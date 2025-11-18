ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cambridge Dictionary Names ‘Parasocial’ Word of the Year

New Delhi: There is a thin line between many things, and as our digital lives touch us every day and every hour, the boundary between reality and imagination is becoming increasingly blurred. In 2025, there has been a surge in emotional attachments to people whom individuals have never met, such as celebrities, influencers and even Artificial Intelligence (AI) bots.

Reflecting this cultural shift, the Cambridge Dictionary named 'Parasocial' the Word of the Year, highlighting the growing influence of one-way relationships on fandom, identity, and online culture.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines 'Parasocial' as a connection someone feels with a famous person, fictional character or artificial intelligence, despite not personally knowing them.

Why Parasocial?

As social media makes fans feel even closer to their favourite celebrities, and AI companions with unique personalities become more common, ‘Parasocial’, used to describe these one-sided relationships, is gaining attention.

Searches for ‘Parasocial’ on the Cambridge Dictionary soared on June 30, 2025, after YouTube streamer IShowSpeed blocked a fan who called himself his “number 1 parasocial.”

Interest in the word had already been growing, fueled by discussions on social media about whether marketers and influencers are exploiting these types of relationships.

In June, searches spiked again as news outlets reported on Meta, OpenAI, and concerns about how chatbots might impact children’s mental health. By September 2025, the Cambridge Dictionary updated its definition of ‘Parasocial’ to include relationships with AI.