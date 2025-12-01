Christmas Book Day: Curl Up With These Five Classic Books That Celebrate Family And Friendship
Christmas Book Day is a tradition knitted together by history, culture, and the simple pleasure of opening a book on a cold winter evening.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 10:49 AM IST
Icelandic people adore books with the sort of devotion usually reserved for puppies. It all goes back to 1944, when the country had just shrugged off Danish rule and the world was still wading through the molasses of World War II. Most things were in desperately short supply but paper, delightfully, was plentiful.
So began the charming tradition of Jólabókaflóð, or “Christmas Book Flood,” which is a national ritual of giving books during Christmas. To make things even cosier, Iceland’s book trade began sending out the “Book Bulletin” each November: a catalogue of titles that reaches every household just in time for families to pick out what they want to read in December, ideally under a blanket drinking litres of hot chocolate.
Fast forward to 2021, when author Jill Roman Lord (best known for her children’s book That Grand Christmas Day!) decided that the world could use a little more literary cheer of its own. She founded Christmas Book Day, celebrated on December 1, a day meant for buying Christmas books, reading them, and giving them away. It is essentially Jólabókaflóð’s warm, younger cousin: less snow, more cocoa.
In honour of this delightful tradition of swaddling ourselves in stories, here are five classic Christmas book recommendations that pair well with fuzzy socks, low-stakes weather complaints, and ginger biscuits.
1. A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
If Christmas had an official manual, this would be it. Dickens, in a feat of seasonal magic, managed to invent nearly half the tropes we now associate with Christmas: snow that falls with narrative purpose, ghosts with strong HR-manager energy, and moral redemption achievable in under 24 hours. It’s short enough to finish in an evening and warm enough to thaw even the most frostbitten modern cynicism. Ideal for Christmas Book Day because nothing makes you feel more literary than reading Dickens before breakfast.
2. The Snowman by Raymond Briggs
Indisputably. Briggs’ wordless tale of a boy and the snowman who comes to life is one of those rare books that manages to be both, unbelievably tender and devastating. The illustrations are so soft you can practically hear them sigh. A perfect choice for readers of all ages—and especially for families marking Christmas Book Day by snuggling under one blanket.
3. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis
For anyone who has ever opened a closet and secretly hoped for another universe, this book remains a portal to endless childhood wonder. Lewis delivers Turkish delight, enchanted forests, morally ambiguous fauns, and a winter so eternal even your thermostat will shiver. It’s not strictly a Christmas story, but it contains Christmas in spirit: the power of hope, courage, and the thrill of believing in things the rational world claims are impossible.
4. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
Here is a book that glows. Even when the March sisters’ lives turn difficult, it shimmers with kindness, ambition, and the irresistible domestic charm of a family trying their best in a world that is rarely accommodating. Its opening chapters begin at Christmas, invoking homemade gifts, gentle sentimentality, and the perennial reminder that Jo March is a national treasure. An excellent pick for anyone who prefers their holiday reading served with heart, humour, and the occasional moral lesson slipped in like a vitamin in frosting.
5. The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg
Technically for children, spiritually for anyone who has ever needed reassurance that belief isn’t foolish. The book’s dreamy illustrations and gentle pacing offer a sort of meditative calm, like staring at a snow globe. A perfect Christmas Book Day selection, especially if you’ve forgotten what it feels like to believe in something whimsical without apologising for it.
So, whether you’re reading on a beanbag, gifting a novel to a friend, or slowly losing sensation in your toes because you refuse to get up and switch off the fan, Christmas Book Day gives us permission to pause, breathe, and wander into stories.
