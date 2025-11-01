ETV Bharat / lifestyle

16th-Century Mughal Masterpiece by Basawan Sells for Record Rs 120 Crore at Christie’s In London

A Family of Cheetahs In a Rocky Landscape, a 16th century painting attributed to Mughal era artist Basawan, fetched a record 13.6 million dollars at a Christie's auction held in London on October 30. ( cChristie's London )

A 16th-century Indian painting, measuring just 29.8 cm by 18.6 cm, has stunned the global art market by fetching an astounding $13.6 million (around Rs120 crore) at a Christie’s auction in London, setting a new world record for Classical Indian art.

Titled A Family of Cheetahs in a Rocky Landscape, the painting is attributed to Basawan, one of the most celebrated artists of the Mughal era. The work achieved the record price at Christie’s on October 30. This shows the growing international demand for early Indian masterpieces.

This sale follows another headline-making moment earlier this year, when M.F. Husain’s 1954 painting Gram Yatra became the most expensive work of Modern Indian art, fetching $13.7 million.

Painted with opaque pigments heightened with gold on cloth, Basawan’s miniature depicts a family of cheetahs lounging on lush grass against a rocky terrain, making it a composition hailed by experts as a masterpiece of expressive naturalism. The artwork’s gold-flecked blue borders and salmon-pink margins, also speckled with gold, reveal the technical and aesthetic finesse of Mughal atelier painting at its height.

A Family of Cheetahs In a Rocky Landscape, a 16th century painting attributed to Mughal era artist Basawan, fetched a record 13.6 million dollars at a Christie's auction held in London on October 30. (cChristie's London)

The painting was part of Exceptional Paintings from the Personal Collection of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan, which collectively fetched a remarkable $60.9 million (approximately Rs540 crore).

“This is a landmark moment for the market for Indian and Islamic art, and a testament to the discerning eye of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan,” said Sara Plumbly, Christie’s Head of Islamic and Indian Art.

Born in France in 1933, Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan, the younger son of Sultan Muhammed Shah, Aga Khan III, and his wife Catherine, built his celebrated collection between the 1960s and 1980s. The couple’s palatial Geneva residence once displayed an exceptional range of Indian, Persian, and Ottoman works by artists such as Basawan, Persian miniature painter Dust Muhammad, East India Company artist Ghulam Ali Khan, and Bishan Singh, a prominent painter at the court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.