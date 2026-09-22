Christmas Preparation Begins Early In Hyderabad With Cake Mixing And Grape Stomping
Cake mixing traditionally marks the start of Christmas prep, with dried fruits, nuts, and spices coming together in advance as the base for Christmas cakes.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Novotel Hyderabad Airport marked the beginning of the festive season with its annual Grape Stomping & Cake Mixing Brunch at Food Exchange on Sunday, bringing together guests for an afternoon of traditional festive rituals, pastry experiences, and interactive activities. The first five-star hotel in Hyderabad to host its cake mixing celebration in 2026, the property opened the festive calendar with the traditional ritual in September.
Cake mixing traditionally marks the start of festive preparations, with dried fruits, nuts, and spices coming together as the base for Christmas cakes that are prepared in the weeks that follow. It is one of those traditions that begins innocently enough and ends with half the neighbourhood behaving as though they have been recruited for a particularly cheerful military operation. Children get to make a mess, adults get to argue about whether there are enough spirits, someone inevitably takes the mixing far too seriously, and people who may otherwise spend most of the year exchanging nothing more meaningful than a nod find themselves standing around the same bowl, laughing and getting their hands dirty.
The celebration on September 20 saw guests take part in the cake mixing and grape stomping activities, turning the traditional rituals into an interactive experience for families. Guests also took part in a live tiramisu workshop led by Pastry Chef Divya Gopannagari, while the afternoon also featured edible frost-painted cakes showcasing the property’s pastry craftsmanship.
Executive Chef Amanna Raju said, “There is a lot of thought and preparation that goes into turning a concept like this into an event that guests can genuinely enjoy. From the food and presentation to the live experiences, every element comes together to create the atmosphere of the afternoon. Seeing guests enjoy what the team has worked on is always the most rewarding part.”
“Cake mixing is a tradition that has a wonderful way of bringing people together. What we enjoy about the celebration is that guests are not simply watching a ritual, they are becoming part of it. This year’s brunch brought that spirit together with food, music, and interactive experiences, creating an afternoon that was relaxed and engaging for our guests,” said Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport.
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