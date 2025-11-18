ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyderabad Dives Elbows-Deep Into Pre-Christmas Tradition Of Cake-Mixing

The baton passed to Sheraton Hyderabad. They had stations for everyone: children, grown-ups, grape stompers, and those who weren’t quite sure what they’d signed up for but stayed because the quiches smelled promising. Kids squealed as they stomped grapes with chaotic joy. Nearby, adults swirled fruit mixes. The aroma of pizzas, brownies, and pani puri mingled in the air, creating a scent profile best described as “delicious confusion.”

This year, the grand procession began at Taj Falaknuma Palace. The palace lawns looked like something out of an over-decorated Christmas fairytale: aprons fluttering, camera flashes firing, volunteers from an NGO bustling about with trays, and Chef-commanders shouting cheerful instructions over the rising fragrance of cinnamon and brandy. People gathered around long tables where cherries glowed like tiny red lanterns and apricots glistened with the self-satisfaction of being chosen for a royal cake. One delighted guest at Falaknuma, software engineer Rachel S, declared, “I didn’t think mixing dry fruits could be this therapeutic. I’ve tried wellness therapies. Turns out, all I really needed was a bucket of brandy-soaked raisins!”

There are few things in the world more curious than the way human beings will gather, perfectly sober, to plunge their hands into vast tubs of sticky dried fruits soaked in spirits... and emerge from the experience not only delighted, but refreshed. Yet this is exactly what Hyderabad accomplishes, year after year, when its grand hotels swing open their festive gates for the annual cake-mixing ceremonies. The moment you see a hundred people on palace lawns or marble terraces, elbows deep in candied fruits, you know the holidays have officially arrived.

From there, the celebrations drifted to Le Meridien. From the rich blend of fruits and spices to the laughter that filled the air, every moment there was a celebration. Guests plunged their gloved hands into bowls of glistening nuts, rum-plumped raisins, and wine-kissed cashews, creating the exact sort of sensory chaos that makes festivals lovable.

Katriya Hotel & Towers had a colourful fruit arrangement (Image courtesy Katriya)

At Katriya Hotel & Towers in Somajiguda, the Alfresco Lawn transformed into a miniature North Pole, if the North Pole had impeccably dressed Hyderabadis strolling about in shimmery outfits. Children ran about singing Jingle Bells with such earnestness that even the strictly serious looked a bit melty around the edges. “This is one time of the year when I am allowed to indulge, and what better place to start than this,” said George Fernandes, a retired businessman who attends every year.

Then there was The Leela Hyderabad’s Grand Fruit Mixing Ceremony: an evening event that managed to feel cosy and glamorous at once. The setting sun spilled gold across The Raen Terrace as guests tied aprons and rolled up sleeves to drown apricots in brandy. But soon there was laughter, the clattering of spoons, and the pleasant companionship of strangers bonding over fruit. Executive Sous Chef Rishabh Anand said: “This ceremony is like a family gathering.” Judging by the enthusiasm with which guests attacked the mixing tables, many were clearly ready to be adopted.

Novotel Hyderabad Airport brought its own charm, turning the atrium into a lively carnival. Here, folk music hummed through the air while guests stomped grapes like winemakers of yore, except wearing far more glamorous footwear. The brunch spread bridged Hyderabadi nostalgia with global flavours, ensuring everyone could find something that tasted like home, or at least a place they wouldn’t mind visiting.

What becomes clear, after drifting from one hotel to another in this merry circuit of fruit, alcohol, and glowing faces, is that these ceremonies are not only about cakes but about the very particular joy of doing something cheerfully ridiculous together.