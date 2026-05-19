ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cooking Guide: Different Types Of Edible Mushrooms, And Dishes They Taste Best With

There are a variety of mushrooms you can cook an amazing spread with ( ETV Bharat )

There are few foods as misunderstood as mushrooms. To some people, they are a culinary miracle: earthy, meaty, strangely sophisticated little umbrellas capable of transforming an ordinary dinner into something vaguely European. To others, they resemble objects one might discover growing accidentally behind a damp cupboard!

The astonishing thing is that there are thousands of mushroom varieties, though thankfully only a manageable handful have made their way into kitchens. Each has its own personality, rather like dinner guests, except less argumentative.

Button mushrooms (Getty Images)

1. Button Mushrooms

If mushrooms had office jobs, the button mushroom would arrive on time, answer emails, and never cause drama. Mild in flavour and widely available, these are the mushrooms most Indians know best.

Best dishes with button mushrooms:

Mushroom masala

Creamy mushroom soup

Stir-fried mushrooms with garlic and pepper

Mushroom pulao

Their mildness means they absorb spices beautifully, making them ideal for Indian cooking where garam masala and onions often steal the show anyway.

Portobello mushrooms (Getty Images)

2. Portobello Mushrooms

Portobello mushrooms are button mushrooms that have simply aged into confidence. Large, dense, and almost absurdly meaty, they can behave like vegetarian steaks.

Best dishes with portobello mushrooms:

Stuffed baked mushrooms

Mushroom burgers

Grilled mushroom platters

Roasted mushroom salads

Their texture makes them ideal for anyone trying to reduce meat without feeling emotionally deprived.