ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Taking Omega-3 For Memory? New Research Challenges Assumptions About Brain Health

The Omega-3 supplement reached its intended destination in the clinical trial, but the expected cognitive benefits did not follow ( Getty Images )

For years, fish oil supplements have been sold as an easy investment in brain health. Want better memory? Take omega-3. Worried about cognitive decline as you get older? Add another capsule to your daily routine. It was believed that the brain needs omega-3 fatty acids, so giving it more should help it perform better. But a new clinical trial suggests that this logic may be missing a crucial step.

Researchers at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California conducted a two-year clinical trial involving 365 adults aged 55 to 80 who were at increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease . Participants received either 2,000 mg of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) which is an omega-3 fatty acid, daily or a placebo. The results presented a curious contrast: supplementation increased DHA levels in the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord, but it did not lead to significant improvements in memory, thinking abilities or the preservation of brain volume compared with the placebo group. In other words, the supplement reached its intended destination, but the expected cognitive benefits did not follow. The findings were published in eBioMedicine .

Dr. Kaustubh Mahajan, Consultant – Neurology at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Khar, says omega-3 fatty acids (particularly DHA) play an important role in maintaining the structure and functioning of brain cells. However, their importance to brain health does not automatically mean that taking them as supplements will improve memory or prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

The brain is a complex system, not a machine that performs better just because one component receives more of a particular nutrient. Cognitive function depends on several interconnected factors, including blood vessel health, metabolism, sleep and physical activity. A supplement may change a biological marker without producing a measurable improvement in memory or thinking. For anyone trying to make informed decisions about brain health, that is a useful distinction between a plausible theory and a demonstrated benefit. Omega-3 fatty acids are not a wellness fad without a biological basis. DHA is a component of brain cell membranes and contributes to normal brain function. The problem arises when this established role is used to make a much bigger claim: that taking additional DHA will necessarily sharpen memory or prevent dementia.

Dr. Rakesh Lalla, Additional Director – Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, says omega-3 fatty acids are widely associated with memory, concentration and other cognitive processes. Yet evidence that omega-3 supplements consistently improve memory or prevent dementia remains inconclusive.

The recent trial examined whether a high daily dose of DHA could produce measurable benefits in older adults at increased risk of Alzheimer's disease. In this group, the researchers did not find a significant advantage in cognitive performance or brain volume compared with a placebo.

What Should You Focus On Instead?

Rather than taking supplements to prevent memory loss or dementia, Dr. Mahajan recommends focusing on healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, adequate rest and managing conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Brain function is closely connected to the health of the body's vascular and metabolic systems.

Diet remains an important part of this picture. Oily fish, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds are sources of omega-3 fatty acids that can be included in a balanced eating pattern. Getting nutrients through food, however, is not the same as taking a high-dose supplement with the expectation of a specific medical outcome. The aim should be to build a sustainable dietary pattern, not to treat one nutrient as a magic ingredient. The same principle applies to exercise and sleep. They are not optional extras to be considered after buying the right supplement. They’re part of a bigger routine that supports physical and cognitive health. There is no single habit that guarantees protection from dementia, but relying on one capsule while ignoring other modifiable risk factors is unlikely to be a sound strategy.