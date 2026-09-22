ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Christmas Preparation Begins Early In Hyderabad With Cake Mixing And Grape Stomping

Novotel Hyderabad Airport marked the beginning of the festive season with its annual Grape Stomping & Cake Mixing Brunch at Food Exchange on Sunday, bringing together guests for an afternoon of traditional festive rituals, pastry experiences, and interactive activities. The first five-star hotel in Hyderabad to host its cake mixing celebration in 2026, the property opened the festive calendar with the traditional ritual in September.

Cake mixing traditionally marks the start of festive preparations, with dried fruits, nuts, and spices coming together as the base for Christmas cakes that are prepared in the weeks that follow. It is one of those traditions that begins innocently enough and ends with half the neighbourhood behaving as though they have been recruited for a particularly cheerful military operation. Children get to make a mess, adults get to argue about whether there are enough spirits, someone inevitably takes the mixing far too seriously, and people who may otherwise spend most of the year exchanging nothing more meaningful than a nod find themselves standing around the same bowl, laughing and getting their hands dirty.