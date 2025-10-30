This Upcoming Group Show Is Where Words Learn To Dance To The Echoes Of France

ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Padmaja Srivastava has curated a calligraphy exhibition that brings together a stellar set of artists at Alliance Française.

L-R: Calligraphy by artists Achyut Palav, Qamar Dagar and Rupak Neogy from Scripted Dialogues
L-R: Calligraphy by artists Achyut Palav, Qamar Dagar and Rupak Neogy that you will see at Scripted Dialogues (Artworks courtesy Alliance Francaise Hyderabad)
If you’ve ever wondered what happens when French finesse meets Indian flourish, Scripted Dialogues – A Calligraphic Conversation might just have the answer. Opening on October 31, 2025, at 7 pm at the Alliance Française of Hyderabad, this exhibition is about language having a bit of fun with itself. Think of it as a party where French curves flirt with Telugu loops, where Urdu swirls strike up a chat with Devanagari lines, and everyone somehow leaves the room speaking the same emotional dialect.

Running from October 31 to November 9, between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm, Scripted Dialogues is what happens when calligraphy decides it doesn’t want to stay in the margins anymore. Instead, it wants to paint, sing, and argue (politely, of course) about culture, history, and the very human need to write things down beautifully.

Artwork by Navakanth Karide
Artwork by Navakanth Karide (Image courtesy Alliance Francaise Hyderabad)
Artwork by Sudeep Gandhi
Artwork by Sudeep Gandhi (Image courtesy Alliance Francaise Hyderabad)

Curated by Padmaja Srivastava, the exhibition brings together a stellar set of artists — Nikheel Aphale, Qamar Dagar, Padma Shri Achyut Palav, Rupak Neogy, Sanjeev Kumar, Sudeep Gandhi, Suresh Waghmore, Navakanth Karide, and Tarun Deep Ghirdher. Each one brings their own script, their own rhythm, and their own sense of what a line can do when it’s set free. You will see paintings that glide between Telugu, Kannada, Gurmukhi, Punjabi, Devanagari, Tamil, Urdu, and Bengali, all laced with distinctly French echoes: architecture, music, poetry, gastronomy, and that particular knack for turning everyday life into art.

The show is divided into thematic spaces: rhythmic expressions, sacred texts, silent whispers, and bold experiments. You might not be fluent in every language on display, but that’s the point. The joy lies in discovering that you don’t need to be. A well-drawn curve or a confident brushstroke can tell you more than any dictionary ever could.

Artwork by Suresh Waghmore
Artwork by Suresh Waghmore (Image courtesy Alliance Francaise Hyderabad)
Artwork by Achyut Palav
Artwork by Achyut Palav (Artworks courtesy Alliance Francaise Hyderabad)

Scripted Dialogues is, at heart, a conversation — between countries, between calligraphers, between tradition and reinvention. So, if you’re in Hyderabad and want to see language in motion (quite literally), drop by the Alliance Française on Kundan Marble Lane in Banjara Hills, between October 31 and November 9. Entry is free and open to all.

