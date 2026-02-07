Complete Hall Setup Guide: How To Do Up Your Living Room Right Without Overthinking It
Setting up the living room is all about understanding the functionality of that space, namely the path that people follow while sitting, talking, and relaxing.
If Indian homes had a personality test, the hall would be the extrovert. It’s where guests sit, families gather, festivals unfold, and life happens between cups of tea and conversations. Yet, when it comes to setting it up, many of us either overdo it or panic-buy furniture that looks good in a showroom but feels wrong at home.
The truth is, a good hall setup isn’t about stuffing the room with furniture but about sequence, proportion, and common sense. According to Himani Chiitora, Visual Merchandiser at Wooden Street, “Most living room mistakes happen because people don’t start at the right place, or treat key pieces like afterthoughts.” So let’s simplify things. One step at a time.
Start With The Sofa
Every hall setup begins with the sofa. The sofa is the anchor of the living room, and everything else has to work around it. In most Indian homes, space is precious. Which is why Himani Chiitora advises against oversized sectionals unless your hall is genuinely large. A two-seater or three-seater sofa often works better than a bulky L-shaped piece that eats into walking space and makes the room feel cramped.
The key is proportion. The sofa should suit the size of the room, not overpower it. Clean lines, comfortable depth, and quality materials matter more than dramatic designs. “A sofa is something you use every single day. It has to age well, not just look impressive on day one. Once the sofa is placed, the room starts speaking to you. And then you listen,” she says.
Design the Room Around The Sofa, Not Against It
After the sofa is in place, resist the urge to randomly add furniture. Instead, design the room based on the sofa’s position. The most common next step is the centre table, and this is where practicality matters more than Pinterest. Your centre table should be placed at a distance where you can reach it comfortably without leaning forward like you’re doing yoga. If you have to stretch awkwardly to put your tea down, something’s wrong.
In narrower halls or corridor-like living rooms, nested tables are a smart solution. They offer flexibility: you can pull them out when guests arrive and tuck them back in when you want space.
Wooden coffee tables are especially functional. According to Chiitora, “Wooden furniture not only looks timeless but also lasts longer. Trends come and go, but a good wooden table grows into your home rather than dating it.”
Side Tables Are Not Optional Extras
Side tables are often treated like bonus items; added only if there’s space left. That’s a mistake. A well-chosen side table does a lot of work. It holds your lamp, your current read, your phone, your cup of tea. It supports daily life without demanding attention.
The most important thing to remember is height. A side table should ideally be at the same level as (or just slightly lower than) the sofa arm. Too high, and it feels awkward. Too low, and it becomes inconvenient. Size also matters. “The right side table should fit into the room’s flow without blocking movement. It should feel like it belongs there, not like it was squeezed in as an afterthought,” advises Chiitora. When done right, side tables make a living room feel complete.
Lighting and Spacing
Instead of relying only on overhead lights, Chiitora suggests using floor lamps or wall sconces. As for spacing, clear walking paths keep the hall airy and comfortable. Furniture should guide movement, not block it. If people have to sidestep around tables or bump into chairs, the layout needs rethinking.
Use Rugs to Define Space
Rugs are one of the simplest ways to bring a hall together, if used correctly. “Placing a rug so that the front legs of the seating area rest on it helps establish a seating zone without visually shrinking the room. The rug shouldn’t swallow the entire hall, but it should ground the furniture and create a sense of cohesion,” she explains.
As Chiitora’s advice makes clear, good design isn’t loud. It makes space for conversations, comfort, and silence alike.
