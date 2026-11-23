ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Constipation In Winter: Drinking Less Water And Moving Less Can Disrupt Bowel Regularity

Winter brings sweater weather and cosy evenings where you want to curl up with a big mug of coffee but there's one less glamorous side effect of the season that people don't talk about enough: constipation.

Your normal bathroom schedule suddenly becomes unpredictable. You may feel bloated, uncomfortable or spend longer than you need waiting for things to happen. The answer could be simple. As temperatures drop we tend to drink less water, move around less and sometimes change our eating habits. These seemingly innocent changes can affect regularity of your bowels. Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, Bengaluru, says, “In winter, there is less intake of fluids and physical activity, which can lead to constipation. Luckily, there are some simple habits that can help keep your digestive system running smoothly.”

Why Are We More Prone To Constipation In Winter?

Imagine an average winter day. You might not be as thirsty as you are in summer. A glass of water is exchanged for another cup of tea, walks outdoors become less appealing and exercise routines are put on hold until the weather gets better. Unfortunately, because we have decided to stay inside, our digestive system does not automatically change its requirements.

Water is important for keeping the stool in a good consistency. Not drinking enough fluids can make stools hard and difficult to pass. A review of the nursing literature revealed that very low water intake, particularly below 500 ml per day, was associated with lower stool weight, which is associated with constipation. There's a key difference here. Drinking more water isn’t a cure-all for constipation for everyone. Studies show extra fluid intake is most likely beneficial when a person is already dehydrated or not drinking enough fluids initially. That is to say, hydration is important, but drinking too much water is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Your Digestive System Also Needs Movement

Winter can turn even the most enthusiastic walkers into professional couch lovers. The alarm goes off in the morning, it’s cold outside, and it makes total sense to work out tomorrow. But exercise is important in keeping the bowel regular. Movement stimulates the intestines and allows stool to move through the digestive tract.