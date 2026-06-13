Afraid To Spend Money? All About Chrometophobia And How To Break Free From The Fear Of Spending
Chrometophobia isn't always found among people who have no money. Sometimes it's found among people who have plenty.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Some people are afraid of heights. Some people are afraid of spiders. Some people are afraid of spending ₹300 on a pair of shoes they've needed for six months. The shoes have holes. Their feet get wet in the rain but the money remains untouched in the bank account. This is chrometophobia: the fear of spending money.
We aren't talking about budgeting or financial discipline. We're talking about genuine anxiety around spending. The kind that turns buying necessities into an emotional obstacle course. The kind that makes every purchase feel like a mistake before it's even made.
The Irony of Chrometophobia
The strange thing is that chrometophobia isn't always found among people who have no money. Sometimes it's found among people who have plenty: People with savings and stable jobs. The fear doesn't come from mathematics but from memory.
- Maybe they grew up hearing that money disappears overnight.
- Maybe they watched parents struggle.
- Maybe they lived through debt, unemployment, or uncertainty.
The brain learns a lesson. Money leaving equals danger. And once that lesson gets installed, it can keep running long after the emergency is over. The result is a bizarre modern existence: A person refuses to replace a broken mattress, postpones medical check-ups, avoids taking vacations, wears glasses held together by tape all while staring proudly at a growing bank balance. The account gets healthier. Life gets smaller. This is the trap.
How To Get Over It
Getting over chrometophobia begins with recognising that spending and wasting are not the same thing. Many people treat every expense as if it belongs in the same category. A dental procedure, a holiday, a designer handbag or a bottle of water. The brain labels them all: “money gone”.
But healthy financial thinking requires nuance. Some purchases are consumption. Some are investments. Some are maintenance. Some prevent much bigger costs later. A health check-up is not the same as an impulse purchase. Neither is fixing your car. Neither is replacing worn-out shoes.
- Quality-of-life budget: One useful exercise is to create a “quality-of-life budget:” A specific amount of money designated for improving your daily experience: Books, travel, fitness, learning, experiences. The point is to teach your brain that spending can create value rather than destroy it.
- Another strategy is exposure therapy, but for your wallet. Start small. Spend intentionally on something beneficial. Observe the outcome. Did disaster occur? Did your future collapse? Usually not. The brain slowly learns a new lesson: Money can leave and safety can remain.
- Most importantly, ask a difficult question: “What exactly are you saving for?” If your answer is “just in case,” keep asking. Eventually you'll discover whether you're preparing for reality or serving anxiety.
Financial security is healthy. Financial fear is exhausting. One protects your future. The other steals your present. That's the final irony of chrometophobia: The person believes they're protecting themselves from loss but while they're busy guarding every rupee, something else disappears: experiences, comfort, opportunities and time; the things money was supposed to help them enjoy in the first place!
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
References:
- https://www.treatmyocd.com/what-is-ocd/common-fears/fear-of-spending-money-ocd
- https://psnews.com.au/financial-anxiety-what-it-looks-like-how-to-manage-it/82207/
- https://www.drlogy.com/health/chrometophobia-fear-of-money
Also read:
- Women Twice As Likely As Men To Develop PTSD, Here's Why
- Artist Date: The Weekly Solo Adventure Your Brain Has Been Begging For
- Why Is It So Hard To Make Friends When You Grow Up? We Dug Around For Answers
- The New Office Anxiety: 44% More Indians Are Turning To Therapy At Work, Finds Corporate Mental Health Report