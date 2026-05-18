ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cannes 2026: Three Indian Celebs Reminded the World That Nothing Rivals The Grace Of A Saree

L-R: Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari wore ethereal sarees at the Cannes Film Festival in France ( ETV Bharat )

Amid couture theatrics and global glamour at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, three Indian actors Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, and Aditi Rao Hydari arrived bearing something more difficult to master: reinterpretations of the saree. Each woman, in her own language of drape and detail, seemed to suggest that the saree does not merely survive on global red carpets — it belongs there, entirely unbothered. Huma Qureshi If glamour occasionally suffers from overexplanation, Huma Qureshi’s Cannes look offered a correction. There was no urgency to impress. Instead, she embraced the enduring confidence of tradition. Huma stepped onto the Riviera draped in a muted mauve Banarasi silk saree by Shanti Banaras. Intricate gold zari motifs edged the border with measured richness, while a gold blouse lent depth without disturbing the harmony of the ensemble. There is something particularly reassuring about Banarasi silk. The fabric arrives already carrying stories. Huma understood this. Rather than competing with the saree, she allowed it room to breathe. Her jewellery included an elaborate gemstone necklace paired with matching earrings and a statement ring. Nothing clamoured for attention. The finishing touch came through long, side-swept waves that softened the structure of the look and lent it an almost lyrical romanticism.