Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: A Chef’s Tips For Making The Perfect Modak At Home
Chef Umesh Singh says keep the outer layer of the modak thin and even. If it's too thick, you will get more dough than filling.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Modak is one of those sweets that looks easy, but getting the texture right takes a little practice. Says Chef Umesh Singh, Executive Chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, "The outer covering of a modak should ideally be soft, the filling should be moist and flavourful, and the sweetness should be well balanced."
With a decade-and-a-half of experience in high-end and 5-star kitchens, Chef Umesh brings a wealth of expertise in modern Indian cuisine, authentic Asian flavours, and innovative gastronomy.
Here are a few things I always keep in mind when making modak,” he tells ETV Bharat.
Dough
- The dough is the most important part. Use hot water with rice flour and mix it properly. Once it is cool enough to handle, knead it well until it becomes smooth and soft.
- If the dough is too dry, the modak will crack. If it is too wet, shaping becomes difficult.
- Keep the dough covered with a damp cloth while you are working. This stops it from drying out.
Filling
- Traditional filling contains coconut and jaggery cooked together. Cook it just until everything comes together.
- If it is cooked for too long, the jaggery can become hard and the filling will lose its softness.
- A little cardamom gives the filling a nice aroma.
- Don't use the filling while it is still hot. Let it cool before you start shaping the modak. It makes the dough much easier to handle and helps keep the shape intact.
Keep The Covering Thin
- The outer layer should be thin and even. If you make it too thick, you will get more dough than filling and the modak will feel heavy.
- At the same time, don't make it so thin that it tears while adding the filling.
Steam It Properly
- Place the modaks in the steamer and leave enough space between them. Steam until the outer covering is cooked and softens.
- Don't over-steam them. This can make the covering sticky and affect the final texture.
Also read: A Dietician's Guide For Diabetics To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Mindfully
Common Modak Mistakes
- Dough is too dry
- Dough is too wet
- Filling is overcooked
- Hot filling is used
- Covering is too thick
- Too much filling is added
- Dough is left uncovered
- Modaks are steamed for too long
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