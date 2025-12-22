ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Christmas 2025: Practical Guide To Wishes And Greetings For Everyone In This Cheerful Season

Christmas wishes are a curious literary form. They are rarely read with full attention, almost never replied to in equal measure, and yet cause mild offence if omitted. They must be cheerful but not smug, affectionate but not alarming, and preferably short enough to be read between mouthfuls of cake. In 2025, this delicate tradition continues, largely via phones, with people typing “Warmest wishes” while standing in queues, dodging relatives, or decorating the Christmas tree. And yet Christmas greetings still matter. They are small acts of kindness, miniature messages saying, “I remembered you at a busy time.” So let us approach them with warmth, humour, and just enough honesty.

The Classic, Gently Updated Christmas Wish

Some wishes are timeless, like fruitcake or the argument about whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. These work best when lightly refreshed for modern life.

“Wishing you a Christmas filled with warmth, laughter, good food, and at least one moment of peace before someone asks you about your plans for next year.”

For Family Members You Love

Family greetings require special handling. Too formal, and you sound like a bank. Too emotional, and someone may worry.

“Merry Christmas to the people who know me best and love me anyway. May our holidays be full of food, stories, and only minor disagreements.”

For Friends Who Got You Through 2025

Every year has its moments, and 2025 had quite a few. Some friends deserve recognition for listening, laughing, and not changing the subject when you needed to talk.

“Merry Christmas, and thank you for being the kind of friend who makes life lighter, funnier, and occasionally survivable. Here’s to another year of shared chaos.”

For Work Colleagues

Work greetings should be cheerful, inclusive, and carefully non-committal about personal feelings.

“Wishing you a relaxing Christmas, a joyful holiday season, and a New Year with fewer emails and more good moments.”