5 Reasons Curly-Haired People Should Stop Combing
Why your curls look and behave better when you stop treating them with brushes and combs.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
There comes a point in every curly-haired person’s life when they stare into the mirror holding a comb and think, “Maybe today will be different. Maybe today my hair will magically transform.” Fact is, they won't. If straight hair is a well-behaved office employee who responds to polite emails, curly hair is an eccentric artist who only replies to voice notes sent at 2 am. You cannot bully curls into submission.
Here are five scientific reasons curly-haired people should think twice before combing their hair, especially when it’s dry.
1. Combing Dry Curls Creates Instant Frizz
Curly hair has a different structure than straight hair. The bends and spirals in each strand make it harder for natural scalp oils to travel evenly from root to tip. This means curly hair is naturally drier. Now imagine dragging a comb through dry, thirsty strands. When curls are combed dry, the curl clumps separate, disrupting their natural pattern. Instead of nice spirals or waves, you get what scientists might politely call “cuticle disruption”. The practical fix? Detangle when your hair is wet or damp, preferably with conditioner.
2. Curly Hair Breaks More Easily Than You Think
Curly strands are naturally more fragile because every bend in the hair shaft creates a weak point. Think of a curly strand like a winding mountain road. There are more curves, more pressure points, and therefore more opportunities for damage. Aggressive combing (especially from roots downward) creates tension and snapping. That satisfying sound of the comb finally getting through a knot? Not victory. Tiny casualties. Wide-tooth combs or fingers work better because they reduce mechanical stress on the strand. Yes, finger detangling sounds annoying but it works.
3. Combing Can Ruin Curl Memory
Curly hair has something almost magical called “curl memory”. Your strands naturally group themselves into patterns. When you comb repeatedly, especially after styling, you interrupt this pattern. Curls separate from their curl families and wander off into independent chaos. The result? One section spirals beautifully. Another sticks sideways. This is why many curl experts recommend styling curls in sections and touching them as little as possible once dry.
4. Over-Combing Can Cause More Knots
Since curly strands wrap around one another naturally, excessive combing can separate protective curl groupings and actually create more tangling later. You know when your hair somehow becomes more tangled an hour after brushing it? That’s not bad luck. That’s physics. Keeping curls moisturized and minimally disturbed helps them stay together in smoother sections, reducing future knots. In other words, sometimes doing less genuinely works.
5. Your Scalp Doesn’t Need Daily “100 Brush Strokes”
Somewhere in beauty folklore, humanity decided brushing hair endlessly equals health. For curly-haired people, this advice deserves retirement. Excessive combing can irritate the scalp, increase friction, and even contribute to breakage around fragile hairlines. Unlike straight hair, curls don’t benefit much from repeatedly distributing scalp oils because those oils struggle to travel down the twists anyway. Instead, hydration should come from leave-ins, creams, oils, and conditioners... not enthusiastic brushing sessions that feel like punishment.
Should Curly Hair Never Be Combed?
Curly hair should be detangled strategically, not aggressively. The best time is during wash day, with slippery conditioner, a wide-tooth comb, or simply your fingers. The golden rule? If your curls are dry and thriving, don’t suddenly attack them with a comb because you feel guilty about “tidying up.”
Sometimes curly hair doesn’t need discipline. It just needs to be left alone.
References:
- https://www.jidonline.org/article/S0022-202X(19)32542-4/fulltext
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6894537/
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