3 Refined Comfort Food Recipes, Because Sometimes You Don’t Need Therapy... You Just Need Chocolate Mousse
Upscale versions of three dishes that feel like home, even when you’re far away from it.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Comfort food is that one thing that makes life feel a little less complicated. It’s not about calories or plating or Michelin stars. It’s about that warm, fuzzy feeling that settles in your chest when the first bite hits. For some, it’s a steaming bowl of Maggi at 2 am when the world feels like too much. For others, it’s mom’s dal-chawal, simple and predictable, like a hug that’s been waiting for you since childhood. Comfort food is the kind of food that forgives you for bad days, bad hair, and bad decisions. It reminds you that joy doesn’t always need to come from big victories; sometimes, it’s in the small, buttery cookies sitting right on your plate.
For us, comfort food has always been mood therapy disguised as a meal. Chef Joyce from Miller House Bar and Kitchen in Mumbai shared 3 of her favourite comfort food recipes with us. The Chocolate Mousse, for instance (smooth, rich, and indulgent), feels like pressing pause on reality. It’s dessert therapy for heartbreak, deadlines, and existential dread. French Toast (golden, custardy, smelling faintly of cinnamon) is basically a soft landing for rough mornings. The joy of comfort food is that it doesn’t demand anything from you. It doesn’t care if you’re wearing pajamas or eating straight from the bowl.
1. Chocolate Mousse
A luxurious, airy chocolate mousse paired with a bright berry note and a crunch of artisanal dark almond granola.
Ingredients:
- Callebaut 70% Dark Chocolate – 100 g
- Callebaut 54% Dark Chocolate – 300 g
- Unsalted Butter – 50 g
- Fresh Cream – 1 kg
- Mixed Berry Compound – as required
- Belgian Dark Almond Granola – for garnish
Method:
1. Place both chocolates in a heatproof bowl and melt gently over a double boiler. Stir until smooth, shiny, and lump-free.
2. Add the unsalted butter to the warm chocolate and mix until fully combined and glossy.
3. In a separate mixing bowl, whip the fresh cream until soft peaks form. It should look light and softly mounded, not stiff.
4. Let the chocolate cool slightly (warm, not hot). Gently fold the whipped cream into the chocolate in batches, using slow, sweeping motions to retain volume.
5. Add a thin swirl of mixed berry compound at the base of each serving glass. Pipe or spoon in the chocolate mousse. Add a tiny dot of berry compound on top and lightly marble it for elegant visual detail. Refrigerate for 12 hours, allowing the mousse to set and develop its silky structure.
Chef Joyce says, “Right before serving, top each mousse with a small cluster of Belgian dark almond granola. This adds crunch, nut warmth and a subtle bittersweet chocolate lift.”
2. Croissant Caprese Sandwich
A refined Italian classic where creamy buffalo cheese, vibrant pesto, and ripe tomato meet the rustic charm of Croissant
- Ingredients:
- 1 Croissant, sliced
- 2-3 Evo tomatoes, thinly sliced
- 3-4 tbsp basil pesto
- 120-150 g buffalo cheese, sliced or torn
- A handful of rocket leaves
- Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Method:
1. Grill or toast the croissant slices until lightly crisp and golden.
2. While the bread is still warm, spread a thin layer of basil pesto to let the flavours infuse.
3. Layer the sliced tomatoes and buffalo cheese over the pesto base.
4. Top with fresh rocket leaves, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and black pepper.
Chef Joyce recommends presenting the sandwich on a wooden board or slate platter. She adds, “For a subtle finish, add a few drops of balsamic glaze or microgreens.”
3. French Toast
A soft, custard-soaked French toast layered with warm spice and citrus brightness.
Ingredients:
- Milk – 40 ml
- Fresh Cream – 100 g
- Caster Sugar – to taste
- Cinnamon Powder – 2 g
- Salt – 1 g
- Malta Orange Zest – 1 g
- Egg Yolks – 3 pieces
- Bread Slices (preferably brioche or milk bread) – 2–3 slices
- Butter for cooking
Method:
1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together milk, fresh cream, egg yolks, castor sugar, cinnamon powder, salt, and malta orange zest until smooth and well combined.
2. Dip each bread slice into the custard mixture, allowing it to absorb gently on both sides. The bread should be coated, not soggy.
3. Heat a small amount of butter in a non-stick pan over medium-low heat. Place the soaked bread into the pan and cook slowly until golden brown on both sides.
4. Serve on a warm plate. Optionally dust with powdered sugar, drizzle honey or maple syrup, and garnish with a few fresh orange segments to enhance the citrus profile.
Says Chef Joyce, Slow cooking develops a soft custard centre and a gently crisp exterior. The Malta orange zest adds a fragrant lift that balances sweetness beautifully.”
- All recipes courtesy Chef Joyce, Miller House Bar and Kitchen
