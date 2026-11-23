Constipation In Winter: Drinking Less Water And Moving Less Can Disrupt Bowel Regularity
Drinking more water isn’t a cure-all for constipation for everyone, says holistic health specialist Dr Narendra K Shetty. He gives tips on what to do.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Winter brings sweater weather and cosy evenings where you want to curl up with a big mug of coffee but there's one less glamorous side effect of the season that people don't talk about enough: constipation.
Your normal bathroom schedule suddenly becomes unpredictable. You may feel bloated, uncomfortable or spend longer than you need waiting for things to happen. The answer could be simple. As temperatures drop we tend to drink less water, move around less and sometimes change our eating habits. These seemingly innocent changes can affect regularity of your bowels. Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, Bengaluru, says, “In winter, there is less intake of fluids and physical activity, which can lead to constipation. Luckily, there are some simple habits that can help keep your digestive system running smoothly.”
Why Are We More Prone To Constipation In Winter?
Imagine an average winter day. You might not be as thirsty as you are in summer. A glass of water is exchanged for another cup of tea, walks outdoors become less appealing and exercise routines are put on hold until the weather gets better. Unfortunately, because we have decided to stay inside, our digestive system does not automatically change its requirements.
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Water is important for keeping the stool in a good consistency. Not drinking enough fluids can make stools hard and difficult to pass. A review of the nursing literature revealed that very low water intake, particularly below 500 ml per day, was associated with lower stool weight, which is associated with constipation. There's a key difference here. Drinking more water isn’t a cure-all for constipation for everyone. Studies show extra fluid intake is most likely beneficial when a person is already dehydrated or not drinking enough fluids initially. That is to say, hydration is important, but drinking too much water is not a one-size-fits-all solution.
Your Digestive System Also Needs Movement
Winter can turn even the most enthusiastic walkers into professional couch lovers. The alarm goes off in the morning, it’s cold outside, and it makes total sense to work out tomorrow. But exercise is important in keeping the bowel regular. Movement stimulates the intestines and allows stool to move through the digestive tract.
Also read: Bloating, Constipation And Back Pain: How Fibroids Hijack A Woman’s Daily Life
A 2019 systematic review and meta-analysis of nine randomized trials with 680 participants indicated that exercise, specifically walking and aerobic activity, may lessen symptoms of constipation. More research is required but the results do suggest a role for regular physical activity in a comprehensive plan to manage constipation. The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario recommends a comprehensive program that includes lower intensity exercise for 30 to 60 minutes, 3 times per week. You don’t need a costly gym membership or an elaborate exercise routine. Go for a brisk walk, cycle, do some gentle yoga or some indoor exercises. The main thing is not to become completely inactive, even if the weather makes it hard to be active outside.
4 Habits To Keep Your Bowels Regular
Dr Shetty recommends a few simple habits that can help support digestion in winter:
- Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. Drink enough water throughout the day, even if you are not thirsty. Warm drinks such as soups and herbal teas also can help keep you hydrated.
- Keep moving. Aim for at least 30 minutes of walking a day. If you don’t feel like going out, go inside or do some gentle exercises.
- Increase fibre. Add vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes to your meals. Dietary fibre helps to add bulk to stools and supports regular bowel movements. Gradually increase your fibre intake and drink plenty of fluids with it.
- Don’t fight the urge. Putting off a bowel movement again and again can make it difficult to keep a regular routine. Listen to your body and don’t hold it in.
When To Go To A Doctor
Constipation sometimes occurs with changes in routine, diet or hydration. But don't automatically blame the weather for persistent symptoms. Dr Shetty recommends seeking medical help if constipation persists for more than a few weeks. Also consult a doctor for blood in the stool, abdominal pain, vomiting, or sudden unexplained weight loss.
Older people and those on regular medication should check with their doctor before using laxatives as some medicines can cause constipation and the right treatment may depend on the cause. Winter may make us want to slow down, but our digestive habits still need attention.
References:
- https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00365521.2019.1568544
- https://rnao.ca/bpg/guidelines/proactive-approach-bladder-and-bowel-management-adults
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