ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cannes 2026 Fashion: At Last, The Men Have Decided To Stop Dressing The Same

This year’s menswear has been rebellious. Not screaming-for-attention rebellious but they are trodding a different path from their contemporaries. Take Top Gun 2 actor Miles Teller, who arrived at his Paper Tiger photo call in a fresh knit polo-and-trouser set by Zegna. The pea soup green sounds questionable in theory but somehow looked impossibly chic in practice. It was soft, relaxed, and refreshingly free of the formal energy.

Thankfully, the men of Cannes 2026 looked at themselves in the mirror and collectively decided: What if we had… fun? No one is showing up in feathered wings or dressed like an avant-garde lampshade (this is still Cannes, not the Met Gala), but there is finally evidence that men in cinema understand a thrilling truth: clothing can, in fact, contain a personality.

For years, menswear at the Cannes Film Festival has felt like a corporate email written in tuxedo form: Black jacket, white shirt, bow tie. Try not to sweat through the silk while standing under approximately 900 flashbulbs on the French Riviera.

Then there was Diego Calva, who showed up to the Club Kid photo call wearing a charcoal shirt by Isabel Marant tucked into pleated trousers. The look hit that elusive sweet spot between polished and slightly undone. Slouchy? Yes. Sophisticated? Also yes.

Michael Fassbender (AP Photo)

Meanwhile, German-Irish actor and racing driver Michael Fassbender reminded everyone that tailoring still matters by appearing in a cream blazer paired with navy trousers. It was clean, classic, and Riviera-ready without looking aggressively yacht-club adjacent. Fassbender’s look felt cooler, sharper, and less predictable.

Sebastian Stan (AP Photo)

Then came Sebastian Stan in a beige bandhgala jacket with matching trousers. A bandhgala at Cannes? Suddenly the carpet had texture. A little global tailoring moment that reminded everyone that formalwear does not have to begin and end with Western tuxedo templates. It was elegant, restrained, and commanding.

Colman Domingo (AP Photo)

Nighttime at Cannes is where fashion either ascends to greatness or accidentally wanders into magician territory. Thankfully, Colman Domingo understood the assignment. At the premiere of Garance, Domingo delivered what can only be described as cinematic drama in custom Valentino. A shimmering sequin-striped purple top complete with a built-in back cape? Add a spectacular brooch by Boucheron crafted from diamonds, onyx, white gold, and black lacquer, and suddenly everyone else looked like they got dressed in the dark. He has become Cannes’s unofficial ambassador of fashion bravery.

Elsewhere, Harris Dickinson gave eveningwear a welcome shake-up at the 2026 Kering Women in Motion Awards by skipping the standard black tuxedo entirely. Instead, he chose a cool brown double-breasted two-piece by Balenciaga. Brown tailoring sounds risky on paper but this was sleek, modern, and unexpectedly handsome.

Rami Malek (AP Photo)

Then there was Rami Malek, floating around the French Riviera in head-to-toe white for his off-duty moments. White shirt. White trousers. Quiet luxury in action. It whispered wealth rather than yelling it from a branded megaphone.

For decades, women carried the burden of festival fashion while men arrived looking as if they had simply wandered out of a formal bank meeting. This year, however, there’s experimentation, texture, colour, silhouettes that do not feel trapped in 1998. Men are combining classic tailoring with unexpected finishes and personal quirks... and the result feels modern without trying too hard. No, Cannes will probably never become a chaos factory of theatrical dressing like the Met Gala (that is probably for the best). But finally, the men seem interested. Because if you’re going to stand on the French Riviera looking impossibly attractive under Mediterranean sunlight, the outfit should at least attempt to keep up.