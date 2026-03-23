This Simple Game Millennials Played In Childhood Holds Clues About How Our Brains Understand Others
This seemingly trivial game may explain how our brains gauge other people and may even help treat autism, say researchers from the University of Zurich.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Humans are constantly trying to predict one another. When you interact with someone, you form a mental picture of them: what they’re likely to do, how they might react. But the moment they behave unexpectedly, your brain is forced to adjust. You think: “That’s not what I expected. Why did they do that?” This ability (to continuously update your understanding of other people) is what scientists call mentalization. It’s essentially the brain’s way of saying, “I may have been wrong, so let’s rethink this.”
Now, most of us do this automatically, without giving it much thought. But researchers in Zurich wanted to see how this process actually works in real time. So they did something wonderfully simple. They asked people to play Rock, Paper, Scissors.
Beauty of This Simple Game
There are certain games in life that require no equipment, no rules book, and absolutely no adult supervision. Rock, Paper, Scissors is one of them. As children, we played it everywhere... on school grounds, in corridors, while waiting for something more important to happen. It felt simple. A quick, two-second burst of decision-making followed by either triumph or mild humiliation.
All you needed were your hands and a willingness to lose repeatedly to someone who, for reasons unknown, always seems to pick paper at exactly the wrong moment for you! What we didn’t realise, of course, is that we were engaging in a tiny psychological duel.
The real game isn’t about rock or paper or scissors. It’s about the brief, frantic attempt to guess what the other person is thinking... and to change your mind just quickly enough to stay one step ahead.
According to a fascinating study from the University of Zurich, this seemingly trivial game may hold important clues about how our brains understand other people, and even how we might improve treatments for conditions like autism.
What Happens in the Brain When You Lose?
Using brain scans, researchers observed what happens when players realise their opponent has changed strategy. And here’s where it gets interesting: When your prediction fails (when your carefully chosen “rock” is crushed by an unexpected “paper”) your brain doesn’t just sigh and move on. Certain regions, particularly in the front part of the brain, immediately activate like an internal alarm system. They essentially say: “That didn’t work. Try something else.”
Most people respond to this signal by quickly adapting. They change their approach, adjust their thinking, and attempt to outmanoeuvre their opponent in the next round. But not everyone does this at the same speed. Some people adapt almost instantly. Others… don’t. They stick stubbornly to the same strategy, losing repeatedly in a way that is painful to watch. In the study, about 90% of participants showed a consistent pattern of brain activity linked to this adaptive thinking. And from this, researchers were able to predict how well someone might navigate social situations in real life. Quite impressive for a game most of us associate with deciding who gets the last samosa!
People with autism often find it challenging to:
- read facial expressions
- understand others’ intentions
- adapt quickly in social situations.
In other words, the very skill being tested in Rock, Paper, Scissors (the ability to adjust your thinking based on someone else’s behaviour) can be more difficult. Until now, measuring improvement in these areas has been tricky. Progress in therapy isn’t always easy to quantify (unlike measuring height or weight). But this research suggests that by using a simple game and tracking brain activity, scientists may be able to:
- identify where the brain struggles
- measure how it improves with treatment
- develop more targeted therapies
So, the millennial childhood game could, quite unexpectedly, become a tool for serious medical progress.
Source:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-026-02219-x
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
Read more:
- How The Brain Creates A Map of Our Emotions
- Challenging Your Brain Helps Keep It Healthy, Says New Study
- Magic Mushrooms Without The Mind Trip? Scientists Are Getting Close To The Next Chapter In Psychedelic Medicine For Mental Health
- Packaged Foods Are Slowing Down Gen Z And Gen Alpha's Minds, What Is The Situation In India?