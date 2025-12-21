ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Christmas Pilgrimage Through Hyderabad’s Astonishing Churches

Hyderabad is a city that has never believed in singular truths. It prefers plurality and layers. Minarets rise beside IT parks, Persian arches lean into Telugu syllables, and history here does not move in straight lines... it spirals. So it is entirely fitting that Christmas in Hyderabad does not announce itself loudly. It appears instead in surprises: a Gothic spire glimpsed between traffic signals, stained glass glowing softly behind a line of paan shops, a bell tolling somewhere near a flyover. The churches borrow, adapt, hybridise. They are not frozen relics but living buildings, where colonial geometry learned to breathe Indian air.

This is a journey through those spaces. Not as a checklist, but as a pilgrimage of form, light, and memory.

1. St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundry

If Hyderabad’s churches had a crown, St. Joseph’s Cathedral would wear it with authority. Built in 1870, this is Gothic Revival architecture translated into the grammar of the tropics. Its pointed arches, ribbed vaults and towering nave carry unmistakable European lineage, yet the proportions feel gentler, adapted to sun and season.

What strikes you first is the vertical ambition. The cathedral rises upward as if attempting conversation with the sky, its spires thin and precise, its façade symmetrical in the way only 19th-century faith dared to be. But step inside and the drama softens. Light pours through tall stained-glass windows, colouring the air rather than dominating it. At Christmas, the cathedral becomes a theatre of illumination. Candles flicker against stone. The arches frame choirs the way a proscenium frames actors.