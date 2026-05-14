ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Dance-Led Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore’s Poetry, Philosophy And Artistic Vision For The Bard Of Bengal's 165th Birth Anniversary

Long before artistic collaboration across disciplines became widely embraced, Rabindranath Tagore envisioned performance as a seamless dialogue between poetry, music and movement. Drawing from diverse dance vocabularies and challenging rigid classical boundaries, he reshaped modern Indian performance through his dance-dramas and Rabindra Sangeet compositions. Now, an evening of Indian classical dance revisits the artistic legacy of the Bard of Bengal through Odissi, Kathak, Rabindra Nritya and Bharatanatyam.

Titled Celebrating Tagore, this edition of the annual festival marks the 165th birth anniversary of Tagore. Bringing together acclaimed artistes Debamitra Sengupta, Keka Sinha and Dr. Chitra Vishwanathan on May 21, 2026, the presentation at NCPA Mumbai explores the emotional, philosophical and theatrical depth of Tagore’s works through three distinct choreographic interpretations.

The evening opens with Shyama, Tagore’s celebrated 1939 dance-drama interpreted in the Odissi idiom by internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Debamitra Sengupta and troupe. A senior disciple of gurus Kelucharan Mohapatra and Sutapa Talukdar, Debamitra Sengupta has spent decades exploring Bengali literature, Sanskrit epics and devotional traditions through choreography. Her interpretation of Shyama examines the morally ambiguous inner world of Tagore’s protagonist: a royal courtesan whose desperate love for the foreign merchant Bajrasen compels her to orchestrate the sacrifice of her admirer Uttiyo. Rooted primarily in the movement vocabulary of Odissi while drawing subtle inspiration from Tagore’s own interdisciplinary experiments, the production combines expressive abhinaya with theatrical grandeur, elaborate characterisation and Rabindra Sangeet rendered through a classical dance lens.

Kathak artiste Keka Sinha (Image courtesy NCPA Mumbai)

The programme also features Robi O Raag by Mumbai-based Kathak artiste Keka Sinha and the Kalapi Centre for Performing Arts. A disciple of Bandana Sen and Reba Vidyarthi of the Lucknow gharana lineage, Keka Sinha holds the Sangeet Prabhakar degree in Kathak from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Prayagraj, and is a recipient of the Singar Mani award from Sur Singar Samsad, Mumbai. Through Robi O Raag, Sinha presents a bouquet of three of Tagore’s songs interwoven with Hindustani classical compositions through Kathak and Rabindra Nritya. Her interpretation reflects the lyrical sensitivity and philosophical depth embedded within Rabindra Sangeet.