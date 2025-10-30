ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Upcoming Group Show Is Where Words Learn To Dance To The Echoes Of France

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when French finesse meets Indian flourish, Scripted Dialogues – A Calligraphic Conversation might just have the answer. Opening on October 31, 2025, at 7 pm at the Alliance Française of Hyderabad, this exhibition is about language having a bit of fun with itself. Think of it as a party where French curves flirt with Telugu loops, where Urdu swirls strike up a chat with Devanagari lines, and everyone somehow leaves the room speaking the same emotional dialect.

Running from October 31 to November 9, between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm, Scripted Dialogues is what happens when calligraphy decides it doesn’t want to stay in the margins anymore. Instead, it wants to paint, sing, and argue (politely, of course) about culture, history, and the very human need to write things down beautifully.