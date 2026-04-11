ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Dance Day Meets World Heritage Day: SPIC MACAY 3-Day Festival Will Bring India’s Classical Dance Traditions To Delhi

SPIC MACAY and Aga Khan Trust for Culture are set to present Season 2 of their annual celebration of World Dance Day and World Heritage Day at the Garden Amphitheatre of Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin, New Delhi. The three-day festival will take place on April 17, 18 and 19, 2026, from 6.30 pm to 10 pm each day, bringing together eminent classical dancers from across India in a curated showcase of the country’s rich cultural traditions. This season is dedicated to Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra on the occasion of his birth centenary, honouring his unparalleled contribution to Indian classical dance.

This three-day festival brings World Dance Day, observed globally every year on April 29 and World Heritage Day, observed annually on April 18 together in a single, immersive cultural experience. It is an opportunity to experience India’s living, intangible heritage of classical dance presented within the tangible, historic setting of Sunder Nursery, a site restored and maintained under the aegis of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

This season of the dance fest honours Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra (ETV Bharat)

By situating performances within the Garden Amphitheatre amidst Sunder Nursery’s restored monuments and lush greenery, the event creates a meaningful dialogue between past and present, structure and expression, space and movement. It offers audiences a deeper contextual experience that underscores the interconnectedness of India’s artistic traditions and architectural heritage. The initiative also aims to foster awareness, appreciation and pride in India’s cultural legacy, particularly among younger generations, aligning closely with SPIC MACAY’s mission of cultural education.

Kiran Seth, Founder of SPIC MACAY, said, “We have always believed that the arts have the power to shape more sensitive, aware and grounded individuals. By bringing together World Dance Day and World Heritage Day in a space like Sunder Nursery, we are creating an opportunity for young people to engage with both the intangible and tangible dimensions of our heritage in a immersive way. These experiences stay with them, influencing how they see the world and their place within it.”

Suman Doonga, Convener of SPIC MACAY, said, “At SPIC MACAY, we have always tried to create meaningful cultural experiences for young people by connecting them with the roots of India’s artistic heritage. Bringing World Dance Day and World Heritage Day together is a way of showing how closely our performing arts and historic spaces are linked.”