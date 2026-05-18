Cannes 2026: Three Indian Celebs Reminded the World That Nothing Rivals The Grace Of A Saree
Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi, and Aditi Rao Hydari's reinterpreted sarees brought tradition and dreaminess to the Cannes Film Festival.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Amid couture theatrics and global glamour at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, three Indian actors Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, and Aditi Rao Hydari arrived bearing something more difficult to master: reinterpretations of the saree. Each woman, in her own language of drape and detail, seemed to suggest that the saree does not merely survive on global red carpets — it belongs there, entirely unbothered.
Huma Qureshi
If glamour occasionally suffers from overexplanation, Huma Qureshi’s Cannes look offered a correction. There was no urgency to impress. Instead, she embraced the enduring confidence of tradition. Huma stepped onto the Riviera draped in a muted mauve Banarasi silk saree by Shanti Banaras. Intricate gold zari motifs edged the border with measured richness, while a gold blouse lent depth without disturbing the harmony of the ensemble.
There is something particularly reassuring about Banarasi silk. The fabric arrives already carrying stories. Huma understood this. Rather than competing with the saree, she allowed it room to breathe. Her jewellery included an elaborate gemstone necklace paired with matching earrings and a statement ring. Nothing clamoured for attention. The finishing touch came through long, side-swept waves that softened the structure of the look and lent it an almost lyrical romanticism.
Diana Penty
If Huma offered poetry, Diana Penty arrived with architecture. Her saree, designed by Manish Malhotra, was less garment and more proposition: what if futurism and heritage stopped pretending they were opposites? Rendered in molten metallic gold, Diana’s saree shimmered with sculptural confidence. It possessed both movement and precision. The blouse was structured with dramatic shoulders and a sharply cinched waist; the fluid pallu softened this boldness. Diana was one part warrior queen, one part sci-fi heroine, entirely Indian.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Then came Aditi Rao Hydari, who has long cultivated the rare ability to appear as though she has wandered out of another century while remaining perfectly contemporary. Her choice for Cannes was a champagne-toned sheer saree by JADE by Monica and Karishma. Delicately embellished with scattered sequins that caught sunlight softly rather than aggressively, the saree shimmered. The fluid drape moved with an ease that resisted stiffness, while the sleeveless blouse added simplicity to balance the ornate possibilities of the fabric.
Yet the true punctuation mark of the look arrived through jewellery: a traditional gold-and-emerald choker that introduced regality without burdening the softness of the saree. Her beauty choices remained measured: luminous skin, softly defined eyes, a matte rose lip. Her sleek centre-parted braid stepped back and allowed the saree and jewellery to occupy centre stage.
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The saree is not relic, costume, or ceremonial obligation. It is possibility and it carries centuries lightly. What united these three appearances was intention. At global events, there remains an old anxiety among many celebrities: the pressure to appear “international,” a curious phrase that often translates into visual sameness. Yet Huma, Diana, and Aditi brought Indian draping to Cannes on its own terms. One chose Banarasi romance, one metallic reinvention, and one ethereal softness.
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