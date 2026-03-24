ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Chatth Puja 2026: Celebrate The Sacred Festival With MasterChef India Winner Pankaj Bhadouria's North Indian Recipes

Chhath Puja is one of those rare festivals where food is not about indulgence but about discipline and devotion. Unlike most Indian celebrations loaded with rich, oily dishes, Chhath keeps it simple and sacred. Everything is homemade, sattvic, and prepared with extreme cleanliness. The star of the show is Thekua, a rustic, slightly crunchy sweet made with whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. Then there’s Ras Kheer made with jaggery, seasonal fruits, and offerings like sugarcane, coconut, and bananas, all arranged beautifully in bamboo baskets. Every dish is prepared as an offering to the Sun God, which means you’re participating in something spiritual.

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared her special Chhath Puja recipes with ETV Bharat. India's first MasterChef, she is a renowned culinary expert known for simplifying Indian cooking, featuring healthy, quick recipes on her YouTube and social media platforms. She specializes in easy-to-make meals, kitchen hacks and festive dishes. She owns and operates her own academy and a restaurant in Lucknow called Cafe by Default.

1. Bihari Dal Puri

Bihari Dal Puri (By special arrangement)

Preparation Time: 15 minutes + soaking time

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 3-4 persons

Ingredients:

For The Filling:

2 cups chana dal

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric powder

4-5 whole red chilies

2 tbsp chopped garlic

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

2 tsp chopped coriander leaves

For Dough:

2 ½ cup whole wheat flour (preferably from Better Nutrition)

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp salt

Method:

Soak the dal for 4-5 hours. Drain the dal. Heat the oil. Add the cumin seeds, broken red chilies and the chopped garlic. Sauté till the garlic is golden. Add the drained dal and sauté for 4-5 minutes. Add the powdered spices and mix well. Add 2 cups water and cook for 4 whistles. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. Grind without adding water.

Add the salt and oil to the flour. Add sufficient water and knead to a soft, smooth dough. Rest the dough for 20 minutes. Knead again for 2 minutes. Break the dough into equal sized balls. Roll into smooth balls. Flatten the balls and stuff with 2 tbsp of dal mixture. Cover and seal the dough ball. Roll out into a smooth puri. Fry in medium hot oil till puffed and crisp. Serve with kheer or aloo sabji.

2. Dal Pitha

Dal Pitha (By special arrangement)

Preparation Time: 40 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 persons

Ingredients: