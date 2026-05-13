ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Reasons Curly-Haired People Should Stop Combing

There comes a point in every curly-haired person’s life when they stare into the mirror holding a comb and think, “Maybe today will be different. Maybe today my hair will magically transform.” Fact is, they won't. If straight hair is a well-behaved office employee who responds to polite emails, curly hair is an eccentric artist who only replies to voice notes sent at 2 am. You cannot bully curls into submission.

Here are five scientific reasons curly-haired people should think twice before combing their hair, especially when it’s dry.

1. Combing Dry Curls Creates Instant Frizz

Curly hair has a different structure than straight hair. The bends and spirals in each strand make it harder for natural scalp oils to travel evenly from root to tip. This means curly hair is naturally drier. Now imagine dragging a comb through dry, thirsty strands. When curls are combed dry, the curl clumps separate, disrupting their natural pattern. Instead of nice spirals or waves, you get what scientists might politely call “cuticle disruption”. The practical fix? Detangle when your hair is wet or damp, preferably with conditioner.

2. Curly Hair Breaks More Easily Than You Think

Curly strands are naturally more fragile because every bend in the hair shaft creates a weak point. Think of a curly strand like a winding mountain road. There are more curves, more pressure points, and therefore more opportunities for damage. Aggressive combing (especially from roots downward) creates tension and snapping. That satisfying sound of the comb finally getting through a knot? Not victory. Tiny casualties. Wide-tooth combs or fingers work better because they reduce mechanical stress on the strand. Yes, finger detangling sounds annoying but it works.

Curly and wavy hair has a different structure than straight hair (Getty Images)

3. Combing Can Ruin Curl Memory