ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Fifty Shades Of Beige And Millennial Grey: The Colour Has Gone Out Of Offices

At some point in the last decade, we all collectively decided that colour was… too much. Too loud. Too emotional. And so began the Great Beige Migration. Homes turned into soft, neutral sanctuaries that look like they were designed by someone who has never experienced joy. Offices followed. Grey carpets. Grey desks. Beige walls. Maybe a plant, if HR allowed it. There is now an entire aesthetic called “millennial grey,” which sounds less like a design trend and more like a mild medical condition.

Neutral colours are safe. They don’t offend anyone. No one has ever walked into a beige room and said, “This is too exciting.” Beige is the Switzerland of colours. But your brain also notices that nothing is happening.

The Office That Forgot How To Feel

Let’s talk about workplaces, because if there is one place that could use a bit of colour, it is the place where you spend 8 to 10 hours a day pretending to enjoy Excel. Walk into a typical modern office and you’ll see muted tones, identical desks, lighting that feels like it was designed to interrogate you.

Somewhere in that environment, you’re expected to feel motivated, creative and alive. It’s like asking someone to perform stand-up comedy in a room that looks like a waiting area for tax audits. Studies show that spaces affect mood and employee productivity. Even cavemen decided, “Let’s put some drawings on the wall. This is depressing.”

Offices are now dictated by identical desks and muted tones (Getty Images)

Colour Isn’t Just Decoration