ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cats Age Like Humans, So Scientists Are Studying Their Brains To Unlock Secrets Of Healthy Ageing

Cats and humans share similar age-related changes in brain structure, including overall shrinkage and other structural alterations ( Getty Images )

Domestic cats age in remarkably similar ways to humans and show comparable age-related patterns of brain deterioration, according to an international collaboration between the University of Bath in the UK, Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine in the US and École Nationale Vétérinaire de Toulouse in France.

This research offers new opportunities for studying human ageing and age-related diseases for two key reasons:

Unlike many laboratory animals, pet cats can live long enough to develop age-related brain changes similar to those seen in older humans. Cats have shorter lifespans than humans, meaning the factors affecting ageing can be studied at a much faster rate in cats than in humans. Current research often relies on laboratory animals, where diseases are artificially induced and lifespans are limited.

For the new study, scientists led by Dr Christine Charvet at Auburn University, together with Brier Rigby Dames, research associate in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at the University of Bath, examined 3,754 data points collected across humans, cats and other mammalian species. These data points covered brain imaging, blood chemistry, disease-related patterns and behavioural milestones such as eye opening and the onset of playful behaviour. The aim was to compare how ageing unfolds across humans, cats and other mammalian species.

Pet cats can live long enough to develop age-related brain changes similar to those seen in older humans. (Getty Images)

The MRI work showed cats and humans share similar age-related changes in brain structure, including overall shrinkage, expansion of the ventricles (the hollow spaces inside the brain filled with fluid), and other structural alterations. These brain changes are found in conditions commonly associated with ageing. Both humans and older cats can develop age-related neurodegenerative changes later in life.