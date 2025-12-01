ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Christmas Book Day: Curl Up With These Five Classic Books That Celebrate Family And Friendship

Icelandic people adore books with the sort of devotion usually reserved for puppies. It all goes back to 1944, when the country had just shrugged off Danish rule and the world was still wading through the molasses of World War II. Most things were in desperately short supply but paper, delightfully, was plentiful.

So began the charming tradition of Jólabókaflóð, or “Christmas Book Flood,” which is a national ritual of giving books during Christmas. To make things even cosier, Iceland’s book trade began sending out the “Book Bulletin” each November: a catalogue of titles that reaches every household just in time for families to pick out what they want to read in December, ideally under a blanket drinking litres of hot chocolate.

Christmas book recommendations (Canva)

Fast forward to 2021, when author Jill Roman Lord (best known for her children’s book That Grand Christmas Day!) decided that the world could use a little more literary cheer of its own. She founded Christmas Book Day, celebrated on December 1, a day meant for buying Christmas books, reading them, and giving them away. It is essentially Jólabókaflóð’s warm, younger cousin: less snow, more cocoa.

In honour of this delightful tradition of swaddling ourselves in stories, here are five classic Christmas book recommendations that pair well with fuzzy socks, low-stakes weather complaints, and ginger biscuits.

1. A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

If Christmas had an official manual, this would be it. Dickens, in a feat of seasonal magic, managed to invent nearly half the tropes we now associate with Christmas: snow that falls with narrative purpose, ghosts with strong HR-manager energy, and moral redemption achievable in under 24 hours. It’s short enough to finish in an evening and warm enough to thaw even the most frostbitten modern cynicism. Ideal for Christmas Book Day because nothing makes you feel more literary than reading Dickens before breakfast.