Chatth Puja 2026: Celebrate The Sacred Festival With MasterChef India Winner Pankaj Bhadouria's North Indian Recipes
India's first MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria shared recipes for dishes like Thekua and Ras Kheer that are specially associated with Chhath Puja.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Chhath Puja is one of those rare festivals where food is not about indulgence but about discipline and devotion. Unlike most Indian celebrations loaded with rich, oily dishes, Chhath keeps it simple and sacred. Everything is homemade, sattvic, and prepared with extreme cleanliness. The star of the show is Thekua, a rustic, slightly crunchy sweet made with whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. Then there’s Ras Kheer made with jaggery, seasonal fruits, and offerings like sugarcane, coconut, and bananas, all arranged beautifully in bamboo baskets. Every dish is prepared as an offering to the Sun God, which means you’re participating in something spiritual.
Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared her special Chhath Puja recipes with ETV Bharat. India's first MasterChef, she is a renowned culinary expert known for simplifying Indian cooking, featuring healthy, quick recipes on her YouTube and social media platforms. She specializes in easy-to-make meals, kitchen hacks and festive dishes. She owns and operates her own academy and a restaurant in Lucknow called Cafe by Default.
1. Bihari Dal Puri
Preparation Time: 15 minutes + soaking time
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 3-4 persons
Ingredients:
For The Filling:
- 2 cups chana dal
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 4-5 whole red chilies
- 2 tbsp chopped garlic
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 2 tsp coriander powder
- Salt to taste
- 2 tsp chopped coriander leaves
For Dough:
- 2 ½ cup whole wheat flour (preferably from Better Nutrition)
- 1 tbsp oil
- ½ tsp salt
Method:
Soak the dal for 4-5 hours. Drain the dal. Heat the oil. Add the cumin seeds, broken red chilies and the chopped garlic. Sauté till the garlic is golden. Add the drained dal and sauté for 4-5 minutes. Add the powdered spices and mix well. Add 2 cups water and cook for 4 whistles. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. Grind without adding water.
Add the salt and oil to the flour. Add sufficient water and knead to a soft, smooth dough. Rest the dough for 20 minutes. Knead again for 2 minutes. Break the dough into equal sized balls. Roll into smooth balls. Flatten the balls and stuff with 2 tbsp of dal mixture. Cover and seal the dough ball. Roll out into a smooth puri. Fry in medium hot oil till puffed and crisp. Serve with kheer or aloo sabji.
2. Dal Pitha
Preparation Time: 40 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4 persons
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rice flour
- ½ cup chana dal
- ½ cup urad dal (white)
- 8 cloves garlic
- ¼ tsp asafoetida (heeng)
- 1tbsp oil/ghee
- 1tsp mustard seeds
- 8 whole red chilies
- ½ cup sliced onions
- Salt to taste
Method:
Soak the dals for 30 minutes. Grind to a coarse paste with no water with garlic and 1/8 tsp asafoetida and 4 red chilies and 1 tsp salt. Knead the rice flour with a little salt and hot water to make a smooth dough. Allow the dough to rest for 10 minutes. Make marble sized balls of the dough. Roll into small pooris. Keep 1 tbsp stuffing on poori and fold over to a half moon. Steam the farre in a steamer for 12-15 minutes till firm. Rest the farre for 10 minutes to dry out.
Slice the farre into thick slices. Heat oil in a pan. Add the mustard seeds and broken red chilies and allow to crackle. Add the sliced onions and saute till lighty golden. Add the turmeric powder and mix in. Add the sliced farre and toss well for 2 minutes. Serve hot!
3. Thekua
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Makes: 8 pieces
Ingredients:
- 100 gm jaggery
- 1 tsp ghee
- 175 gm whole wheat flour
- 50 gm desiccated coconut
- 3⁄4 tsp fennel seeds
- 1⁄2 tsp cardamom powder
- oil, for deep frying
Method:
Take 1/3 cup in a pan. Add chopped jaggery and stir till completely dissolved. Cook about 4 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon ghee, stir well, then remove from heat and set aside. Take whole wheat flour in a large bowl. Add desiccated coconut, fennel seeds and cardamom powder, and mix till combined. Make a well in the center and pour in half the jaggery syrup. Use your fingers to rub the flour together until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add more jaggery syrup in small quantities, kneading well between each addition, till the dough comes together. Continue to knead well till a smooth but stiff dough has formed.
Break off the dough into 8 equal sized balls and roll into a ball between your palms. Flatten slightly into a small disk, then mark with a fork. Repeat for remaining dough. Heat 2” oil in a pan. Fry 4 thekua at a time in medium hot oil. Fry till golden brown on both sides and cooked through, about 3 minutes altogether. Remove thekuas with a slotted spoon and place on a kitchen paper towel to absorb excess oil. Repeat for remaining thekua.
4. Ras Kheer
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4 persons
Ingredients:
- 1 litre sugarcane juice
- 100 gm rice
- 1 tsp cardamom powder
- 1 tbsp raisins
Method:
Wash rice and soak it in water for minimum 20 minutes. Put sugarcane juice in a pan and bring to a boil no low heat. Add the soaked rice and cook on a low flame, stirring continuously. Cook till the rice is mushy. Add the raisins and the cardamom powder. Serve hot or cold as desired.
5. Kasar
Preparation time: 15 mins
Serves: 3-4 persons
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rice flour
- 1/2 cup jaggery
- 1/4 cup ghee
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds
Method:
Place the rice flour in a large bowl, then add crushed jaggery powder, ghee, and fennel seeds. Thoroughly mix all the ingredients. Then bind the mixture with some milk grease your palm with a little ghee and make small ladoos of it.
(All recipes courtesy Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, India's first MasterChef winner)
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