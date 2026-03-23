ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Simple Game Millennials Played In Childhood Holds Clues About How Our Brains Understand Others

Humans are constantly trying to predict one another. When you interact with someone, you form a mental picture of them: what they’re likely to do, how they might react. But the moment they behave unexpectedly, your brain is forced to adjust. You think: “That’s not what I expected. Why did they do that?” This ability (to continuously update your understanding of other people) is what scientists call mentalization. It’s essentially the brain’s way of saying, “I may have been wrong, so let’s rethink this.”

Now, most of us do this automatically, without giving it much thought. But researchers in Zurich wanted to see how this process actually works in real time. So they did something wonderfully simple. They asked people to play Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Beauty of This Simple Game

There are certain games in life that require no equipment, no rules book, and absolutely no adult supervision. Rock, Paper, Scissors is one of them. As children, we played it everywhere... on school grounds, in corridors, while waiting for something more important to happen. It felt simple. A quick, two-second burst of decision-making followed by either triumph or mild humiliation.

All you needed were your hands and a willingness to lose repeatedly to someone who, for reasons unknown, always seems to pick paper at exactly the wrong moment for you! What we didn’t realise, of course, is that we were engaging in a tiny psychological duel.

The real game isn’t about rock or paper or scissors. It’s about the brief, frantic attempt to guess what the other person is thinking... and to change your mind just quickly enough to stay one step ahead.

According to a fascinating study from the University of Zurich, this seemingly trivial game may hold important clues about how our brains understand other people, and even how we might improve treatments for conditions like autism.

What Happens in the Brain When You Lose?