This Upcoming Group Show Is Where Words Learn To Dance To The Echoes Of France
Padmaja Srivastava has curated a calligraphy exhibition that brings together a stellar set of artists at Alliance Française.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
If you’ve ever wondered what happens when French finesse meets Indian flourish, Scripted Dialogues – A Calligraphic Conversation might just have the answer. Opening on October 31, 2025, at 7 pm at the Alliance Française of Hyderabad, this exhibition is about language having a bit of fun with itself. Think of it as a party where French curves flirt with Telugu loops, where Urdu swirls strike up a chat with Devanagari lines, and everyone somehow leaves the room speaking the same emotional dialect.
Running from October 31 to November 9, between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm, Scripted Dialogues is what happens when calligraphy decides it doesn’t want to stay in the margins anymore. Instead, it wants to paint, sing, and argue (politely, of course) about culture, history, and the very human need to write things down beautifully.
Curated by Padmaja Srivastava, the exhibition brings together a stellar set of artists — Nikheel Aphale, Qamar Dagar, Padma Shri Achyut Palav, Rupak Neogy, Sanjeev Kumar, Sudeep Gandhi, Suresh Waghmore, Navakanth Karide, and Tarun Deep Ghirdher. Each one brings their own script, their own rhythm, and their own sense of what a line can do when it’s set free. You will see paintings that glide between Telugu, Kannada, Gurmukhi, Punjabi, Devanagari, Tamil, Urdu, and Bengali, all laced with distinctly French echoes: architecture, music, poetry, gastronomy, and that particular knack for turning everyday life into art.
The show is divided into thematic spaces: rhythmic expressions, sacred texts, silent whispers, and bold experiments. You might not be fluent in every language on display, but that’s the point. The joy lies in discovering that you don’t need to be. A well-drawn curve or a confident brushstroke can tell you more than any dictionary ever could.
Scripted Dialogues is, at heart, a conversation — between countries, between calligraphers, between tradition and reinvention. So, if you’re in Hyderabad and want to see language in motion (quite literally), drop by the Alliance Française on Kundan Marble Lane in Banjara Hills, between October 31 and November 9. Entry is free and open to all.
Read more:
- “Doing Art Is A form Of Activism”: Artist Ranjan Kaul
- Curtain Call! What To Expect At The 47th Prithvi Theatre Festival In Mumbai This November
- Mazda Art Festival 2025 Returns To Hyderabad With 5th Edition For A Grand Celebration Of Creativity, Inclusion And Culture
- International Artists Day 2025: Artists Who Protest With Pigment