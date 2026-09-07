Your Bathroom Still Smells After Cleaning? Check These Hidden Spots
The next time you've cleaned the bathroom and the smell refuses to leave, don't immediately buy another air freshener; inspect these places.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST
You can spend half an hour cleaning the bathroom and somehow, it still smells bad. It's not necessarily strong, just enough to make you wonder whether you actually cleaned the bathroom. The problem is that Indian bathrooms have a tough life. A family of four, five or sometimes more may be using the same one. There is the daily shower, buckets of water, wet clothes, shampoo bottles, soap, toothpaste, hair strands, slippers and a washing machine squeezed into one corner. During the monsoon season, humidity enters the building and the bathroom floor never seems to dry.
So if your bathroom still smells even after cleaning, don't immediately reach for another bottle of fragrance. The culprit could be hiding in one of these places.
1. Floor Drain
The floor drain is where all the dirt eventually ends up. Since the drain is usually covered by a metal or plastic grate, we don't always see what is happening underneath. Hair and other debris can accumulate inside, creating unpleasant smells and slowing drainage.
What to do: Lift the drain cover when it is safe to do so and remove visible hair and debris. Clean the cover regularly. If the bathroom floor is turning into a small swimming pool every morning, you may have a drainage problem rather than a cleaning problem.
Tip: Don't keep pouring random chemicals into the drain, hoping one of them will solve everything. If the smell or blockage keeps returning, get the plumbing checked.
2. The Bucket and Mug
There are bathrooms where the bucket is older than some of the furniture. It has survived house moves, renovations, hard-water stains and three generations. But how often do we actually clean it? Buckets and mugs can develop a film of soap, dirt and mineral deposits. If water sits inside them for long periods, they can also start smelling unpleasant.
What to do: Give the buckets and mugs a proper wash regularly. Turn the bucket upside down after use so water doesn't sit inside it. Keep the mug from constantly sitting in a puddle of water.
3. Bathroom Mat
In many homes, especially during the monsoon, a bathroom mat may stay damp for hours. If it doesn't get enough sunlight or airflow, it can develop a musty smell.
What to do: Wash it regularly and dry it completely. If possible, hang it somewhere airy instead of leaving it permanently on the bathroom floor. If you have a family member who walks out of the bathroom dripping water everywhere, the mat may not be your only problem. That's a separate family meeting!
4. Area Around The Toilet Base
This is especially important in Indian bathrooms where water is routinely used to wash the floor.
Water can collect around the base of the toilet along with dust, cleaning residue and moisture.
What to do: When cleaning, don't just splash water around the toilet and assume the job is done. Wipe the surrounding area properly and allow it to dry.
Tip: If you repeatedly notice dampness, a sewage-like smell or water appearing around the base, get it checked. There could be a plumbing or sealing problem.
5. The Exhaust Fan
Exhaust fans work overtime: Morning showers, evening showers, monsoon humidity, steam from hot water. But we rarely clean the thing whose job is to remove all that moisture. Dust can accumulate on the fan and its cover, reducing its effectiveness.
What to do: Switch off the power before cleaning it and follow the manufacturer's instructions. Also, use the exhaust fan during and after bathing when possible. If your bathroom has a window, keeping it open when practical can also improve airflow.
6. Behind The Washing Machine
If your washing machine lives inside the bathroom, don't forget the space behind and underneath it.
It is dark, difficult to reach, and nobody wants to clean it.
What to do: Move the machine only if it can be done safely, and clean accessible areas around it. Check for leaking hoses or standing water. A little water under the washing machine that nobody notices can become a recurring source of dampness and smell.
7. The Sink Drain Is Another Suspect
We wash our hands, brush our teeth, shave, rinse things and occasionally spit toothpaste into the basin. All of that eventually goes down the sink. Over time, hair, toothpaste residue, soap and other debris can accumulate in the drain.
What to do: If the smell seems to come from the basin, clean the drain and the accessible parts around it. Some sinks also have a small overflow opening near the top. That's another place that can collect grime and moisture.
8. Shower Area May Have Hidden Mould
Take a closer look at the corners of your bathroom, especially around tile joints, silicone sealant, the shower area and places where water regularly collects. Indian bathrooms can be particularly vulnerable because of humidity, poor ventilation and surfaces that remain wet for long periods.
What to do: Clean affected areas with an appropriate bathroom cleaner according to its instructions. Never mix cleaning products, particularly bleach with acids or ammonia-based products.
9. The Corners Your Mop Doesn't Reach
Every Indian bathroom has them: That corner behind the bucket, beside the toilet, under the sink, behind the washing machine. These are the places where cleaning becomes a negotiation.
What to do: Move whatever can safely be moved and clean these hidden corners periodically. You don't have to deep-clean them every day. But they shouldn't become permanent storage spaces for dust, hair and moisture.
If your bathroom smells even after cleaning, run through this checklist:
- Floor drain
- Bucket and mug
- Bathroom mat
- Under the toilet seat
- Toilet seat hinges
- Around the toilet base
- Towels
- Exhaust fan
- Behind and under the washing machine
- Sink drain and overflow opening
- Shower curtain
- Corners, grout and silicone around wet areas
If you notice a persistent sewage-like odour, slow drainage, unexplained dampness, water around plumbing fixtures or mould that repeatedly returns, the underlying plumbing or moisture problem may need professional attention. There is no point cleaning your bathroom for the fourth time this week if the actual culprit is hiding inside a pipe.
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