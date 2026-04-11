World Dance Day Meets World Heritage Day: SPIC MACAY 3-Day Festival Will Bring India’s Classical Dance Traditions To Delhi
Experience India’s living heritage of classical dance presented within the historic setting of Sunder Nursery in Delhi.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
SPIC MACAY and Aga Khan Trust for Culture are set to present Season 2 of their annual celebration of World Dance Day and World Heritage Day at the Garden Amphitheatre of Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin, New Delhi. The three-day festival will take place on April 17, 18 and 19, 2026, from 6.30 pm to 10 pm each day, bringing together eminent classical dancers from across India in a curated showcase of the country’s rich cultural traditions. This season is dedicated to Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra on the occasion of his birth centenary, honouring his unparalleled contribution to Indian classical dance.
This three-day festival brings World Dance Day, observed globally every year on April 29 and World Heritage Day, observed annually on April 18 together in a single, immersive cultural experience. It is an opportunity to experience India’s living, intangible heritage of classical dance presented within the tangible, historic setting of Sunder Nursery, a site restored and maintained under the aegis of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.
By situating performances within the Garden Amphitheatre amidst Sunder Nursery’s restored monuments and lush greenery, the event creates a meaningful dialogue between past and present, structure and expression, space and movement. It offers audiences a deeper contextual experience that underscores the interconnectedness of India’s artistic traditions and architectural heritage. The initiative also aims to foster awareness, appreciation and pride in India’s cultural legacy, particularly among younger generations, aligning closely with SPIC MACAY’s mission of cultural education.
Kiran Seth, Founder of SPIC MACAY, said, “We have always believed that the arts have the power to shape more sensitive, aware and grounded individuals. By bringing together World Dance Day and World Heritage Day in a space like Sunder Nursery, we are creating an opportunity for young people to engage with both the intangible and tangible dimensions of our heritage in a immersive way. These experiences stay with them, influencing how they see the world and their place within it.”
Suman Doonga, Convener of SPIC MACAY, said, “At SPIC MACAY, we have always tried to create meaningful cultural experiences for young people by connecting them with the roots of India’s artistic heritage. Bringing World Dance Day and World Heritage Day together is a way of showing how closely our performing arts and historic spaces are linked.”
Festival Line-up
The festival will feature a distinguished line-up of acclaimed artists representing diverse classical dance traditions from across the country:
Friday, April 17, 2026
- Odissi by Vid. Sujata Mohapatra
- Bharatanatyam by Vid. Rama Vaidyanathan
Saturday, April 18, 2026
- Sattriya by Vid. Anita Sharma
- Kuchipudi by Vid. Sreelakshmy Govardhanan
- Kathak by Vid. Monisa Nayak
Sunday, April 19, 2026
- Mohiniyattam by Dr. Neena Prasad
- Manipuri by Dr. Manju Elangbam
- Kathakali by Sh. Thiruvattar B. Jagadeesan
Each performance represents a classical dance form rooted in regional, historical and spiritual traditions:
One of India’s oldest surviving dance forms, Odissi originated in temple traditions and is known for its sculptural poses, lyrical grace, and storytelling based on mythology and devotion. A highly structured and expressive dance form with origins in temple and court traditions, Bharatanatyam combines intricate footwork, hand gestures (mudras), and facial expressions to convey narrative and emotion. Originating in Vaishnavite monasteries (sattras), Sattriya is a devotional dance form that integrates philosophy, storytelling, and distinct subgenres developed as part of spiritual practice.
Emerging from a tradition of travelling dance-drama troupes, Kuchipudi is characterised by its fluid movements, rhythmic footwork, and theatrical storytelling. Rooted in the storytelling traditions of North India, Kathak evolved in temple and court settings and reflects a rich composite culture through narratives of love, devotion, and rhythm-driven performance. A graceful and gentle solo dance form traditionally performed by women, Mohiniyattam is marked by soft, flowing movements, expressive abhinaya, and a focus on devotion and femininity. Known for its delicate, rounded movements and spiritual themes, Manipuri dance celebrates divine love, particularly the Raas Leela, and also incorporates elements of martial tradition. A highly stylised dance-drama form recognised for its elaborate costumes, painted faces, and dramatic storytelling, Kathakali brings mythological narratives to life through a powerful combination of expression, gesture, and performance technique.
Together, these performances present a comprehensive panorama of India’s classical dance heritage, reflecting regional diversity while underscoring shared cultural threads. This edition of the festival is made possible with the generous support of the Singhal Iyer Family Foundation, Sudha Sangini Foundation, and Takshila Educational Society, whose continued commitment to the preservation and promotion of India’s cultural heritage has enabled the coming together of artists, audiences, and institutions on a shared platform that celebrates both tradition and continuity.
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