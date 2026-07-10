ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Under 30 And Can't Stop Doomscrolling? Mental Health Specialist Has Advice For Dealing With 'Climate Anxiety'

Gen Z is the least responsible for climate change yet stands to suffer the most from it ( ETV Bharat )

If you're Gen Z, chances are you've opened Instagram to watch a funny dog video and somehow ended up watching glaciers melt, forests burn, cities flood, and someone predicting that humanity has approximately seven months left. One minute you're looking at vacation photos. The next minute you're wondering whether those beaches will even exist in 20 years. Welcome to climate anxiety.

“No generation before yours has grown up with the entire planet's problems arriving on its phone before breakfast. Every day brings another headline: a record-breaking heatwave, devastating floods, shrinking glaciers, raging wildfires, polluted air, or yet another weather event described as 'once in a century' that somehow happens every other month. No wonder so many young people feel anxious,” says Dhara Ghuntla, psychologist and psychotherapist affiliated with Sujay Hospital, 7 Hills Hospital and Criticare Hospital.

What Is Climate Anxiety?

Climate change isn't just an environmental issue anymore. It has become a mental health issue too. A survey by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment found that 94% Indian youth are anxious about climate change. Another recent study found a marked generational gap in climate anxiety. Many young people worry about questions that previous generations rarely had to ask. Will there be enough water to drink in the future? Will my children inherit a planet that's safe? Will my career be affected by climate disasters? They're real concerns born out of real events.

Social media makes it harder for Gen Z to cope (ETV Bharat)

Ghuntla explains that climate anxiety, also known as eco-anxiety, is the ongoing fear, grief or worry about climate change and environmental destruction. For some people, these feelings are so intense that they get in the way of daily life. You may struggle to concentrate during class or at work. You might lose sleep after reading alarming news. Small weather changes suddenly feel like signs of impending disaster. The mind starts living in a future that hasn't arrived yet.

Your Brain Wasn't Designed for 24-Hour Breaking News

Your ancestors worried about the tiger outside the cave. You worry about wildfires in Australia, floods in Assam, hurricanes in the Atlantic, rising sea levels in the Maldives and melting glaciers in the Arctic... all in a day. The human brain was never designed to process the entire world's problems every single day.