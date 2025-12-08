ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Chennai-Based Rock Band Jatayu Is Taking South Indian Carnatic Ideas Into A Contemporary, Global Space

There’s always a moment when listening to Jatayu, where you realise you’ve forgotten to be clever about it. You stop analysing the way a raga curls itself around a bassline, or how the guitars seem to negotiate their boundaries like two old friends haggling over a shared plate of fries. You simply give in. It happens halfway through their track Moksha; it happens at the end of their latest album Jewel Tones; it happens whenever they decide, collectively, to leap off the edge of a groove and trust they’ll land somewhere interesting.

As they prepare to play at the sustainability-forward Echoes of Earth festival in Bengaluru this weekend, there’s a sense that the band is both arriving at something and returning to where they started. Jatayu (four musicians from Chennai who play rock and jazz with Carnatic bones) have never seemed in a hurry to belong anywhere in particular. Which is ironic, because across India’s increasingly crowded indie landscape, they’ve carved out their own peculiar niche without ever making a fuss about it. The line-up is equal parts improbable and inevitable: bandleader and guitarist Sahib Singh, guitarist-percussionist Shylu Ravindran, bassist Kashyap Jaishankar, and vocalist-drummer Manu Krishna. Together, they sound like a city slightly out of breath and deliriously alive.

Jewel Tones is the band's latest album (Image courtesy the band)

Here’s what happens when they talk about their music: it becomes a map of Chennai, of sound, of the strange places imagination can take you when you aren’t trying to prove anything.

On Playing Echoes of Earth

Music festivals love their buzzwords. “Eco-forward”, “circularity”, “future-positive”... the whole glossary of good intentions. But Jatayu’s bassist Kashyap has the gift of making sustainability sound like something you actually live, not a hashtag. “Sustainability is not easy,” he says plainly. “Not a lot of it is convenient.” Which is the sort of line that would depress most PR teams, but Kashyap isn’t in the business of selling anything.

He’s talking about touring: lugging equipment across cities, figuring out where to eat, what not to throw away, and how to avoid being the band that leaves a trail of plastic cups behind them. “We carry our own bottles, travel mugs, tote bags. We try to minimise what we throw away, recycle at home, repurpose things. You do what you can.”

There’s something comforting about this pragmatic ecological philosophy. No lofty declarations. Just four musicians trying not to be terrible humans. And perhaps that’s why Echoes of Earth (a festival built on reimagined stages, recycled materials, and an almost pastoral charm) feels like a fitting home for their sound. At Echoes, stages appear like natural formations: structures rising out of the earth as if they were grown rather than built. It’s the opposite of a rock venue, where the stage is often a barricade between artists and audience. The band thrives on this. Kashyap calls their music “storytelling without lyrics.”

“We thrive on spontaneity,” Kashyap explains to ETV Bharat. “We let the stage, the audience, the environment push the music in new directions. Nature doesn’t have a plan... it exists and adapts. We draw inspiration from that.” This is, in essence, the Jatayu method: structure is a suggestion, mood is a compass, improvisation is a survival tactic. At a festival that worships the outdoors, they feel a bit like migratory birds who’ve found the right branch to perch on.