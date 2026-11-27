ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Vegan Pastry Demands Technical Mastery, Not Simple Substitution

Plant-based pastry is a new technical language ( Getty Images )

Just a few years ago, plant-based pastry could still be seen as a niche, primarily catering to the expectations of vegan consumers. That is no longer the case today. In France, sales across five major categories of plant-based alternatives reached €572 million in 2025, up 21% compared with 2023. This momentum extends far beyond consumers who have completely excluded animal products from their diets.

The shift is equally visible in the bakery and pastry sector. According to Innova Market Insights, 21% of new products launched in the global bakery sector carried a plant-based claim, with cakes, pastries and other sweet products among the leading areas of innovation.

Celebrated French pastry chef Luc Debove, Director of the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP) and Meilleur Ouvrier de France, believes it would be reductive to describe this simply as a “vegan trend”. “What we are witnessing today goes deeper: plant-based pastry is becoming a new field of technical and creative expression for pastry chefs,” he says. Removing Butter And Eggs Is Not Enough Pastry has historically relied on a number of ingredients whose technical properties are fundamental: eggs provide structure and emulsification; butter contributes texture, richness and flavour; cream provides smoothness and stability. Simply removing them from an existing recipe and attempting to replace them mechanically rarely produces the desired result. The art of vegan desserts goes beyond removing eggs, butter and cream from an existing recipe and replacing them mechanically with vegan ingredients (Getty Images) Also read: Gajak To Gond Laddu, 7 Indian Sweets That You Must Try In Winter Says Chef Debove, “This is precisely where plant-based pastry becomes particularly interesting for our profession. It forces us to return to the very function of each ingredient. Why are we using an egg in this preparation? Are we looking for its binding, emulsifying or aerating properties? What texture are we trying to achieve? What role does the fat play?” The pastry chef must then learn to use the properties of fruits, cereals, seeds, nuts, plant proteins and natural gelling agents differently. Plant-based pastry is therefore not traditional pastry with certain ingredients removed. It is a technical language that must be learned and mastered. Taste Must Remain The Ultimate Judge This evolution will only succeed, however, if we avoid one major pitfall: assuming that being plant-based is enough to make a good product. Consumers are not willing to make that compromise. Innova studies show that taste remains the leading challenge for plant-based products in the bakery and pastry sector, while more than 60% of consumers rank taste among their priorities when purchasing sweet products. This is an essential point for professionals. A customer may choose a dessert because it is plant-based, but they will come back because it tastes good. “Our responsibility as pastry chefs therefore remains exactly the same: to create emotion. A mousse must be light and airy, a ganache smooth, puff pastry crisp and an entremets perfectly balanced. Plant-based pastry should never become an excuse for accepting an inferior result. On the contrary, this constraint can become a powerful driver of creativity,” believes chef Debove.