16th-Century Mughal Masterpiece by Basawan Sells for Record Rs 120 Crore at Christie’s In London
Published : November 1, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST
A 16th-century Indian painting, measuring just 29.8 cm by 18.6 cm, has stunned the global art market by fetching an astounding $13.6 million (around Rs120 crore) at a Christie’s auction in London, setting a new world record for Classical Indian art.
Titled A Family of Cheetahs in a Rocky Landscape, the painting is attributed to Basawan, one of the most celebrated artists of the Mughal era. The work achieved the record price at Christie’s on October 30. This shows the growing international demand for early Indian masterpieces.
This sale follows another headline-making moment earlier this year, when M.F. Husain’s 1954 painting Gram Yatra became the most expensive work of Modern Indian art, fetching $13.7 million.
Painted with opaque pigments heightened with gold on cloth, Basawan’s miniature depicts a family of cheetahs lounging on lush grass against a rocky terrain, making it a composition hailed by experts as a masterpiece of expressive naturalism. The artwork’s gold-flecked blue borders and salmon-pink margins, also speckled with gold, reveal the technical and aesthetic finesse of Mughal atelier painting at its height.
The painting was part of Exceptional Paintings from the Personal Collection of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan, which collectively fetched a remarkable $60.9 million (approximately Rs540 crore).
“This is a landmark moment for the market for Indian and Islamic art, and a testament to the discerning eye of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan,” said Sara Plumbly, Christie’s Head of Islamic and Indian Art.
Born in France in 1933, Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan, the younger son of Sultan Muhammed Shah, Aga Khan III, and his wife Catherine, built his celebrated collection between the 1960s and 1980s. The couple’s palatial Geneva residence once displayed an exceptional range of Indian, Persian, and Ottoman works by artists such as Basawan, Persian miniature painter Dust Muhammad, East India Company artist Ghulam Ali Khan, and Bishan Singh, a prominent painter at the court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
“The results of the auction illustrate the enduring appeal of works of art of this calibre with such notable provenance, many of which are regarded as 'icons' in the field of Indian and Persian painting," added Plumbly.
A Good Sale for Indian Art
Tuction marks a revival of interest in Classical Indian art, particularly Mughal and Rajput miniatures, within both domestic and international markets. Considered one of the most outstanding early Mughal paintings, A Family of Cheetahs in a Rocky Landscape depicts the era’s fascination with nature and wildlife. Art historians note that Emperor Akbar, Basawan’s patron, was known for his fondness for cheetahs, often used in royal hunts, a likely inspiration for this composition.
Among other highlights from the Aga Khan auction were:
Maharao Umed Singh and Zalim Singh Hunting Tigers, a late 18th-century Kotah painting by Shaykh Taju, which fetched $6.7 million (Rs 59.4 crore).
A Prince Hawking, a 17th-century Mughal work attributed to Muhammad Ali, which sold for $5.2 million (Rs 46 crore).
India’s Soaring Art Market
In recent years, Indian art has witnessed several record-breaking sales. During the pandemic, Amrita Sher-Gil’s In the Ladies’ Enclosure (1938) sold for $5.14 million (Rs 46 crore) at a Saffronart auction in Mumbai. This was a record for the artist at the time. Two years later, her The Story Teller surpassed it, going for $7.1 million (Rs 59 crore).
Similarly, V.S. Gaitonde’s untitled oils fetched between $5.1 million and $5.5 million in 2020–21, while M.F. Husain’s Gram Yatra, acquired by collector and philanthropist Kiran Nadar in a fierce Christie’s bidding in March, pushed the ceiling even higher.
