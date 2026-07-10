Under 30 And Can't Stop Doomscrolling? Mental Health Specialist Has Advice For Dealing With 'Climate Anxiety'
Climate change isn't just an environmental issue anymore. It has become a mental health issue too, says psychologist and psychotherapist Dhara Ghuntla
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
If you're Gen Z, chances are you've opened Instagram to watch a funny dog video and somehow ended up watching glaciers melt, forests burn, cities flood, and someone predicting that humanity has approximately seven months left. One minute you're looking at vacation photos. The next minute you're wondering whether those beaches will even exist in 20 years. Welcome to climate anxiety.
“No generation before yours has grown up with the entire planet's problems arriving on its phone before breakfast. Every day brings another headline: a record-breaking heatwave, devastating floods, shrinking glaciers, raging wildfires, polluted air, or yet another weather event described as 'once in a century' that somehow happens every other month. No wonder so many young people feel anxious,” says Dhara Ghuntla, psychologist and psychotherapist affiliated with Sujay Hospital, 7 Hills Hospital and Criticare Hospital.
What Is Climate Anxiety?
Climate change isn't just an environmental issue anymore. It has become a mental health issue too. A survey by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment found that 94% Indian youth are anxious about climate change. Another recent study found a marked generational gap in climate anxiety. Many young people worry about questions that previous generations rarely had to ask. Will there be enough water to drink in the future? Will my children inherit a planet that's safe? Will my career be affected by climate disasters? They're real concerns born out of real events.
Ghuntla explains that climate anxiety, also known as eco-anxiety, is the ongoing fear, grief or worry about climate change and environmental destruction. For some people, these feelings are so intense that they get in the way of daily life. You may struggle to concentrate during class or at work. You might lose sleep after reading alarming news. Small weather changes suddenly feel like signs of impending disaster. The mind starts living in a future that hasn't arrived yet.
Your Brain Wasn't Designed for 24-Hour Breaking News
Your ancestors worried about the tiger outside the cave. You worry about wildfires in Australia, floods in Assam, hurricanes in the Atlantic, rising sea levels in the Maldives and melting glaciers in the Arctic... all in a day. The human brain was never designed to process the entire world's problems every single day.
“Social media makes this even harder. Every swipe offers another alarming statistic. Every reel predicts catastrophe. Every comment section turns into a debate about whether humanity is doomed. After a while, your brain begins to believe that disaster is happening every minute. Being constantly anxious doesn't reduce carbon emissions but it does drain your mental battery,” says Ghuntla.
Many Gen Z youngsters carry an invisible burden. They feel guilty. Guilty for using AC during a heatwave, Guilty for taking a flight, for ordering food, for using plastic. Guilty for existing on a planet that seems to be in trouble. While responsibility is important, guilt without action only creates helplessness. However, Ghuntla reminds us that no single individual caused climate change, and no single individual can solve it alone.
Take Small Actions
Psychologist Dhara Ghuntla believes the answer lies in moving from helplessness to action. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by everything that's wrong with the planet, focus on what you can control.
- Reduce unnecessary waste.
- Bring a refillable water bottle .
- Switch off lights and unplug appliances that are not in use.
- Whenever you can, walk or cycle instead of driving short distances.
- Use public transport or car-pool.
- Plant trees.
- Join community clean-up drives.
- Reduce plastic use.
- Avoid littering.
- Support environmental initiatives in your neighbourhood.
Will these actions solve climate change overnight? Of course not. But they remind your brain that you are not powerless. Psychologists have long known that action reduces anxiety because it replaces helplessness with purpose.
Choose Information, Not Information Overload
There is a difference between reading one reliable climate update and spending three hours watching disaster videos recommended by an algorithm that profits from your attention.
- Choose trustworthy sources.
- Limit doomscrolling.
- Take breaks from social media.
Remember that good news rarely goes viral. Advances in renewable energy, conservation efforts and community initiatives receive far less attention than disasters, even though they matter too. A balanced picture is always healthier than a frightening one. The mental health specialist says, “If climate anxiety leaves you emotionally drained, unable to sleep, constantly worried or withdrawing from everyday life, it's okay to step back and take care of your mental health. Spend time outdoors to enjoy nature, meet friends, exercise, talk about your worries. Focus on the things that are still beautiful.”
Climate change is one of the greatest challenges your generation will face. But your generation is also one of the most informed, connected and innovative the world has ever seen. The future won't be built by people who panic every day but by people who stay informed, take meaningful action, look after their mental health, and keep showing up. The Earth needs your energy more than it needs your anxiety.
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667278223000032
- https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/00207640251380066
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