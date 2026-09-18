ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: A Chef’s Tips For Making The Perfect Modak At Home

Modak is one of those sweets that looks easy, but getting the texture right takes a little practice. Says Chef Umesh Singh, Executive Chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, "The outer covering of a modak should ideally be soft, the filling should be moist and flavourful, and the sweetness should be well balanced."

With a decade-and-a-half of experience in high-end and 5-star kitchens, Chef Umesh brings a wealth of expertise in modern Indian cuisine, authentic Asian flavours, and innovative gastronomy.

Here are a few things I always keep in mind when making modak,” he tells ETV Bharat.

Chef Umesh Singh, Executive Chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre (ETV Bharat)

Dough