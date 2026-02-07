ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Complete Hall Setup Guide: How To Do Up Your Living Room Right Without Overthinking It

If Indian homes had a personality test, the hall would be the extrovert. It’s where guests sit, families gather, festivals unfold, and life happens between cups of tea and conversations. Yet, when it comes to setting it up, many of us either overdo it or panic-buy furniture that looks good in a showroom but feels wrong at home.

The truth is, a good hall setup isn’t about stuffing the room with furniture but about sequence, proportion, and common sense. According to Himani Chiitora, Visual Merchandiser at Wooden Street, “Most living room mistakes happen because people don’t start at the right place, or treat key pieces like afterthoughts.” So let’s simplify things. One step at a time.

Start With The Sofa

Every hall setup begins with the sofa. The sofa is the anchor of the living room, and everything else has to work around it. In most Indian homes, space is precious. Which is why Himani Chiitora advises against oversized sectionals unless your hall is genuinely large. A two-seater or three-seater sofa often works better than a bulky L-shaped piece that eats into walking space and makes the room feel cramped.

Rugs bring the hall together (Getty Images)

The key is proportion. The sofa should suit the size of the room, not overpower it. Clean lines, comfortable depth, and quality materials matter more than dramatic designs. “A sofa is something you use every single day. It has to age well, not just look impressive on day one. Once the sofa is placed, the room starts speaking to you. And then you listen,” she says.

Design the Room Around The Sofa, Not Against It

After the sofa is in place, resist the urge to randomly add furniture. Instead, design the room based on the sofa’s position. The most common next step is the centre table, and this is where practicality matters more than Pinterest. Your centre table should be placed at a distance where you can reach it comfortably without leaning forward like you’re doing yoga. If you have to stretch awkwardly to put your tea down, something’s wrong.