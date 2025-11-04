ETV Bharat / lifestyle

3 Refined Comfort Food Recipes, Because Sometimes You Don’t Need Therapy... You Just Need Chocolate Mousse

Comfort food is that one thing that makes life feel a little less complicated. It’s not about calories or plating or Michelin stars. It’s about that warm, fuzzy feeling that settles in your chest when the first bite hits. For some, it’s a steaming bowl of Maggi at 2 am when the world feels like too much. For others, it’s mom’s dal-chawal, simple and predictable, like a hug that’s been waiting for you since childhood. Comfort food is the kind of food that forgives you for bad days, bad hair, and bad decisions. It reminds you that joy doesn’t always need to come from big victories; sometimes, it’s in the small, buttery cookies sitting right on your plate.

For us, comfort food has always been mood therapy disguised as a meal. Chef Joyce from Miller House Bar and Kitchen in Mumbai shared 3 of her favourite comfort food recipes with us. The Chocolate Mousse, for instance (smooth, rich, and indulgent), feels like pressing pause on reality. It’s dessert therapy for heartbreak, deadlines, and existential dread. French Toast (golden, custardy, smelling faintly of cinnamon) is basically a soft landing for rough mornings. The joy of comfort food is that it doesn’t demand anything from you. It doesn’t care if you’re wearing pajamas or eating straight from the bowl.

1. Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse (Image courtesy Miller House)

A luxurious, airy chocolate mousse paired with a bright berry note and a crunch of artisanal dark almond granola.

Ingredients:

Callebaut 70% Dark Chocolate – 100 g

Callebaut 54% Dark Chocolate – 300 g

Unsalted Butter – 50 g

Fresh Cream – 1 kg

Mixed Berry Compound – as required

Belgian Dark Almond Granola – for garnish

Method:

1. Place both chocolates in a heatproof bowl and melt gently over a double boiler. Stir until smooth, shiny, and lump-free.

2. Add the unsalted butter to the warm chocolate and mix until fully combined and glossy.

3. In a separate mixing bowl, whip the fresh cream until soft peaks form. It should look light and softly mounded, not stiff.

4. Let the chocolate cool slightly (warm, not hot). Gently fold the whipped cream into the chocolate in batches, using slow, sweeping motions to retain volume.

5. Add a thin swirl of mixed berry compound at the base of each serving glass. Pipe or spoon in the chocolate mousse. Add a tiny dot of berry compound on top and lightly marble it for elegant visual detail. Refrigerate for 12 hours, allowing the mousse to set and develop its silky structure.

Chef Joyce says, “Right before serving, top each mousse with a small cluster of Belgian dark almond granola. This adds crunch, nut warmth and a subtle bittersweet chocolate lift.”

2. Croissant Caprese Sandwich