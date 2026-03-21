Fifty Shades Of Beige And Millennial Grey: The Colour Has Gone Out Of Offices
Neutral tones aren’t evil but when everything becomes beige, something important gets lost.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
At some point in the last decade, we all collectively decided that colour was… too much. Too loud. Too emotional. And so began the Great Beige Migration. Homes turned into soft, neutral sanctuaries that look like they were designed by someone who has never experienced joy. Offices followed. Grey carpets. Grey desks. Beige walls. Maybe a plant, if HR allowed it. There is now an entire aesthetic called “millennial grey,” which sounds less like a design trend and more like a mild medical condition.
Neutral colours are safe. They don’t offend anyone. No one has ever walked into a beige room and said, “This is too exciting.” Beige is the Switzerland of colours. But your brain also notices that nothing is happening.
The Office That Forgot How To Feel
Let’s talk about workplaces, because if there is one place that could use a bit of colour, it is the place where you spend 8 to 10 hours a day pretending to enjoy Excel. Walk into a typical modern office and you’ll see muted tones, identical desks, lighting that feels like it was designed to interrogate you.
Somewhere in that environment, you’re expected to feel motivated, creative and alive. It’s like asking someone to perform stand-up comedy in a room that looks like a waiting area for tax audits. Studies show that spaces affect mood and employee productivity. Even cavemen decided, “Let’s put some drawings on the wall. This is depressing.”
Colour Isn’t Just Decoration
Colour is about energy. A completely neutral space might look calm in a Pinterest photo, but in real life, it can feel flat and soul-sapping. It doesn’t stimulate your mind. It doesn’t give you anything to respond to. When your environment is this emotionally neutral, your brain tends to follow suit.
According to Sammeer Pakvasa, Managing Director & CEO, Eleganz Interiors Limited, “Good workplace design goes far beyond colour. Think of elements like access to natural light, ergonomic workstations, balanced acoustics, better indoor air quality. They all play a huge role in employee comfort and mental clarity.” Adding colour doesn’t mean turning your office into a kindergarten. It means being intentional. Warm tones can create energy. Cool tones can create calm. Accent colours can break monotony. Even small changes (artwork, coloured panels, textured materials) can shift the entire mood of a space.
The Rise of Flexible, Human Workspaces
Pakvasa also highlights something that might actually save us from the Beige Apocalypse: spatial flexibility. He says, “Modern offices are slowly evolving to include quiet zones for focused work, breakout areas for collaboration, wellness spaces where employees can pause and recharge.” This is important because people don’t work in one emotional state all day. Sometimes you need silence. Sometimes you need conversation. A well-designed office acknowledges this. A badly designed one just gives you a desk and hopes for the best.
What if offices didn’t just function well, but also felt good? Not in a forced, “we have a foosball table” kind of way but in a genuine, human way. Light that feels natural. Colours that feel alive. Spaces that feel intentional. Because employees are not robots. You cannot put them in a grey box and expect colourful ideas.
It’s time to ask a simple question: Does your workspace feel like somewhere you want to be? If the answer is, “It feels like a very nice waiting room,” then congratulations. You may be living in millennial grey, and it might be time to add a little colour back into your life... or one small, rebellious object that says: “We are not oatmeal.”
References:
- https://ajbes.e-iph.co.uk/index.php/ajbes/article/view/152
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1877705811029730
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