manageable handful have made their way into kitchens. Each has its own personality, rather like dinner guests, except less argumentative.
1. Button Mushrooms
If mushrooms had office jobs, the button mushroom would arrive on time, answer emails, and never cause drama. Mild in flavour and widely available, these are the mushrooms most Indians know best.
Best dishes with button mushrooms:
- Mushroom masala
- Creamy mushroom soup
- Stir-fried mushrooms with garlic and pepper
- Mushroom pulao
Their mildness means they absorb spices beautifully, making them ideal for Indian cooking where garam masala and onions often steal the show anyway.
2. Portobello Mushrooms
Portobello mushrooms are button mushrooms that have simply aged into confidence. Large, dense, and almost absurdly meaty, they can behave like vegetarian steaks.
Best dishes with portobello mushrooms:
- Stuffed baked mushrooms
- Mushroom burgers
- Grilled mushroom platters
- Roasted mushroom salads
Their texture makes them ideal for anyone trying to reduce meat without feeling emotionally deprived.
3. Shiitake Mushrooms
Shiitake mushrooms possess what food writers like to dramatically call “umami,” which essentially means savoury and mildly addictive.
Best dishes with shiitake mushrooms:
- Asian noodle soups
- Stir-fries
- Fried rice
- Dumpling fillings
They bring a smokey depth to dishes that ordinary mushrooms simply cannot manage.
4. Oyster Mushrooms
Delicate-looking but wonderfully textured, oyster mushrooms crisp beautifully when cooked.
Best dishes with oyster mushrooms:
- Crispy mushroom fry
- Tempura mushrooms
- Mushroom tacos
- Garlic butter sauté
In Indian kitchens, they work magnificently in pepper fry or spicy starters.
5. Enoki Mushrooms
Enoki mushrooms look vaguely like edible noodles having an identity crisis. Thin, delicate, and slightly crunchy, they are beloved in East Asian cuisine.
Best dishes with enoki mushrooms:
- Hot pot
- Soups
- Ramen
- Stir-fried vegetable bowls
They cook quickly and make you feel unexpectedly sophisticated.
6. Morel Mushrooms
Morels are expensive, seasonal, and revered with almost unnecessary enthusiasm. In parts of India, especially Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, dried morels (gucchi) are treasured.
Best dishes with morel mushrooms:
- Creamy gravies
- Gucchi pulao
- Rich festive curries
- Butter-based sauces
Their nutty, earthy taste feels less like dinner and more like an occasion.
7. Cremini Mushrooms
Think of cremini mushrooms as button mushrooms with slightly more personality: richer, deeper, and better suited to hearty meals.
Best dishes with cremini mushrooms:
- Pasta sauces
- Risotto
- Mushroom stroganoff
- Sautéed side dishes
Ultimately, mushrooms are culinary shapeshifters. Roast them and they become smokey. Fry them and they crisp delightfully. Simmer them in gravy and they grow comforting and substantial. They are one of the rare foods capable of feeling both healthy and indulgent.
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