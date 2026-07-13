ETV Bharat / lifestyle

PM Modi Gifts Australian PM Anthony Albanese Vinyl Of Colonial Cousins Album That Changed Indian Pop Forever

When I do my shows, if I sing one or two Colonial Cousins songs, it makes the audience so happy. That euphoria is still there." There is good news for fans of the duo. Colonial Cousins are planning a comeback with new music.

"It's not surprising. It is because Colonial Cousins is a brand ambassador of India. It has always been. I was very happy to know that he had presented Colonial Cousins. "I sent Leslee a note. He was travelling, and he was equally very happy," he told a news website. He went on to add: "What I felt was that Colonial Cousins, from 1996 till 2000, when we released our last album, our music has remained relevant even today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Australian PM Anthony Albanese a collector’s edition vinyl of Colonial Cousins, the landmark 90s album featuring Hariharan and Leslie Lewis, during his official visit to Australia. It was not simply something from one country to another. It showed us that India’s biggest cultural exports are not always wrapped in silk or carved in stone. Sometimes they have a needle dropping gently on a record.

The album Colonial Cousins, when it came out in 1996, was like nothing else on Indian radio. Vocalist Hariharan was already a famous name for his outstanding mastery over Hindustani classical music and ghazals. Leslee Lewis had made a name for himself as one of India’s best composers, producers and pop musicians.

Long before playlists paired classical with electronic and indie pop, Colonial Cousins proved that Indian ragas, Western harmonies, acoustic guitars, soulful vocals and contemporary production could all be at ease in the same song. It wasn’t fusion for the sake of fusion. It was music that felt natural, as if these influences had been waiting decades to get acquainted.

Songs like Krishna, Sa Ni Dha Pa, Indian Rain, The River and the incredibly hummable title track Colonial Cousins became regulars on Indian television and radio. The videos were just as indelible as the songs, providing audiences with a visual language that felt global but still had an Indian soul. For many listeners who grew up in the late 1990s, the album wasn’t just something you listened to, it became part of the soundtrack of a generation.

The duo continued to make music together but the debut is their defining moment. It won several awards, sold by the truckload and most importantly, broadened the notion of what Indian popular music could sound like. Almost three decades ago, Hariharan and Leslie Lewis opened a door that many of today's independent artists are walking through, artists who mix classical traditions effortlessly with rock, jazz, folk, electronic music or hip-hop.

PM Modi’s choice of gift makes it all the more significant. Rather than a conventional souvenir, he opted for an album that reflects India’s ability to be creative and yet remain true to its culture. But there is another layer to the gesture, as well. Vinyl records have made an amazing comeback globally in the last decade. A record in the time of streaming takes patience. You don't flip songs every 30 seconds. You sit down, listen to the album, from start to finish, and let it play out as the artists intended. Colonial Cousins was always that kind of record, one best experienced as a whole journey rather than a collection of singles.

Presenting the album on vinyl was a tribute to Hariharan and Leslie Lewis but also to the enduring value of music that refuses to go out of style. Some albums define a generation. Only a precious few decide what comes next. Colonial Cousins did both and proved that the most enduring musical conversations often begin between two artists who decide that some borders are meant to be crossed.