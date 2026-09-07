ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Your Bathroom Still Smells After Cleaning? Check These Hidden Spots

You can spend half an hour cleaning the bathroom and somehow, it still smells bad. It's not necessarily strong, just enough to make you wonder whether you actually cleaned the bathroom. The problem is that Indian bathrooms have a tough life. A family of four, five or sometimes more may be using the same one. There is the daily shower, buckets of water, wet clothes, shampoo bottles, soap, toothpaste, hair strands, slippers and a washing machine squeezed into one corner. During the monsoon season, humidity enters the building and the bathroom floor never seems to dry.

So if your bathroom still smells even after cleaning, don't immediately reach for another bottle of fragrance. The culprit could be hiding in one of these places.

1. Floor Drain

The floor drain is where all the dirt eventually ends up. Since the drain is usually covered by a metal or plastic grate, we don't always see what is happening underneath. Hair and other debris can accumulate inside, creating unpleasant smells and slowing drainage.

What to do: Lift the drain cover when it is safe to do so and remove visible hair and debris. Clean the cover regularly. If the bathroom floor is turning into a small swimming pool every morning, you may have a drainage problem rather than a cleaning problem.

Tip: Don't keep pouring random chemicals into the drain, hoping one of them will solve everything. If the smell or blockage keeps returning, get the plumbing checked.

2. The Bucket and Mug

There are bathrooms where the bucket is older than some of the furniture. It has survived house moves, renovations, hard-water stains and three generations. But how often do we actually clean it? Buckets and mugs can develop a film of soap, dirt and mineral deposits. If water sits inside them for long periods, they can also start smelling unpleasant.

What to do: Give the buckets and mugs a proper wash regularly. Turn the bucket upside down after use so water doesn't sit inside it. Keep the mug from constantly sitting in a puddle of water.

3. Bathroom Mat

In many homes, especially during the monsoon, a bathroom mat may stay damp for hours. If it doesn't get enough sunlight or airflow, it can develop a musty smell.

What to do: Wash it regularly and dry it completely. If possible, hang it somewhere airy instead of leaving it permanently on the bathroom floor. If you have a family member who walks out of the bathroom dripping water everywhere, the mat may not be your only problem. That's a separate family meeting!

4. Area Around The Toilet Base

This is especially important in Indian bathrooms where water is routinely used to wash the floor.

Water can collect around the base of the toilet along with dust, cleaning residue and moisture.

What to do: When cleaning, don't just splash water around the toilet and assume the job is done. Wipe the surrounding area properly and allow it to dry.

Tip: If you repeatedly notice dampness, a sewage-like smell or water appearing around the base, get it checked. There could be a plumbing or sealing problem.

5. The Exhaust Fan