ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Buy Less, Keep Longer | Circular Interiors Are Becoming The New Luxury In Indian Homes

According to Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, this shift is becoming increasingly visible in how consumers approach home buying decisions. “As someone who deals with furniture, I've noticed that people are now looking past short-lived solutions to invest in longer lasting options,” he says.

Circular interiors are built around one idea: stop throwing everything away. Furniture is chosen not because it looks good for six months, but because it can survive life itself: job changes, house moves, children, pets, and occasionally someone spilling rasam on expensive upholstery. Think of it as the opposite of disposable décor. Instead of buying a flimsy side table that collapses after three years, people invest in solid materials that can age gracefully. Instead of replacing furniture when tastes change, they modify or repurpose it. It is less “buy, use, throw” and more “buy, adapt, keep.”

People are slowing down. Instead of buying furniture designed for the short term, they are beginning to ask bigger questions. Will this last? Can it be repaired? Will it grow with me? Can I change it without throwing it away? Welcome to the world of circular interiors.

We have all been there. The coffee table that looked magnificent under showroom lighting but peeled at the edges. The sofa that surrendered after one enthusiastic Diwali gathering. The wardrobe that looked less like storage and more like a hostage negotiation between screws and particle board. For years, this was normal. We bought fast furniture the way people buy fast fashion: inexpensive, trendy, temporary. It wasn’t built to last. But now something interesting is happening in homes across the world, and increasingly in India too.

Take something as ordinary as a dining table. Not long ago, many buyers preferred particle-board furniture because it was cheaper and trendier. But increasingly, people are opting for wooden dining tables instead; pieces that may cost more initially but last much longer. A dining table, after all, isn’t just furniture. It is where birthdays happen, arguments unfold, exams are studied forand relatives judge your cooking! It deserves longevity.

Adaptability Is The New Luxury

Saraf points out that people are also moving away from traditional upholstered furniture that requires constant replacement. Instead, modular sofa systems are becoming popular because they can be rearranged, updated, or repurposed over time. This is practical because modern life changes quickly. One year your living room is for hosting friends. The next year it becomes a work-from-home office. Then suddenly someone decides yoga is their personality, and space becomes necessary. Modular furniture adapts.

Gopal Suthar, Founder of handmade Indian furniture store Furniselan, says this preference for flexibility is closely linked to how homes themselves are evolving. “Compared to the past, consumers today value adaptability and the longevity of furnishings,” he explains. Open layouts and changing family needs have made multipurpose and modular furniture increasingly important.

Think about urban living for a moment. Many city apartments now function as office, entertainment zone, café, gym, therapy room, and occasional guest accommodation... often simultaneously. Furniture, therefore, cannot afford rigidity. The bookshelf might become a workspace divider. A storage bench becomes seating for guests. Shelving evolves as lifestyles shift.

Good For The Planet

Another fascinating part of the circular interiors movement is the return of refurbishment. For years, inheriting old furniture felt slightly embarrassing. Every Indian home had that giant wooden cupboard that looked like it belonged in a railway station waiting room. But now? That same cupboard gets polished, repainted, reimagined as “vintage.” Saraf notes that instead of discarding old wooden wardrobes or chests of drawers, more people are restoring them to fit contemporary homes. Refurbishment rejects the idea that new automatically means better. Sometimes old furniture simply needs another chapter. The teak cabinet from your grandmother’s house may outlive five trendy media consoles bought online. The difference, increasingly, is perspective.

Consumers today are becoming far more thoughtful about materials too. Suthar says there is growing preference for sustainable resources, reclaimed wood, and furniture designed with restoration in mind rather than disposal. People are beginning to ask uncomfortable questions: Where did this wood come from? Can this be repaired? Will this survive a decade? What happens if I no longer need it? Interestingly, some furniture companies are also embracing buy-back models, repair services, and product refurbishment. Instead of pushing customers to replace everything, brands are exploring ways to extend a product’s life.

The environmental argument, of course, matters too. Fast furniture contributes heavily to waste. Circular interiors reduce that cycle by encouraging durability and reuse. But perhaps the real reason this shift feels meaningful has less to do with climate change and more to do with exhaustion. People are tired of replacing everything. There is relief in buying something that promises to stay. The dining chair scratched by children. The bookshelf moved across three cities. We are no longer furnishing homes for Instagram. We are furnishing lives.