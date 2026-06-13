ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Afraid To Spend Money? All About Chrometophobia And How To Break Free From The Fear Of Spending

If every purchase feels like a mistake, you may be prone to Chrometophobia ( Getty Images )

Some people are afraid of heights. Some people are afraid of spiders. Some people are afraid of spending ₹300 on a pair of shoes they've needed for six months. The shoes have holes. Their feet get wet in the rain but the money remains untouched in the bank account. This is chrometophobia: the fear of spending money.

We aren't talking about budgeting or financial discipline. We're talking about genuine anxiety around spending. The kind that turns buying necessities into an emotional obstacle course. The kind that makes every purchase feel like a mistake before it's even made.

The Irony of Chrometophobia

The strange thing is that chrometophobia isn't always found among people who have no money. Sometimes it's found among people who have plenty: People with savings and stable jobs. The fear doesn't come from mathematics but from memory.

Maybe they grew up hearing that money disappears overnight.

Maybe they watched parents struggle.

Maybe they lived through debt, unemployment, or uncertainty.

The brain learns a lesson. Money leaving equals danger. And once that lesson gets installed, it can keep running long after the emergency is over. The result is a bizarre modern existence: A person refuses to replace a broken mattress, postpones medical check-ups, avoids taking vacations, wears glasses held together by tape all while staring proudly at a growing bank balance. The account gets healthier. Life gets smaller. This is the trap.